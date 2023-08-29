Fulham vs Tottenham LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Tottenham LIVE!

The second round of the Carabao Cup throws up an intriguing London derby tonight. Spurs make the short trip to Craven Cottage riding a wave of early positivity under new boss Ange Postecoglou, having recorded back-to-back impressive wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth to make it seven points from their first three Premier League outings with plenty of promising attacking football on show, not displaying any ill effects from the departure of Harry Kane.

Tottenham are keen to conduct more transfer business before Friday’s deadline with Brennan Johnson the subject of their attentions, but this evening must focus on cup duty with Postecoglou making nine changes in total. They are likely to face a tough test from a Fulham team that bounced back from their hammering by Brentford with a rousing and dramatic 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Saturday achieved despite going down to 10 men.

The hosts make six changes of their own tonight but will be without head coach Marco Silva, who is already serving a touchline ban after receiving three yellow cards this season. Follow Fulham vs Tottenham live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Tottenham latest updates

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST, Craven Cottage

How to watch: Highlights on ITV

Fulham team news: Six brought in

Tottenham team news: Nine changes made

Prediction: Spurs to secure narrow win

Fulham FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Six changes from Fulham

19:20 , George Flood

I make that six changes in total from Fulham, with Kenny Tete, Issa Diop and Antonee Robinson all keeping their places in defence.

Ditto Joao Palhinha in midfield and Bobby De Cordova-Reid up top.

Otherwise it’s all change, with Bernd Leno replaced by Marek Rodak between the posts.

Tim Ream partners Diop at the back with Calvin Bassey suspended, while Sasa Lukic, Andreas Pereira and Harry Wilson are replaced by Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney and Adama Traore.

Raul Jimenez also makes way for Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham’s bench includes teenage full-back Luc De Fougerolles and fellow youngster Luke Harris.

19:10 , George Flood

No injury concerns over Pedro Porro though, it would appear. Slightly surprised he didn’t make the Spurs bench over Udogie.

Dane Scarlett will be itching for a chance to impress later on, no doubt.

Nine Tottenham changes from Postecoglou

19:08 , George Flood

So Ange Postecoglou makes nine changes to the Tottenham team that won 2-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Only centre-back Micky van de Ven and striker Richarlison retain their starting berths from the Vitality Stadium.

Otherwise it’s pretty much as we expected, with Ben Davies captaining the team and Emerson Royal also into that defence along with Davinson Sanchez. Fraser Forster deputises for Guglielmo Vicario in goal.

Pedro Porro is the only of the other nine starters at Bournemouth not to make the bench, with Destiny Udogie a substitute after being withdrawn as a precaution at the weekend.

Giovani Lo Celso starts in midfield, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also starts amid those latest transfer links involving Manchester United and Oliver Skipp is also in.

Manor Solomon faces his old club as part of a front three with Richarlison and Ivan Perisic.

No Eric Dier again though amid those Bayern Munich links, or Japhet Tanganga, who is attracting interest from Torino. No Tanguy Ndombele, either.

Fulham lineup

18:53 , George Flood

Starting XI: Rodak, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Muniz, De Cordova-Reid

Subs: Leno, De Fougerolles, Mbabu, Francois, Harris, Andreas, Wilson, Jimenez, Vinicius

Tottenham lineup

18:51 , George Flood

Starting XI: Forster, Royal, Sanchez, Van de Ven, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Solomon, Richarlison, Perisic

Subs: Vicario, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Sarr, Son, Scarlett

Richarlison needs goal as Spurs target new forward

18:29 , George Flood

Richarlison is expected to have another opportunity to kickstart his spluttering season into life in Tottenham's Carabao Cup second-round tie at Fulham tonight, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

After just three games under Ange Postecoglou, it is too early to talk about pressure, but the Brazilian feels like a player in desperate need of a goal, particularly as the new head coach's patience is likely to have limits.

Richarlison allowed his frustration to get the better of him in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, earning a rash booking before being substituted for a second consecutive match, having not made a significant impression for the third game in a row.

Like every member of the squad, Richarlison is adjusting to a new approach, while also suffering a hangover from a difficult first season at Spurs, as well as coping with the twin expectations of a £60million price tag and filling the gaping hole left by Harry Kane.

Read the full article here

Fulham vs Tottenham lineups on the way

18:20 , George Flood

Craven Cottage is ready to go!

Official team news is now around 25 minutes away. Stay tuned.

Eric Dier ‘left out of Spurs squad’ once again

18:05 , George Flood

It sounds like Eric Dier is not in the Tottenham squad once again tonight.

The England defender has yet to feature in any matchday squad under Ange Postecoglou amid rumours of a potential exit from Spurs before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

He might have been expected to play some part against Fulham, but it’s now being reported that he won’t even make the bench at Craven Cottage.

Dier is said to have been offered to Bayern Munich, where he could quickly reunite with Harry Kane, with Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund also believed to hold an interest in his services.

Marco Silva: I have to change after touchline ban

17:55 , George Flood

Marco Silva has never been a manager to shy away from expressing his opinions on the touchline, but even for a head coach as feisty as him a touchline ban after only three games of the season is a quite remarkable feat.

The Portuguese has at least accepted that he needs to look at modifying his behaviour in the dugout with three yellow cards to his name already this term, the latest for criticising Calvin Bassey’s dismissal at Arsenal for bringing down Eddie Nketiah on the counter-attack.

“I understand that that is the decision,” Silva told reporters of his ban. “And I respect the decisions, even if sometimes they are difficult to understand.

“I have to understand though and change some things that they want me to change.”

Fulham vs Tottenham prediction

17:36 , George Flood

A difficult task for Spurs but given their form - and Fulham’s struggles - they should have enough about them to secure a narrow win.

Spurs to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

17:35 , George Flood

Changes are also planned by Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs still missing the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Alfie Whiteman due to injury.

Destiny Udogie is also unlikely to be risked after being taken off against Bournemouth as a precautionary measure, with Giovani Lo Celso among those expected to be given a chance to impress from the off tonight.

Postecoglou said of the Argentine: “Gio’s been a bit unlucky. He did well when he came on for us [at Bournemouth]. I thought all the subs did really well just to help us control the game. We’ve got a game Tuesday night and he’ll play.”

Lo Celso is expected to play behind a front three consisting of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon, with Fraser Forster, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp among the other players likely to come in.

Fulham team news

17:29 , George Flood

Fulham are without summer signing Calvin Bassey tonight after the Nigerian defender’s dismissal at Arsenal.

Willian is also set to miss out, with the Premier League trip to champions Manchester City potentially earmarked for the Brazilian’s return on Saturday.

If not, Fulham will wait until after the international break, when they host newly-promoted Luton first up.

Marco Silva has pledged to rotate his starting XI this evening, telling reporters on Monday: “Probably I will have to make more rotations in some positions.

“Some it will be impossible for me to make rotations and I will have to take make a technical decision.

“It is an important moment to see some players, who deserve to have minutes as well.”

New signing Timothy Castagne, who joined from Leicester for around £21m on Tuesday, was not bought in time to make his debut in this game.

Where to watch Fulham vs Tottenham

17:24 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Tonight’s game will not be broadcast live in the UK, with Salford vs Leeds selected for Sky Sports coverage instead.

But fans can watch highlights of the match, and all the other second-round action, on ITV4 at 12:15am in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Fulham vs Tottenham

17:21 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard's latest live coverage of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.

Tonight we are focused on events at Craven Cottage, where a lively second-round London derby lies in store between Fulham and Tottenham.

It's been an impressive start to life under new boss Ange Postecoglou at Spurs so far despite the colossal summer loss of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, with an opening-weekend Premier League draw at Brentford followed by impressive wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth respectively.

They will look to keep up that feelgood factor tonight in SW6 though will be very wary of a Fulham side who, after being trounced by rivals Brentford to dampen the enthusiasm from their win at Everton, claimed an unlikely 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Saturday despite going down to 10 men.

The hosts are without Marco Silva tonight as their manager already serves a touchline ban having received three yellow cards in the top-flight this term.

Likely rotation from both sides should make this a real unpredictable contest, with Standard Sport's chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick on hand to provide expert analysis from Craven Cottage.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST, so stay tuned for live updates and all the latest team news!