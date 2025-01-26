Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League updates, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Fulham vs Manchester United - LIVE

Manchester United look to find some momentum as they travel to take on Fulham in the Premier League tonight. The involvement of United in the Europa League means that this match has an unusual kick-off time of 7pm on a Sunday, as both sides attempt to end the weekend on a high.

Ruben Amorim’s side were comfortably beaten by Brighton last weekend and they sit 13th in the Premier League table. A late winner against Rangers in midweek has lifted the mood somewhat, but there has been little for United to get excited about and significant recruitment in the final week of the transfer window appear unlikely.

The picture is a far happier one at Craven Cottage, with Fulham knowing a win would take them only five points off the top four. Marco Silva’s side have already taken points off Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this season, and now look to add United to that list. The respective form of the two clubs means that Fulham come into this match as favourites. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Kick-off: 7pm GMT | Craven Cottage

How to watch: TNT Sports

Man United handed major boost after Government support

17:16 , Matt Verri

Manchester United has welcomed the announcement of Government support for the project to regenerate the area around Old Trafford, with chief executive Omar Berrada describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

A UK Treasury statement on Saturday evening said Chancellor Rachel Reeves was championing the Old Trafford project as "a shining example" of the Government's plans to promote economic growth.

A world-leading new venue - either redeveloping the current stadium to increase capacity to 87,000 or build a new ground which could hold 100,000 fans - is at the heart of the regeneration project.

"The delivery of a world-class stadium can be the catalyst for major regeneration of an area of Greater Manchester which requires new investment to thrive again," Berrada said in a statement published on the United website.

"We cannot achieve that wider aim on our own, which is why we welcome the announcement by the Chancellor and the ongoing support of the Mayor of Greater Manchester (Andy Burnham) and Trafford Council.

"If we work together, there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a landmark project around Old Trafford that the whole region can be proud of."

(MUFC)

Why is it a 7pm kick-off?

17:08 , Matt Verri

The match at Craven Cottage has been selected for TV coverage by TNT Sports, which is usually reserved for the 12.30pm kick-off slot on a Saturday.

But because of United’s participation in the Europa League this week, the date of their clash against Fulham has been pushed back a day.

The kick-off time has been altered too. Manchester United are usually in the 2pm or 4.30pm slot on a Sunday, which has been the case all season following their European fixtures on a Thursday.

Instead they are in the rather unusual 7pm GMT timeslot tonight.

The game cannot clash with the two Sky Sports games on Sunday. Sky showed Crystal Palace vs Brentford at 2pm, followed by Aston Villa vs West Ham from Villa Park at 4.30pm.

Standard Sport prediction

17:00 , Matt Verri

Fulham will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing a United side in such dire form.

The hosts have been far more impressive than United this season and can justify their status as favourites.

Fulham to win, 2-1.

Man United team news

16:52 , Matt Verri

Manchester United have been sweating over the fitness of Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Mazraoui missed Thursday’s Europa League game against Rangers with a knock and Yoro and De Ligt both had to be substituted in that 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Asked whether Yoro and De Ligt would be fit to face Fulham, Ruben Amorim said on Friday: “I dont know. Leny has a pain and Mata [Matthijs] was a bruise from a touch.

“Leny was a little bit tired, he is playing more in this moment, so we have to be really careful and we will see. I don't know.”

Andre Onana is in line to return in goal after Altay Bayindir started against Rangers, while Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte will come back into the team after being rested on Thursday.

Alejandro Garnacho is in the squad that has travelled to London and could be involved amid transfer links with Chelsea and Napoli.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazaroui, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes; Zirkzee

(REUTERS)

Fulham team news

16:45 , Matt Verri

Reiss Nelson has recently returned to training in a boost for Fulham, albeit this game is likely to come too soon.

Kenny Tete will not be available until the end of March or early April.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Fulham vs Man United

16:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

