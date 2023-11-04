Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE!

All eyes are firmly fixed on Erik ten Hag in today's potentially pivotal Premier League lunchtime kick-off in west London. The Dutchman's position is under increasing scrutiny amid a dismal run of United form that has now seen them lose back-to-back home matches 3-0 amid their worst start to a season for some 51 years.

Ten Hag will be desperate for a win this afternoon to help relieve some of that mounting pressure and start to ease the latest Old Trafford crisis, with his job not thought to be under immediate threat but wins definitely needed amid what looks like a kinder portion of the fixture list to come. United are likely to face another tough test here however, with mid-table Fulham no doubt chomping at the bit to exploit such drama and earn a first win over today's opponents since 2009.

Ten Hag has had to deal with more unwanted off-field drama ahead of this game, slamming Marcus Rashford for an "unacceptable" birthday party that took place just hours after their woeful derby defeat last weekend. Follow Fulham vs Man Utd live below, with analysis from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT, Craven Cottage

How to watch: TNT Sports

Fulham team news: Tete and Traore could return

Man United team news: Varane back but Casemiro out

Evening Standard prediction

Ten Hag insists Rashford is meeting strict standards

10:34 , George Flood

Ten Hag further insisted that Rashford being on the bench for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle was not as a punishment for that transgression, but rather just part of his plans for squad rotation.

The Dutchman also baulked at suggestions that such behaviour was a sign that Rashford was not meeting his strict high standards.

The England international was previously dropped from Ten Hag's starting lineup last December for a match against Wolves after oversleeping and missing a team meeting.

Story continues

"Your suggestion is not right," Ten Hag said.

"He's fitting in. He's very motivated to put things right. I know which effort he's putting in. He's totally with us.

(REUTERS)

"He makes a mistake but it doesn't say he isn't fitting in. I see him every day, on the training, what he's doing, I know.

"Make one mistake. But also, off the pitch what he's doing, how he lives and I'm sure he's doing everything right to help the team to perform and to let us win."

Ten Hag slams Rashford over 'unacceptable' birthday party

10:23 , George Flood

Amid the myriad of off-field distractions to have affected Erik ten Hag so far this term, the latest issue has been posed by Marcus Rashford.

The England striker was pictured having his birthday party in a nightclub just hours after last weekend's wretched 3-0 home derby defeat by Manchester City, attracting strong criticism by fans.

That unhappy reaction has been shared by Ten Hag, who said he had addressed the "unacceptable" incident with Rashford.

“Yes I am aware of it, I spoke with him about it," Ten Hag told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It is unacceptable. I told him, he apologised and that is it. It is an internal matter.”

(Reuters)

Fulham vs Man United prediction

10:14 , George Flood

There must be some reaction from the Red Devils, who have edged back-to-back wins on the road before this trip.

The first goal will be crucial as United could sink if they concede early, with Fulham needing no second invitations to end their wretched run in this fixture.

However, they have struggled against top-half teams this season and it is easy to see both sides settling for a nervy point.

A 1-1 draw.

(REUTERS)

Fulham team news

10:12 , George Flood

Fulham remain without Issa Diop today due to injury, while the game is also likely to come too soon for fellow centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, Kenny Tete and Adama Traore are both in the final steps of their respective injury recoveries and could be involved in some capacity.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United team news

10:08 , George Flood

Ten Hag's hopes of a turnaround haven't been helped by the latest absence of influential midfielder Casemiro, who returned after ankle trouble as captain for Wednesday night's dismal 3-0 home Carabao Cup fourth-round loss to Newcastle but performed very poorly before suffering a hamstring injury that led to his half-time withdrawal and will now see him back on the sidelines for several weeks.

Defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all remain out, along with winger Amad Diallo, while United faced an anxious wait to see if Victor Lindelof would recover from illness in time for today's trip to Craven Cottage.

Raphael Varane is back fit in a major boost, but Jadon Sancho is still unavailable for selection.

(AP)

Where to watch Fulham vs Man United

10:03 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome to Fulham vs Manchester United live coverage

09:55 , George Flood

A potentially crucial 90 minutes awaits for Erik ten Hag at Craven Cottage this afternoon as the Premier League returns with an intriguing lunchtime kick-off.

It's fast reaching desperation time for the Manchester United boss, who has overseen the club's worst start to a season for 51 years after back-to-back miserable 3-0 home defeats by rivals Manchester City and Newcastle exacerbated the latest sense of utter Old Trafford crisis.

Not since 1962 have United lost at least eight of their first 15 matches and they may find the going tough again this afternoon as Fulham, boosted by reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at high-flying Ipswich in midweek, look to take advantage of their disarray to earn a first win in this fixture since 2009.

Kick-off today is at 12:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up, views from both camps and minute-by-minute updates of the game itself, with Standard Sport's Dom Smith on hand to provide insight and analysis from Craven Cottage across the day.

This should be anything but dull!