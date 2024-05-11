Fulham vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City will look to go top of the Premier League table today by beating Fulham, piling the pressure on Arsenal in the process.

Last week’s big 5-1 win over Wolves means Pep Guardiola’s side are now just three wins away from sealing an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

Still, with the Gunners in such good form, City can ill-afford any slip-ups this week.

The Cottagers, meanwhile, are still in with a chance of another top-half finish but are without a win in their last three games.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Man City is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday May 11, 2024.

Craven Cottage in west London will host the contest.

Where to watch Fulham vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Fulham vs Man City team news

Harrison Reed will potentially come back into the Fulham squad having missed the draw with Brentford last week. The hosts, however, will be without fellow midfielder Sasa Lukic due to a small calf injury.

City have a fully-fit squad to choose from, with goalkeeper Ederson having recovered from a recent knock.

“For many years we have had an incredible medical department with lots of physios doing lots of work,” said Guardiola on Friday.

“True, we are fortunate for the last season to have few injuries.”

In form: Erling Haaland scored four times against Wolves last weekend (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Fulham vs Man City prediction

Fulham have been strong at home against the bigger sides this season but it’s difficult to look past City in this kind of form during a period of the season in which they rarely slip up.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 17

Draws: 16

Man City wins: 40

Fulham vs Man City match odds

Fulham to win: 12/1

Draw: 13/2

Man City to win: 2/11

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).