Fulham vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Fulham vs Man City - LIVE!

Manchester City can take another big step towards the Premier League title as they travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in today’s lunchtime kick-off. Pep Guardiola’s side are now just three wins away from lifting the trophy for the fourth season on the bounce, heading into the final week of the campaign in pole position.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on a 20-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, their last defeat coming in December against Aston Villa, and there has been little indication that a slip-up is imminent. There is a further boost in that City have a fully-fit squad to choose from, while Erling Haaland is back to top form after scoring four goals against Wolves last weekend.

Fulham currently sit 13th, safely nestled in mid-table and with little to play for in their final two matches. It is 13 years since they last took any points off City - Arsenal fans will be watching on desperately hoping that run comes to an end this afternoon. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Fulham vs Man City latest news

GOAL! Gvardiol opens the scoring

Fulham 0-1 Manchester City

12:48 , Adam Pogrund

15 mins: Fulham almost concede a second!

Bassey plays a difficult bouncing pass back to Leno, who manages to clear it away from goal.

However, the ball lands at the feet of Haaland.

Thankfully for Fulham, the attacker can’t make the most of the opporunity.

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Manchester City | Josko Gvardiol

12:44 , Adam Pogrund

13 mins: A brilliant goal from City!

Gvardiol plays a lovely one-two with Kevin De Bruyne.

The defender then takes a touch and moves into the centre of the box, before tucking it into the bottom left corner.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:42 , Adam Pogrund

12 mins: Phil Foden has been very quiet.

He looks slightly frustrated and is finding it hard to find space away from De Cordova-Reid.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:41 , Adam Pogrund

10 mins: City haven’t gained a foothold on the game yet.

Are Pep Guardiola’s side nervous?

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:38 , Adam Pogrund

7 mins: Pep Guardiola has won the previous 12 games against Marco Silva.

But Fulham have started brightly.

Rodrigo Muniz leaps into the air but can’t bring down a speculative ball from Bassey.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:36 , Adam Pogrund

5 mins: Fulham have had most of the ball in the first five minutes.

Leno, who is starting his 63rd consecutive Premier League match for Fulham, gets his first touch of the ball.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:34 , Adam Pogrund

3 mins: Fulham have started brightly.

Robinson breaks through down the left wing and finds Muniz in the middle.

Taylor gives City a goal kick although the last touch came off a defender.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:33 , Adam Pogrund

2 mins: It is a beautiful day at Craven Cottage, with the sun beaming down in west London.

Fulham’s last win against City came in 2009.

Fulham win the first corner of the day, after Andreas finds space down the left wing.

12:27 , Adam Pogrund

The two teams have entered the pitch.

It is a beautiful, sunny day in west London

Can Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table?

Just three more wins needed for their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Haaland and Foden on Premier League player of season shortlist

12:25 , Adam Pogrund

Manchester City attacking duo Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have been named on the eight man shortlist for the Premier League player of the season.

The 23-year-olds have also been named in the young player of the season shortlist.

The pair have scored 41 league goals between each other.

Will they add to that tally today?

Just ten minutes until kick-off

12:21 , Adam Pogrund

How the table stands before kick-off

12:17 , Adam Pogrund

How the table stands before kick-off

12:15 , Adam Pogrund

Kick-off in just under 15 minutes now.

Will Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table as they aim for their fourth consecutive title?

Anthony Taylor in charge

12:08 , Adam Pogrund

Referee Anthony Taylor is taking charge of today’s affairs.

The Manchester born referee is officiating his 45th fixture this season.

He last refereed City in their goalless stalemate against Arsenal.

David Coote is on VAR duties today, with Keith Stroud the fourth official.

Fulham's impressive home record

12:02 , Adam Pogrund

Today is Fulham’s last home game of the season.

Their strong home record has left them comfortably in mid-table.

They have won nine out of 18 Premier League matches, including a 2-1 win over title chasers Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

However, they were easily beaten by Liverpool three weeks ago.

How will Manchester City fare today?

City arrive at Craven Cottage

11:53 , Adam Pogrund

Another hat-trick for Haaland?

11:53 , Adam Pogrund

Erling Haaland was at his very best last time the two sides met. He scored a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 win over Fulham in the reverse fixture in September.

The striker also completed a hat-trick last week, in City’s dominant display over Wolves at the Etihad.

The Norwegian is currently four goals clear of Cole Palmer at the top of the Premier League golden boot race.

Will he managed to grab another hat-trick today?

'I've received a lot of messages from the Arsenal boys' says Leno

11:49 , Adam Pogrund

Fulham shot stopper Bernd Leno could do his former side Arsenal a huge favour by keeping out their title rivals Manchester City today.

The German goalkeeper told BT Sport pre-match he had received a number of good luck messages from his former teammates ahead of today’s game.

“I have received a lot of messages from the Arsenal boys and they are saying to make City drop some points,” he said.

“But we obviously want to win and finish on a high. That is why we have prepared for the game."

De Cordova-Reid in for injured Lukic

11:43 , Adam Pogrund

Marco Silva has only made one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Brentford last weekend.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who is captaining Fulham today, comes in for the injured Saska Lukic.

Dias in for Walker

11:41 , Adam Pogrund

Just one change for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola opts to start Ruben Dias over Kyle Walker, who takes his place on the bench.

The rest of the lineup is unchanged, with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva.

Fulham lineup

11:38 , Adam Pogrund

Starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Iwobi, Willian, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Raul, Broja

Manchester City lineup

11:37 , Adam Pogrund

Starting XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Moreno, Walker, Stones, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Fulham will do everything to beat Manchester City says Pep

11:23 , Adam Pogrund

Fulham have been accused of being on the beach after videos circulated on social media of four players, including top scorer Rodrigo Muniz, flying a kite at their Motspur Park training ground.

But Guardiola is convinced they will give their all

“I never met one player or manager who, when they start to play, wasn’t focused to win the game, never ever in my life,” he said.

“When they play in front of their fans, they want to perform well and will do everything to beat us, like we are going to do everything to beat them.”

Guardiola "admires" Silva a lot

11:09 , Adam Pogrund

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Fulham boss Marco Silva in yesterday’s press conference.

The City manager said: “I admire him a lot. The job he has done, not just at Fulham.”

“At Watford [he did] really well, some problems at Everton but at Fulham his impact is there.”

Last time out

10:57 , Adam Pogrund

Erling Haaland was at his imperious best as City eased to a 5-1 victory over Fulham during the reverse fixture in September.

Nathan Ake and Julian Alvarez were also on the scoresheet as the Premier League top scorer bagged a hat-trick at the Etihad.

Will Pep Guardiola’s side do the double over Fulham today?

Fulham vs Manchester City prediction

10:49 , Adam Pogrund

City have won their last six Premier League games in a row, and come up against a Fulham side with little left to play for.

Pep Guardiola’s side should not have too much trouble picking up all three points today.

Manchester City to win, 3-1.

Fulham team news

10:46 , Adam Pogrund

With the exception of Saska Lukic, who is suffering with a calf injury, Marco Silva’s side also have a clean bill of health.

Harrison Reed could return to the starting lineup in the Serbian midfielder’s absence.

Manchester City team news

10:40 , Adam Pogrund

Manchester City have a fully fit squad ahead of today’s encounter.

First-choice goalkeeper Ederson recovered from a recent knock to start in last week’s 5-1 victory over Wolves.

“Everything is fine,” said Pep Guardiola about the team news at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“For many years we have had an incredible medical department with lots of physios doing lots of work. True, we are fortunate for the last season to have few injuries.”

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City

10:33 , Adam Pogrund

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Fulham vs Man City live

10:28 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Fulham vs Manchester City in the Premier League.

It’s a pivotal lunchtime kick-off at Craven Cottage as in-form City look for the win that would take them to the top of the table and pile the pressure on title rivals Arsenal ahead of their trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 12:30pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates.