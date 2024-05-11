Fulham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Josko Gvardiol fires City ahead

Fulham host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon and could have a crucial role to play in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side are hoping to become the first team to win the English top flight in four successive seasons and will jump back into first place if they beat the Cottagers in Saturday’s early kick-off.

They head into the weekend one point behind league leaders Arsenal but still control their own destiny with just three games left to play. The Gunners face a potentially difficult trip to Manchester United on Sunday and have played a game more than their title rivals.

By contrast, Fulham have secured their spot in the Premier League for next season and have little to play for at this stage of the campaign. With two games left to play, they could potentially finish inside the top 10 but would need a heap of other results to also fall their way. Cottagers boss Marco Silva will want his side to finish the season strongly yet his mind may already be turning to Fulham’s summer transfer plans.

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage plus get the latest odds and tips for the Premier League right here:

Fulham vs Manchester City LIVE

Fulham host Man City in a key Premier League title race clash

City will move to top of table if they win but anything less will hurt their chances of regaining title

13’ - GOAL! Gvardiol beautifully finishes off stunning Man City team move (FUL 0-1 MCI)

Man City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Haaland.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Fulham FC 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Manchester City

12:46 , Chris Wilson

13 mins: GOAL! And the champions are ahead!

A lovely goal from a surprising scorer! Josko Gvardiol cuts inside from the wing and exchanges passes with Kevin De Bruyne, who clips a lovely ball past two Fulham defenders and into the Croatian’s path. He takes a touch to take it outside of the defender and slots it low to Leno’s right.

Story continues

A lovely goal.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:43 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: De Bruyne tries to change things up by threading a pass through, but Fulham clear. City win the ball back straight away though.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:42 , Chris Wilson

9 mins: City are finding it more difficult than usual to cut through the opposition defence so far, but they seem to have settled and are keeping possession much easier now.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:40 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: Castagne does well to win possession and then a throw-in, but Ake does equally well to win the header when Fulham clear.

No clear-cut chances for either side yet, with plenty of exchanges of possession (unusually for City).

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:38 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: City are keeping possession better now. Kovacic skips past a challenge and tries to release Foden, but he’s tackled and Fulham win the throw.

The home side look up for this, despite what that kite-flying video earlier in the week might have suggested.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:35 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: The last touch was actually off a Fulham man, so City briefly had possession once more.

Fulham win a throw to gain it back though.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:34 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: The corner is headed away but Fulham come again, with Ruben Dias putting Robinson’s cross behind for another corner.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Fulham have the first meaningful attack of the day as Pereira is played through down the left, but his cross is turned behind for a corner.

KICK-OFF! Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

12:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! There’s a brief round of applause in memory of Viv Busby, who passed away earlier this week.

The home side get us underway in the south London sun.

Fulham vs Manchester City LIVE

12:26 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out as we approach kick-off.

City know that a win takes them one step closer to a fourth league title in a row, but a loss – or even a draw – would put the title back into Arsenal’s hands.

Fulham are safe with nothing left to play for, but such teams often enjoy having a say in the title race if they can.

To give you an indication of the general predictions, City are heavy favourites, priced as low as 2/9 with the bookies.

A Fulham win is offered at 10/1, with a draw 6/1!

Is Fulham v Manchester City on TV?

12:20 , Chris Wilson

As we approach just 10 minutes before kick-off, a reminder of how you can watch today’s early match.

The game is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST at Craven Cottage. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, while subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Is Fulham v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Manchester United have gone past embarrassment – but they are still a danger to Arsenal

12:15 , Chris Wilson

The other big game this week takes place tomorrow, and pits Mikel Arteta’s impressive Arsenal side against Erik ten Hag’s struggling Manchester United.

It’s got to the point where, after nights like Monday, Erik ten Hag doesn’t really know what to say any more. That’s part of the problem at Manchester United right now. The manager’s approaches aren’t getting responses, and many of the players have stopped listening. That’s what makes a defeat like that 4-0 to Crystal Palace inevitable, while also inuring the squad to the effects of such humiliations.

It’s worse because there have now been so many. This was no longer abnormal, even for a club like United. There have been at least nine matches in Ten Hag’s two seasons alone that have descended into farce.

All of which brings us to this Sunday, which has immense potential to offer another game on the humiliation list. Except, there is a conspicuous absence from that list, that also goes back much further. If you extend it past Ten Hag’s time, after all, Tottenham Hotspur would get on for their 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in 2020. Arsenal wouldn’t appear, though. Their record at Old Trafford is so poor, having won just once there in their last 16 league visits.

Read Miguel Delaney’s match preview below.

Man Utd are an embarrassment – but they are still a danger to Arsenal

Match stats

12:07 , Chris Wilson

Fulham have won just one of these 15 Premier League home games against Manchester City, beating them 2-1 in November 2005 under Chris Coleman. City have scored in all 15 of these Premier League games at Craven Cottage.

City have won their past 15 meetings with Fulham in all competitions, which is the joint-longest winning run any team has had against another in competitive English football history. City also have 15-game runs against Bournemouth and Watford.

On-form Erling Haaland has five goals in his three appearances against the Cottagers, with three coming earlier this season in a 5-1 win at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta: I would have taken Arsenal’s current position at start of season

12:00 , Chris Wilson

City’s title rivals will be keeping a watchful eye on today’s early kick-off, with the Gunners knowing that any City slip-up would hand them the advantage before they play Manchester United tomorrow.

And even though the destination of the trophy is not in their hands, Mikel Arteta insists he would have accepted Arsenal’s position in the Premier League title race heading into the final two weeks of the season had he been offered it at the start of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side could win both of their remaining games and still not end a 20-year wait for a league title as Manchester City will usurp them if they win all of the three fixtures they have left to play.

“I would take the pen and sign it,” the Spaniard replied when asked if he would have taken Arsenal’s current position before a ball had been kicked this season.

Mikel Arteta: I would have taken Arsenal’s current position at start of season

How the teams are faring

11:53 , Chris Wilson

City’s recent form has been well-publicised, with Guardiola’s side not having lost in the league since December (a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa).

The Cityzens have won their last five league games 5-1, 2-0, 4-0, 5-1 and 4-2.

Fulham’s recent results have been far more mixed. Marco Silva’s side drew 0-0 to Brentford last time out, with their last win coming against West Ham on 14 April.

In between these two games they drew 1-1 to Crystal Palace and lost 3-1 to Liverpool.

Team news

11:43 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola also makes only one change to last week’s side, who ran out 5-1 winners against Wolves.

Kyle Walker drops to the bench and Ruben Dias comes in at centre-back, with Manuel Akanji moved to right-back.

Team news

11:40 , Chris Wilson

Fulham make just one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Brentford last week.

Sasa Lukic is replaced by Bobby De Cordova-Reid – who captains the side – with Iwobi moving back into midfield.

Team news

11:35 , Chris Wilson

FULHAM XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

SUBS: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Raul, Broja.

The final Cottage squad of the season. 🤍#FULMCI pic.twitter.com/GIVZRVjUtR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 11, 2024

MANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Haaland.

SUBS: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Doku, Alvarez, Gomes, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Team news

11:22 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the early team news as we approach the announcement of the line-ups.

Harrison Reed could return to Fulham’s squad having missed the game against Brentford, with Marco Silva’s group in good health. Tosin Adarabioyo may miss out again as the defender nears an exit on a free transfer.

Manchester City are also thought not to have any fresh injury concerns after Ederson’s recent return in goal. Some rotation is likely with Pep Guardiola shuffling his squad throughout a hectic run-in.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Man City or Arsenal?

11:12 , Chris Wilson

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City and Arsenal set for a thrilling battle as we enter the final week of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is still in their hands.

The champions travel to Fulham on Saturday and a win there would put the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday. If Mikel Arteta’s side fail to win at Old Trafford, it will be match point City when they face Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Below is a rundown of the remaining fixtures for both sides.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Man City or Arsenal?

Pep Guardiola promises Manchester City won’t be left ‘high and dry’ by Fulham

11:05 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City have been training on long and dry grass this week in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Title-chasing City’s possession-based passing game is suited to the slick, watered surface they usually play on at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Guardiola claimed his team benefited from a slower pitch when they won at Nottingham Forest last month because it caused the hosts to spurn some gilt-edged chances.

However, that was widely perceived as a gentle dig at Forest for not preparing a quicker track and he appears to be expecting Fulham to take a similar approach this weekend.

Pep Guardiola promises Manchester City won’t be left ‘high and dry’ by Fulham

Fulham vs Man City

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Fulham will “do everything” to beat Manchester City on Saturday no matter how much fun they have had in training.

Video footage circulated this week of some of Fulham’s squad flying kites at the club’s training ground during a lighter moment in their schedule.

That prompted some fans of City’s title rivals Arsenal to question whether the mid-table Cottagers will have their minds fully on the job as they prepare to host the champions on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola: Fulham will do everything to beat Manchester City

Is Fulham v Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

10:35 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City will hope to take another step towards the Premier League title as they travel to take on Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s side, seeking to become the first team to win the English top flight in four successive seasons, control their own destiny with just three games left in the campaign.

They begin the weekend one point behind leaders Arsenal, who face a potentially tricky trip to Manchester United on Sunday and have played a game more than their title rivals.

Fulham have little to play for at this stage with safety long since secured and European football well out of reach, but Marco Silva will be urging his side to finish the season strongly.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Fulham v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe? What each team needs

10:20 , Karl Matchett

As well as a dramatic title race and relegation scrap, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to decide the final European places this season - with several spots still up for grabs as we enter the final week of the campaign.

Aston Villa are in the driving seat to secure the fourth Champions League place, in what would be a stunning achievement for Unai Emery’s side. But Tottenham Hotspur are still mathematically in with a shout, even if a poor run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side has Spurs looking over their shoulders as well.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suddenly face competition for sixth, as both Newcastle United and Chelsea enjoy resurgent ends to difficult campaigns. So, with a week of the season to go, here’s how the battle for the final European places is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Fulham vs Man City

10:05 , The Independent

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Fulham vs Man City

08:34 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Fulham vs Man City in the Premier League.

It’s another challenge and another step along the path towards retaining the title for Pep Guardiola’s men - they have three games left; win out and they are champions again.