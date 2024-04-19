Fulham vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool travel to Fulham knowing they cannot afford to drop any more points after a shock 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at home last week gave control of the title race to rivals Man City.

After leading the Premier League for 11 out of the last 13 game weeks, Liverpool have now dropped to third, behind Man City and Arsenal. With only six games left in the season, only three points will suffice.

Liverpool were also knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta in the midweek, and the Premier League is the last trophy they’re still playing for.

Meanwhile, Fulham have cemented themselves as a firmly mid-table side, who on their day can contend with anyone. In the past five games, they’ve thoroughly beaten top half sides West Ham and Tottenham, whilst losing to relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest and having to mount a late comeback against 20th placed Sheffield United to pick up a point.

Liverpool will have to be wary of Rodrigo Muniz, who scored eight goals in as many games in February and March. Muniz has not scored in three games and will be looking to get back amongst the goals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 4:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The match will take place at Craven Cottage.

Where to watch Fulham vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog

Fulham vs Liverpool team news

Fulham have a clean bill of health.

Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak and Joel Matip have all been ruled out

Conor Bradley didn’t make the trip to Atalanta on Thursday with a ligament issue, and will be out for Sunday’s game.

Stefan Bajcetic is still being eased back, and didn’t make the trip to Atalanta despite participating in first team training in the build up to the game. It’s unclear if he’ll be fit enough to make the first team squad on Sunday.

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool can’t afford to slip up again or the title will be entirely out of reach. They should have too much quality for an inconsistent Fulham side.

Liverpool to win, 3-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 13

Draws: 19

Liverpool wins: 44

Fulham vs Liverpool match odds

Fulham to win: 7/2

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool to win: 4/9

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).