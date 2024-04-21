Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE!

Liverpool have named a surprise starting XI for a crucial game at Craven Cottage this afternoon, with Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez all on the bench despite the Reds being in must-win territory as they look to keep their faltering Premier League title bid alive. Jurgen Klopp’s men have endured a nightmare week, with a Europa League quarter-final exit at the hands of Atalanta following a shock home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal went back to the summit last night with a vital win at Wolves, leapfrogging Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s side in FA Cup semi-final action at Wembley. A victory for Liverpool today would take them up into second and level on points with the Gunners, who have a superior goal difference.

Liverpool are likely to face another stern test from Fulham, who they edged out in the Carabao Cup semi-finals earlier this year having also produced a stunning late comeback to win in the league at Anfield in December. Follow Fulham vs Liverpool live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Craven Cottage!

A penny for this man’s thoughts this afternoon.

He’s been struggling for form lately and Liverpool fans have even questioned his commitment at times, but it’s still stunning to see Salah not start a must-win game for Liverpool.

Here is more from Standard Sport football reporter Dom Smith, who is in position at Craven Cottage....

Klopp explains Salah benching and shock Liverpool changes

Here’s Jurgen Klopp explaining Salah’s benching and those shock Liverpool changes in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports...

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Craven Cottage

Blow for Fulham today with Willian not featuring in the squad due to a groin injury he suffered in training this week.

But we understand it’s not a serious one, and so he should be back for the run-in.

Willian sidelined with groin injury for Fulham

Marco Silva has confirmed that Willian misses out for Fulham this afternoon with a slight groin problem...

One Fulham change as De Cordova-Reid replaces Willian

Fulham make one change to the side that beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend, with Willian missing out.

His place in attack is taken by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Otherwise it’s as you were for the hosts, with Tim Ream coming onto the bench.

Salah, Nunez, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai all on Liverpool bench

So those rumours that Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez were all on the Liverpool bench proved to be true.

Some massive, massive calls from Jurgen Klopp for what is a must-win game in the title race at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota make their respective first league starts for two months after injury, with Jarell Quansah also replacing Ibrahima Konate at centre-back.

Wataru Endo is back in midfield and Harvey Elliott gets the nod against his former club along with Ryan Gravenberch as Curtis Jones drops to the bench along with Mac Allister and also Dominik Szoboszlai.

Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz retain their places up top, joined by Jota instead of Salah.

Fulham lineup

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi,Rodrigo Muniz

Subs: Tete, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja,Cairney, Traore, Ream

Liverpool lineup

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Kelleher

Lineups on the way

Less than five minutes to go until we get the official team news from Craven Cottage.

Stay tuned...

Marco Silva: Fulham 'don't care' about title race in push for top half

15:20 , George Flood

While all the focus is understandably on Liverpool and the Premier League title race at Craven Cottage this afternoon, Fulham are focused fully on themselves as they push for a top-half finish this season.

Marco Silva’s men start the day in 13th place but only two points behind Brighton in 10th.

"We don't care about the title race - we care about ourselves," Silva said. "Our fight is about getting three points.

"Our preparation for (the next game against) Crystal Palace will be the same as this weekend - and our preparation for Luton on the last day will be the same as for Manchester City."

Marco Silva braced for Liverpool backlash

15:10 , George Flood

As for Fulham, Marco Silva is braced for something of a backlash from Liverpool this afternoon as they desperately look to respond following their torrid week.

"What I know, and what I'm sure of, is that they are going to react," he said.

"We all know Liverpool, we all know that they come from a really tough result in the Premier League, of course to be out of the Europa League was really tough for them as well.

"In 10 days, they lost the chance to be in the semi-finals (in Europe) and probably to fight to be in the final and they lost three points (in the league) that are really important for them, at Anfield which is not something that happens often.

"It is a game that is going to demand more from ourselves than if they had won the last two games.

"Of course, we don't prepare ourselves depending on what is going to be the reaction, we prepare what we want to do in the game and what we expect from them, to explore some things where they are not so strong, and to be aware of the threat that they have always.

"If you ask me if I expect a more difficult game than if the game was three weeks ago - yes. If they are going to be with the same confidence, we don't know.”

Klopp: Liverpool still have 'good chance' at title if they win out

15:05 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp is not striking a defeatist tone despite Liverpool’s recent slump, insisting his side will still have a good chance to claim only their second title of the Premier League era - and first out of Covid times - if they win all their remaining six games this season.

"It's not obviously in our hands, it is not about that," said Klopp.

"I think if we would win all our games there is a good chance we will be champion. If not there is a good chance someone else will be champion.

"Maybe we only have to win five, but nobody knows. Who would have thought that Arsenal lose against Aston Villa?

"We all sit here and think 'OK, yeah. City will win all their games' and that's happened quite frequently, but they have a lot of games to play and difficult opponents as well.

"We don't think about that. We don't think about them. It is just how can we make sure we start wining games again."

Mo Salah on Liverpool bench?

14:49 , George Flood

Some very interesting Liverpool-related team news rumours are floating around on social media at the moment, with official lineups due to drop in less than 45 minutes’ time.

It is being suggested that Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister both miss out on the Reds’ starting XI at Craven Cottage.

It is also being claimed that Darwin Nunez is also on the bench this afternoon.

Let’s see if those whispers prove to be accurate...

Premier League title race as it stands

14:46 , George Flood

Last Sunday’s costly back-to-back defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal at the hands of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively coupled with Manchester City’s thumping 5-1 win over Luton 24 hours earlier put the defending champions firmly back in the driving seat for a fourth Premier League title in a row and sixth in seven seasons.

Arsenal simply had to win at injury-ravaged Wolves last night and did thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard, with City’s involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley meaning the Gunners leapfrogged them back to the summit for now.

Arsenal now have a one-point lead at the top that could well stretch to four by the time City play again at Brighton on Thursday night, with Mikel Arteta’s side hosting Chelsea first in a London derby on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool start today third then, two points behind City and three off top spot.

A win at Craven Cottage would take them above City and into second place, level on points with Arsenal but behind them by virtue of an inferior goal difference (it’s also marginally worse than City’s).

If Liverpool do not win today, it becomes very hard indeed to make a case for them to win the title again in Klopp’s final campaign at the helm.

Out of Europe and the FA Cup too, just the Carabao Cup would seem like a very disappointing end to such an illustrious nine-year spell for one of the club’s most iconic managers.

Liverpool boast strong recent record at Craven Cottage

14:25 , George Flood

A lovely afternoon for football on the sunny banks of the River Thames.

Craven Cottage has been a happy hunting ground for Liverpool in recent times.

They are unbeaten on their last five league trips to this famous old corner of west London, winning three of those games.

They also drew 1-1 here in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie back in February, having won 2-1 at Anfield.

Fulham have won just one of their last 13 matches against Liverpool in all competitions, leading 3-2 late on at Anfield in December before a late double whammy from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold condemned them to an agonising defeat.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp: Alexander-Arnold and Jota returns give Liverpool 'a chance'

14:13 , George Flood

As well as Alexander-Arnold being primed for his first league start in two months, Klopp is also very pleased to have Diogo Jota back in the fold.

The influential Portuguese forward had not played for two months after being stretchered off with a knee ligament injury at Brentford in February, but has now made three successive substitute appearances against Atalanta and Crystal Palace as he also pushes for his first start.

"We need Trent Alexander-Arnold, of course, but we need him in a really good shape and form and that's what he has to get up to," said Klopp.

"It's not about him and it's not his fault if he wouldn't be, it's just the situation. So how quick can we get him rolling if you want - the same for Diogo.

"We have to find a way to help the boys in the best way, to bring them as quick as possible into their best form or shape and from there we have to go.

"Without them we wouldn't have a chance. With them we have a chance, with them in a really good football moment the chance gets bigger and bigger."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

14:04 , George Flood

Liverpool can’t afford to slip up again or the title will be entirely out of their reach.

They should have too much quality for an inconsistent Fulham side.

Liverpool to win, 3-1

Liverpool team news

14:00 , George Flood

As for Liverpool, young Conor Bradley is out with an ankle injury suffered in last weekend’s shock home defeat by Crystal Palace, so that should mean that Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his first Premier League start since February after recovering from a knee injury.

The England international replaced Bradley early in the second half against Palace and then started Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie against Atalanta in Italy, getting 72 minutes under his belt.

Elsewhere for the Reds, their lengthy absentee list has really cleared up over recent weeks, with only Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak still sidelined along with Bradley, while Stefan Bajcetic is unlikely to return to senior action just yet.

The likes of Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez will be pushing to return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI after being named on the bench against Atalanta.

Fulham team news

13:52 , George Flood

Fulham are doing very well on the injury front at present and have no known absentees for today’s game.

Having bounced back from a three-match winless run that followed their superb demolition of Tottenham with a morale-boosting 2-0 win at West Ham last time out, it would not be a surprise at all to see Marco Silva name the same starting XI this afternoon.

If he decides to change it up, then the likes of club captain Tom Cairney or ex-Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson could possibly come in.

