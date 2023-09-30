Fulham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Fulham and Chelsea collide in a west London derby to conclude matchday seven of the new Premier League season.

The Blues make the short trip to Craven Cottage having finally ended a miserable three-game scoreless streak against high-flying Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Nicolas Jackson notched the winning goal in the third-round tie at Stamford Bridge to both ease the early pressure on himself and manager Mauricio Pochettino following a torrid start to the campaign from Chelsea that sees them sit 14th in the table with just one victory from their first six games.

Fulham were also winners in the cup, holding their nerve to outlast Championship side Norwich at home after a win over Luton in the top-flight was followed by a stalemate with Crystal Palace.

It’s been a somewhat inconsistent start to 2023/24 so far for Marco Silva’s side, who have two wins, two draws and two defeats to their name so far to occupy a slot in mid-table.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Monday October 2, 2023.

The match will take place at Craven Cottage.

Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, Fulham vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 6:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Fulham vs Chelsea team news

Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic will return for Fulham here, with the summer signing from Torino now back in training after a groin issue.

Kenny Tete has also been dealing with a minor complaint and faces a late test, while Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore are both sidelined.

Chelsea’s absentee list remains long meanwhile, with match-winner Jackson having been eligible to face Brighton in midweek but now serving a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards already this term.

Suspended: Nicolas Jackson is unavailable for Chelsea against Fulham on Monday night (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Malo Gusto remains banned after his sending off against Aston Villa, with Ben Chilwell (hamstring) now joining Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Bettinelli on the sidelines.

Reece James is closing in on a return to full training in a boost to Pochettino, but the Chelsea captain could now face a ban after being charged by the FA following an incident in the tunnel after the 1-0 home defeat by Villa.

Fulham vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea scraped past much-changed Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but the performance was certainly nothing to shout about - they should have seen midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu sent off in the first half with the score at 0-0 - and didn’t exactly herald a likely immediate upturn in fortunes.

There were signs that their luck might finally be beginning to change, though a trip to a Fulham side that will relish the chance to inflict more misery on their neighbours represents another tough test.

Fulham are searching for consistency after blowing rather hot and cold so far this term, with a feisty draw likely on the cards in west London on Monday night under the lights.

1-1 draw.

Fulham will he looking to inflict more Premier League misery on neighbours Chelsea (Action Images via Reuters)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea boast a very strong record against their local rivals overall, though have actually not beaten Fulham since May 2021.

Last season, they drew 0-0 at home having lost 2-1 at the Cottage under Graham Potter, when Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix was sent off on his Blues debut.

Fulham wins: 12

Chelsea wins: 50

Draws: 27

Fulham vs Chelsea match odds

Fulham to win: 27/10

Chelsea to win: Evens

Draw: 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).