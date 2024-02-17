Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Ollie Watkins nets opener

(REUTERS)

Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Fulham host Aston Villa in the Premier League

63’ GOAL! - Muniz pulls one back (FUL 1-2 AST)

56’ GOAL! - Watkins doubles Villa’s lead (FUL 0-2 AST)

23’ GOAL! - Watkins spins and shoots, scoring opening goal (FUL 0-1 AST)

Fulham FC 1 - 2 Aston Villa FC

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:30

Silva makes his second change of the game, with De Cordova-Reid the player to make way. Wilson enters the fray in a straight swap on the right-hand side of attack.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:28

Assist Antonee Robinson

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:27

Palhinha makes a strong challenge on Tielemans and Villa will now have an opportunity from a free-kick just outside the box. Bailey and Luiz are standing over it, and it's in a really dangerous position. Bailey strikes it and it goes through the wall, but he fails to hit the target and the ball goes behind for a goal-kick.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:24

Villa have a chance to counter-attack as Luiz drives forward with the ball. He finds Bailey on the right-hand side, who checks back onto his left foot and delivers, but Ream heads away. It eventually comes back to Bailey and he looks to take on Robinson, but the Fulham defender does well to dispossess the Villa winger.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:20

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:20

Iwobi finds Robinson on the left-hand side and he sends a first-time delivery into the penalty area. It deflects off Cash and into the box, but the referee blows for a free-kick. Cash was adjudged to have handled the ball. Cairney and Pereira are standing over it and the latter delivers, but it's a poor cross and Aston Villa can clear.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:17

Chance for Fulham! A delivery into the box from Pereira finds Iwobi who is unmarked. He takes a touch and lays it to De Cordova-Reid who strikes, but Cash is there to block it. It falls to Cairney who attempts an acrobatic effort, but Lenglet flings himself in front of the shot and makes the block. Shortly after, the assistant referee raises his flag, so it wouldn't have counted.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:15

Cairney finds Castagne on the right-hand side with a lovely pass into his feet. The Fulham full-back stands up his marker, before turning back and feeding Pereira. He sends a whipped cross into the penalty area, but Martinez rushes off his line well to intercept and make the catch.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:14

There's been a collision inside the Aston Villa penalty area, with Cash and Martinez running into each other after Pereira sent a searching ball beyond the defence, hoping to find the run of Muniz. It didn't take too long for the duo to get back to their feet, and play resumes.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:10

Aston Villa get the second half under way at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:09

Substitution Willian Borges da Silva Alexander Chuka Iwobi

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:05

Silva won't be happy with how sloppy his side have been on the ball in the first half. On multiple occasions, Villa have pressed and won the ball back with ease, leading to multiple chances in the opening 45 minutes. Villa's only goal came from a disappointing throw-in from Robinson, with Willian unable to get the ball under control. The home side have been pushing to find an equaliser, but they've managed to create just 0.36 expected goals (xG) in the game so far. Fulham have plenty of options from the bench to turn things around, so could we see Iwobi, Traore, or Wilson early in the second half?

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:03

Aston Villa go into the break with a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Despite there being just the one goal in the first half, it's been an action-packed game so far. Emery's side thought they'd opened the scoring after a few minutes as Watkins slotted home from a Tielemans throughball, but the assistant referee had his flag up. The Cottagers also had their own goal disallowed as Ream pounced in the box, but the American defender went too early and was offside. Villa then opened the scoring, and this time it counted, with Watkins finishing into the bottom corner after Ramsey had won the ball from Willian just outside the box. That wasn't the end of the action, however, as Moreno powered a header into the back of the net, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:54

HALF-TIME: FULHAM 0-1 ASTON VILLA

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:53

Watkins dispossesses Palhinha just inside the Fulham half and Aston Villa have an opportunity to break in numbers. Watkins drives with the ball through the middle and he has Tielemans making a burst run to his right. He feeds the Belgian midfielder inside the box and he looks to slot it under Leno, but the Fulham goalkeeper makes a superb stop to deny him.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:50

The Fulham faithful are appealing for another penalty, but once again, the referee waves away their protests! A searching ball over the Aston Villa defence found De Cordova-Reid, who latched on to the pass and charged towards goal. Torres came rushing across and barged the attacker to ground, but the referee wasn't having any of it.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:47

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of seven minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:47

So close to an equaliser! Fulham had an opportunity from a corner and Pereira whipped a dangerous cross into the penalty area. Muniz leapt above the Villa defence to win the header, sending it towards goal, but his effort whistled past the post with Martinez scrambling across his line. It was inches away from being a goal!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:46

There was a lengthy check for the Moreno goal, but VAR decided that the Aston Villa defender was just offside. It was tight, but the officials eventually came to the right decision. It would have been a disappointing moment for the Cottagers to concede once again just before half-time.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:44

Villa have the ball in the net... but once again, it's offside! Emery's side won a corner and Luiz was the player to take. He whipped it towards the front post and Watkins was there to win the flick-on. It fell to Moreno who had made a run towards the back post, and he headed into the back of the net. But wait... VAR is checking it. The original decision stands. NO GOAL!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:42

Palhinha switches play and Fulham look to counter-attack. Willian receives the ball and finds Robinson, who twists and turns before returning it to the Brazilian. Willian gets it out of his feet and whips a delivery into the penalty area. Muniz rises above his marker and heads towards goal, but Martinez holds it comfortably between the sticks.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:37

Watkins goes down under the challenge of Diop and looks in some discomfort on the floor. He appears to be struggling and the medical team are on the pitch. After a few minutes, the English striker hobbles to the side of the pitch, but it looks as though he should be able to continue.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:34

McGinn goes into the book for a strong challenge as Fulham looked to counter-attack.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:34

Villa have a throw-in deep inside the Fulham half. Moreno finds McGinn just outside the penalty area, but Emery's side turn back and remain cautious, keeping possession. The ball eventually finds Luiz after Palhinha is dispossessed, but he can't quite find the run of Bailey on his right, who had found himself in space inside the box.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:31

Off the bar! Ramsey dispossesses Palhinha just inside the Fulham half, leaving the midfielder in a heap on the floor. He drives towards the penalty area before finding Bailey out wide. The Villa winger cuts inside onto his left foot and attempts an ambitious effort from outside the box, but his dipping shot strikes the top of the bar and goes behind for a goal-kick. So close to a second!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:28

Palhinha finds Castagne with a superb cross-field pass, with the Belgian full-back in space on the right-hand side. He lays the ball back into the path of Pereira who instantly delivers a dangerous cross into the penalty area. Muniz comes flying in to try and head towards goal, but Lenglet deals with the situation well and Villa can clear.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:23

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:23

Fulham now have the ball in the back of the net... but it won't count! From the resulting free-kick, Cairney whipped it into the penalty area. The cross was flicked on and Ream arrived at the back post, before taking a touch and firing it home. However, the assistant referee had his flag up for offside!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:22

Fulham will have an opportunity from a free-kick after Bailey fouled Cairney. The Jamaican winger is penalised for a high foot as he almost caught his opponent in the face. Pereira and Cairney are standing over it and will look to deliver it into the box.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:19

The Fulham supporters want a penalty! A ball is delivered into the Villa box and Lenglet struggles to clear it. It falls to De Cordova-Reid inside the area and he takes a touch on his chest before Torres barges through the back of him. Craven Cottage and the Fulham players appeal for a penalty, but the referee is having none of it.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:17

Emery's side have dominated the possession in the early stages of the game, managing to have 61.9 per cent of the ball. However, Villa have had just the one shot since the game got under way and have struggled to find a breakthrough, while also touching the ball in the opposition box once.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:14

Villa are pushing for the opener. Moreno feeds Ramsey just outside the penalty area, and the young midfielder turns before looking to shift the ball onto his stronger right foot. He gets it out of his feet, creating space for himself, and he tries to test Leno from the edge of the area, but he drags it wide of the post. He'll be disappointed not to have at least hit the target from there.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:13

Torres fires a pass into the feet of Ramsey beyond the Fulham midfield line in space, and he turns before feeding Moreno out wide. The Villa full-back looks to deliver a cross into the box, but it deflects behind for a corner. Luiz is standing over it and he whips it towards the middle, but Ream is there to head away from danger.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:11

Fulham are pressing Villa high up the pitch in the early stages of the game, looking to win the ball back when Emery's side play out from the back. The Cottagers manage to do just that and Muniz receives the ball with his back to goal just outside the penalty area. He turns and gets a shot off, but it's a tame effort and Martinez gathers comfortably.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:08

Tielemans turns in midfield and finds Bailey on the right-hand side of attack, and he has a chance to take on his marker. The Villa winger twists and turns as he looks to beat Robinson, but opts to go back and Emery's side recycle possession. The Cottagers managed to get back in numbers and Castagne wins a throw-in off Ramsey deep inside Fulham's half.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:05

Villa have the ball in the net... but it won't count! Bailey played a first-time pass into Tielemans who had burst forward from midfield. The Belgian midfielder spotted the run of Watkins beyond the Fulham defence and slipped him in. With just Leno to beat, the Villa forward calmly places the ball into the bottom corner, but the assistant referee had his flag up for offside.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:02

Fulham get the game under way at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:02

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:50

Meanwhile, Emery has made two alterations from Villa’s previous fixture against Manchester United due to injuries. Boubacar Kamara misses out and is set to for a lengthy spell on the treatment table, with Tielemans coming into the starting XI. Diego Carlos has also been ruled out due to injury, with Pau Torres given an opportunity from the start.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:50

After Fulham’s impressive victory over Bournemouth in their previous game, Silva has opted to name an unchanged side to face Aston Villa. Interestingly, Armando Broja fails to make the squad, leaving the Cottagers without a recognised striker on the bench. Iwobi returns to the squad after competing at the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:45

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Lucas Digne, Calum Chambers, Joe Gauci, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Robin Olsen, Morgan Rogers, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:45

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Alex Moreno, Clement Lenglet, Pau Torres, Matty Cash; Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans; Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn, Leon Bailey; Ollie Watkins.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:45

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Adama Traore, Fode Ballo-Toure, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:45

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:40

Aston Villa will be looking to get back on track after a disappointing run of form. The Villans started the season superbly but have lost three of their last six Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 21 combined. Unai Emery’s side were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United last time out, with Douglas Luiz scoring their only goal. The Midlands outfit haven’t lost back-to-back league games since last May. Villa have had plenty of joy in the capital recently, winning their last nine fixtures in the division against teams in London, beating Fulham twice during that time.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:40

Fulham are hoping to continue their momentum as they are unbeaten in three straight Premier League games. The Cottagers have won six of their last nine games in the division at home, losing just twice. A win could see them climb to 11th place in the table if results go their way, but they will need to be at their best to beat Villa today. Marco Silva will be relying on Rodrigo Muniz in attack once again, with the Brazilian striker scoring three in his last two games after not scoring in his first 10 Premier League appearances. Last time out, Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:35

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Aston Villa line-ups

14:21 , Mike Jones

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Tielemans, Luiz; Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey; Watkins.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…