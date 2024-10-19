Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Aston Villa rediscovered their winning form in the Premier League with a dominant 3-1 victory over 10-man Fulham.

Raul Jimenez’s fifth-minute fifth goal of the season had put Fulham ahead against a Villa side who had drawn their last two domestic matches.

But Morgan Rogers equalised soon after in the ninth and, after Andreas Pereira scuffed a penalty for Fulham, Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead before they took advantage of Joachim Andersen’s red card to wrap the game up through an Issa Diop own goal.

Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Fulham host Aston Villa in Premier League

69’ GOAL! Diop own goal secures Villa’s lead (FUL 1-3 AVL)

64’ RED CARD! Andersen is dismissed for Fulham (FUL 1-2 AVL)

59’ GOAL! Watkins sends Villa into the lead (FUL 1-2 AVL)

27’ SAVED! Martinez clings on to Pereira’s penalty (FUL 1-1 AVL)

26’ PENALTY! Fulham awarded a spot kick after a handball (FUL 1-1 AVL)

9’ GOAL! Rogers scores again as Villa find quick equaliser (FUL 1-1 AVL)

5’ GOAL! Jimenez fires early goal for in-form hosts (FUL 1-0 AVL)

Fulham FC 1 - 3 Aston Villa FC

Fulham vs Aston Villa

17:12

After falling behind early on, Aston Villa fight back to beat 10-man Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage, with a dominant second-half display moving them to within a point of the Premier League summit. Jimenez put the hosts ahead soon after kick-off, but Rogers soon drew Villa level before Pereira saw a tame penalty saved by Martinez. That moment marked a real turning point in proceedings, as the home side seemed shaken by the miss and their visitors were emboldened. After half-time, Watkins steered Villa in front with a near-post header, not long before Andersen was sent off for hauling the same player down deep in Fulham territory. An own goal by hapless substiute Diop then sealed the Cottagers' fate, consigning them to successive defeats. While their final xG of 1.86 was just below Villa's 1.9, Marco Silva's men were well beaten in the end. Next time out, Fulham will play Everton, and Villa now face a run of three consecutive home fixtures, against Bologna, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

17:03

FULL-TIME: FULHAM 1-3 ASTON VILLA

Fulham vs Aston Villa

17:03

Meeting Cairney's curling cross from the left, Jimenez heads the ball straight at Martinez, who grasps it gratefully to his chest. That's surely the final act at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:59

Fulham's hopes of cutting their deficit falter when Robinson's latest raid down the left ends in a disappointing low cross that's easily cleared. It's going to be back-to-back defeats for the Cottagers - one either side of the international break.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:59

Yellow Card Issa Laye Lucas Jean Diop

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:55

Leno makes a simple stop at his near post, after Digne drives in from the left and lets fly with a well-struck effort. The goalkeeper then starts off a quick Fulham counter.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:55

Yellow 2nd/RC Jaden Richard Philogene-Bidace

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:54

There will be at least seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of this half, following a series of substitutions and Andersen's red card. Surely, that's not enough time for Fulham to come back, though.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:52

For hauling back Nelson by the arm. Philogene picks up a rather pointless yellow card.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:52

Despite being a man short for some time now, Fulham are having all of the ball, as Villa drop back and try to conserve energy. Emery's men have an important European commitment to fulfil next week, so their Basque boss may already have half an eye on that.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:51

Villa make two more substitutions. First, Ramsey is replaced by Buendia.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:49

A tackle from behind brings Wilson tumbling to the turf, earning Digne a merited booking.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:48

Meeting a cross from the left, Diop powers past Pau Torres and heads towards goal from near the penalty spot, but his attempt is placed too centrally. Martinez drops down to keep it out, then holds onto the ball to soak up some more time.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:48

Substitution Morgan Elliot Rogers John McGinn

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:47

A rare foray forward by Fulham results in Tete winning a free-kick high on the right flank, as the full-back draws Digne into making a rash challenge. If they can score their first set-piece goal of the season - excluding penalties - perhaps the hosts can get back into this contest?

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:43

Substitution Sander Gard Bolin Berge Harry Wilson

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:43

Substitution Emile Smith Rowe Thomas Cairney

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:42

Another smart move by Villa opens up 10-man Fulham's exposed defence, but after Digne cuts the ball back from the left, Ramsey leans back and fires a 20-yard shot high over Leno's crossbar.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:39

With the points apparently wrapped up, Villa can rest a couple of key players. First, Onana makes way for Barkley in midfield.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:39

Villa have had six attempts at goal to Fulham's one during this second half, and having converted a couple they will surely move to within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool in around 20 minutes time. Ever demanding, Emery is still bawling instructions from the sideline.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:39

Substitution Oliver George Arthur Watkins Jhon Jader Durán Palacio

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:34

Yellow Card Antonee Robinson

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:33

Substitution Adama Traoré Diarra Reiss Luke Nelson

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:33

Yellow Card Morgan Elliot Rogers

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:31

After a long delay, Digne finally thuds his 20-yard free-kick into Fulham's defensive wall, before ramming the rebound into a thicket of fast-descending bodies. Can Villa capitalise on having an extra man now, and find that killer third goal?

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:31

Own goal Issa Laye Lucas Jean Diop

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:30

Substitution Adama Traoré Diarra Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:30

Substitution Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira Issa Laye Lucas Jean Diop

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:27

Yellow Card Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:27

A cross over from the right byline falls into the path of Robinson, who has advanced forward to the edge of the area. He hits it first time, but his hopeful effort is sent well wide of the target.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:27

Red Card Joachim Christian Andersen

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:23

Substitution Leon Patrick Bailey Butler Jaden Richard Philogene-Bidace

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:23

SAVE! Leno is alert again, tipping a firm low strike by Ramsey wide of his goal! The Fulham goalkeeper is keeping his side level at the moment, but they'll have to face yet another corner.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:21

Assist Youri Marion A. Tielemans

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:20

SAVE! Following fine work in midfield by Pau Torres, the ball runs nicely for Watkins in Fulham's area. He turns to strike, but Andersen intervenes again. However, the defender's toe-poke sends the ball towards his own goal, requiring Leno to dive across and make a smart stop! Good goalkeeping!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:19

Yellow Card Calvin Chinedu Bassey

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:18

While attempting to block off his opponent, Cash is caught by Jimenez and takes a knock to the head. After a brief pause in play, the action resumes, with Villa's right-back jogging back into his place.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:14

After Robinson's precise throughball sends Jimenez away down the left flank, the latter earns Fulham's third corner of the match. Bailey delays and almost allows Tete to steal the ball following the set-piece, but Villa eventually clear their lines.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:12

When Rogers again tries to link up with Ramsey deep in Fulham's area, the hosts' defensive rock Andersen extends a leg and clears any immediate danger. The Danish centre-back has handled the challenge of Villa's quick-thinking forwards quite well so far.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:10

Fulham have lost five of their last six league meetings with Aston Villa, who did the double over the Cottagers last season. If they are to avoid a similar fate today, they'll have to improve on the latter part of the first half.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:07

Fulham kick off, and we are back under way at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:05

Such was their ascendancy after they avoided going 2-1 down via Pereira's penalty, Villa had some 67% possession over the final 15 minutes of that first half. By contrast, Fulham retreated into their shell, so Marco Silva will be determined to shake things up at half-time, perhaps making some tactical tweaks to stop Ramsey and Rogers linking up freely with Watkins.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

16:01

The scoreline is level after an eventful first half at Craven Cottage, as Fulham failed to retain their early lead against Aston Villa before missing a penalty. Jimenez slotted home a composed finish from a direct throughball to put the hosts in front, before Rogers struck back via a heavily deflected effort less than five minutes later. Then, Cash's handball conceded a penalty - only awarded after a VAR review - that Pereira missed, with Martinez making a straightforward save. That moment marked a distinct turn in the match, as Villa went on to dominate proceedings thereafter, and Rogers should really have put them in front; yet, it remains 1-1, with all to play for after the interval.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:53

HALF-TIME: FULHAM 1-1 ASTON VILLA

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:53

Robinson stands up an inviting cross from the left, which is met by Traore, who rises highest in Villa's six-yard box. His cushioned header finds Jimenez, but the Fulham striker's return effort loops harmlessly onto the top of the net. That's surely the last act of this first half.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:50

Bailey is caught by an outstretched leg by Berge, bringing him down to the turf. After a brief moment of concern for Emery, his injury-prone winger is soon back in action and the game resumes.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:48

There will be a minimum of four minutes added onto the end of this eventful first half, as Villa's hunt for another goal continues. Fulham will simply be hoping to run down the clock and recalibrate during the break.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:46

MISS! Ramsey surges down the left and gets close to the byline, then cuts a dangerous ball back along the box. It falls perfectly for Rogers, but Villa's in-form forward puts his first-time effort wide of the right-hand post from close range! What a chance to edge the visitors in front!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:44

Fulham survive three consecutive corners, but they are hemmed into their own penalty area at the moment, merely hanging on for the half-time whistle.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:42

Rogers and Ramsey combine in the final third again, and the latter's low cross towards Watkins is well cut out by Andersen, at the cost of a corner. Villa are pushing forward in pursuit of their second goal.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:40

Fulham's first attacking move since missing the penalty ultimately comes to nothing. It seems failing to seize the lead has hit their confidence, as the home side have lost all their early fluency.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:40

As things stand, Opta's live win-predictor sees this game as being very much in the balance: Fulham have a 35% chance of victory; Villa 33%. If the hosts can go on to win, they'd overtake their visitors in the table.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:35

Bailey's cross from the right is blocked behind by the fast-closing Robinson, and Leno has to rise above a whole host of bodies to punch the resulting corner away from danger. For the first time, Fulham are firmly on the back foot.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:35

Yellow Card Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:32

After their latest scare, Villa are trying to keep hold of the ball in midfield and probe Fulham's defence for any openings. The visitors will be more pleased with the scoreline at the moment, and perhaps they can now edge in front before half-time.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:31

PENALTY SAVE! Martinez works his magic again! Villa's spot-kick specialist dives down to his left and makes a straightforward save, after Pereira fails to make firm contact with his penalty! The Fulham man hangs his head - that's a brilliant goalscoring chance spurned! It stays 1-1 at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:29

PENALTY GIVEN! The referee only needs a couple of replays before agreeing with his VAR colleagues - he points straight to the spot! Cash clearly handled the ball, so Fulham will have a great chance to go in front once again!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:29

Penalty Save Damián Emiliano Martínez Romero

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:29

Penalty Miss Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:27

FULHAM PENALTY? When a long ball over from the right picks out Jimenez in Villa's area, the striker tries to nod it down for a team-mate. However, Cash extends an arm and seems to handle it. The referee doesn't point to the spot, but the VAR then sends him over to the pitchside monitor for a review!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:26

Following a frantic opening period, the game has settled into a more pedestrian rhythm over the past few minutes, with neither side dominating possession.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:25

Turning around their prior fortunes quite substantially, Villa have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games in London. Their eight wins in that time - all under Emery - are as many as they achieved throughout 48 previous top-flight matches in the English capital. Can they continue in that vein today?

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:22

Aston Villa are edging the possession share, with 51% to Fulham's 49% - but the home side have had four shots compared to Villa's three so far. It's been a bright, open contest between two well-matched teams.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:20

Tielemans flicks a ball through the middle for Watkins, who hares onto the ball just outside Fulham's area. His heavy first touch allows Leno to sprint out and close down the angle, and the German goalkeeper makes a smart save.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:18

A cross from deep is guided behind by Bassey, so Aston Villa have a second successive corner. Leno comes out to comfortably claim it, though, before sending Fulham away on a rapid counter-attack. It comes to nothing this time, but the hosts have looked dangerous on the break.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:16

Putting Fulham on the back foot again, Rogers drives inside from the right and beats Berge; however, his near-post shot flashes wide of the target by a couple of feet - Leno dives down to watch it to safety.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:15

CLOSE! Jimenez should put Fulham back in front! A brilliant inswinging corner by Andreas Pereira picks out the big striker inside the six-yard box, but his glancing header flies wide of the right-hand post! Villa escape a major scare!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:11

Assist Jacob Matthew Ramsey

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:10

Fulham sweep forward again, continuing their bright start at Craven Cottage. A precise diagonal ball picks out Robinson on the left byline, but the latter's cutback is not capitalised on by the hosts' forwards.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:10

Goal Morgan Elliot Rogers

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:07

Assist Bernd Leno

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:06

Goal Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:05

After Traore feeds the ball back to Tete inside Aston Villa's area, the latter's shot is charged down. When the ball is then recycled and delivered into the box from out on the left, Martinez leaves his line to claim it with confidence.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:03

Aston Villa kick off, and we are under way in sunny southwest London!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

15:02

The players emerge from the tunnel and out onto the pitch at Craven Cottage, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:58

Not only has Emery been able to include Kamara in Aston Villa's squad for the first time this season, following several months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, but captain McGinn is also back on the bench. Konsa, Onana and Ramsey have all recovered too, with the latter pair picked to start in midfield. Once again, Watkins beats super-sub Duran to selection up front.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:53

Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic misses out with a shoulder injury suffered on international duty and is replaced by Smith Rowe, but centre-back Andersen starts despite withdrawing from Denmark's squad due to injury. Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne picked up a knock in the UEFA Nations League so joins Carlos Vinicius and Jorge Cuenca in the hosts' treatment room.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:48

SUBS: Joe Gauci, Ezri Konsa, Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Jhon Duran, Emiliano Buendia, Jaden Philogene, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:43

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:43

SUBS: Steven Benda, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, Tom Cairney, Reiss Nelson, Josh King, Ryan Sessegnon, Issa Diop.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:43

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Andreas Pereira; Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi; Raul Jimenez.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:38

Aston Villa are aiming to climb back into the Premier League's top four, after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United last time out - that was the Birmingham club's first Premier League clean sheet this season. Since losing at home to Arsenal in August, the Villans have put together an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, including the Champions League, where they have won both games so far. Today, head coach Unai Emery can welcome several players back from injury.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:38

After adding 11 points to their total during a five-game unbeaten run, Fulham suffered a 3-2 defeat away to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City just before the international break. As a result, the Cottagers slipped to eighth in the table, but they are still just three points behind today's opponents Aston Villa in fifth. Marco Silva's men now return to Craven Cottage, where they have picked up seven of their points so far this season.

Fulham vs Aston Villa

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Aston Villa

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…