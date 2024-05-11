Is Fulham v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City take on Fulham in the Premier League (Getty Images)

Manchester City will hope to take another step towards the Premier League title as they travel to take on Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s side, seeking to become the first team to win the English top flight in four successive seasons, control their own destiny with just three games left in the campaign.

They begin the weekend one point behind leaders Arsenal, who face a potentially tricky trip to Manchester United on Sunday and have played a game more than their title rivals.

Fulham have little to play for at this stage with safety long since secured and European football well out of reach, but Marco Silva will be urging his side to finish the season strongly.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Fulham vs Manchester City predictions and odds here.

When is Fulham vs Manchester City?

Fulham vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 11 May at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Harrison Reed could return to Fulham’s squad having missed the game against Brentford, with Marco Silva’s group in good health. Tosin Adarabioyo may miss out again as the defender nears an exit on a free transfer.

Manchester City are also thought not to have any fresh injury concerns after Ederson’s recent return in goal. Some rotation is likely with Pep Guardiola shuffling his squad throughout a hectic run-in.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Story continues

Odds

Fulham win 10/1

Draw 6/1

Manchester City win 2/9

Our football betting sites can be found here.

Prediction

Fulham 1-3 Manchester City