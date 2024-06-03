Fulham eye Emile Smith Rowe as Arsenal identify four fringe players available for offers

Fulham have identified Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe as a summer transfer target.

Arsenal will listen to offers for Smith Rowe and the 23-year-old could seek more regular football after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe made just 13 Premier League appearances for Arsenal during an injury-hit season, 10 of those coming as a substitute.

Arsenal will also consider offers for other fringe players like Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Tierney.

Ambitious manager Marco Silva is pushing the Fulham board to back him in the transfer market this summer and wants to strengthen his attack.

Out-of-contract Willian will sit down with Silva to discuss his future this summer, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid will also leave unless he signs a new contract.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is joining Chelsea on a free.

Smith Rowe, who has three caps for England, saw a January loan move to West Ham fall through and both the Hammers and Aston Villa wanted to sign him last summer.

While Smith Rowe has two years left on his deal, a sale would boost Arsenal's finances as it would represent a pure accounting profit in terms of league financial rules given he is an academy product.