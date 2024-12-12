Fulham dealt major blow as Reiss Nelson ruled out for 10 weeks with hamstring injury

(Getty Images)

Fulham have been dealt a major blow after Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson was ruled out for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Nelson was forced off in last week’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Marco Silva has confirmed he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

The midfielder has been a key factor for Fulham in their recent good run and had started five successive games before his injury.

Silva has also said he expects Joachim Andersen to return to action before the end of the year.

Andersen has missed all three games with an Achilles tendon problem and will again be absent when Fulham face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Harrison Reed is out until next year with a meniscus injury.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game, Silva said: “Joachim and Harrison Reed, plus Reiss Nelson, are out.

“It is difficult to have precise timings on this situation. Joa is the closest one to coming [back]. 100 per cent not this week. Harrison Reed we have to see, step by step. Reiss Nelson is going to be longer. Probably around 10 weeks he’ll be out.”

Fulham is unsure whether Andersen will be back in time to face Southampton on December 22.

“Let’s see,” he said. “He’s already on the pitch working - not with the team yet. I said that he’s going to be the closest one.

“I don’t know if it will be for Southampton or the other games, but I really believe that before the end of the month he’s going to be able to play.”

Silva hailed Premier League leaders Liverpool “the team in the best form, achieving the best results” in Europe, but said he believes his side can cause a shock at Anfield.

During their visit there last season, Fulham were leading 3-2 until the 87th minute when Liverpool promptly scored twice to earn a last-gasp win.

“They deserve all the credit for the way they have been playing,” said Silva. “For us, it’s going to be a really tough game. But we have been responding well to these types of games this season. We like this type of challenge.”