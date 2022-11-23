FTSE 100 Live: Markets upbeat, Halfords and Britvic report results

City Staff
·4 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 index is at its highest level since mid-September after a surge for oil stocks led London’s top flight 1% higher yesterday.

US markets posted gains of a similar size last night, with attention now on Federal Reserve meeting minutes to see if policymakers are near the peak for interest rates.

Britvic, Halfords, Pets at Home and bank note printer De La Rue are among a large number of companies reporting results in London today.

Applied Graphene Materials seeks funding to stay in business beyond January

07:53 , Michael Hunter

AIM-listed Applied Graphene Materials has put itself up for sale and warned that a “strategic review” of its business could end in job losses as it seeks to raise cash in order to keep going beyond the end of January.

The company confirmed it would not be raising capital by issuing fresh equity, but said it was considering options including funding “from a debt specialist provider or strategic investor” and the sale of its “trade and assets”.

Graphene is a potentially revolutionary material consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms which has long been thought to have a range of potential applications. But companies investing in the discovery, made at the University of Manchester, have struggled to find profitable ways to exploit it.

Britvic profits surge as it ramps up capacity to meet demand

07:41 , Simon Hunt

Drinks maker Britvic is ramping up production capacity in the UK, Brazil and France to meet growing demand after it posted a surge in profits.

In Great Britain, the business added an additional can line in Rugby, in addition to the three lines installed as part of our Business Capability Programme completed in

2019. It is also upgrading the National Distribution Centre to ensure it is well placed for future growth and to deliver improved efficiency.

The firm posted revenue of £1.6 billion for the year to September, up 15%, while profit after tax gew 45% to £140 million.

United Utilities backs call for national social tariff as revenue and profits fall

07:35 , Michael Hunter

United Utilities has added its voice to industry calls for a national social tariff to help hard-pressed consumers with their bills and avoid a “postcode lottery” when it comes to support.

The FTSE 250 water company also reported a drop in revenue and profit in the six months to the end of September. Underlying operating profit fell to just under £260 million from over £332 millon a year earlier, from revenue of just over £919 million, down from £932 million.

Steve Mogford, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We believe that affordability support should not be a postcode lottery, which is why we are a strong supporter of the Consumer Council for Water’s proposal for a national social tariff to help households with their water bills.”

US economy in focus, FTSE 100 set to open higher

07:31 , Graeme Evans

With US markets closed tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday and due to shut early on Friday, there are more economic updates than usual today.

These include weekly jobless claims and figures on new home sales, as well as the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.

Much has happened since the Fed hiked rates as expected by 0.75%, with a lower-than-expected inflation print offsetting chair Jerome Powell’s earlier insistence that it was still too early to be talking about a policy pivot.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 8% in the past month, including a rise of more than 1% last night. The FTSE 100 index is also at its highest level since mid-September, despite concerns about a fresh round of Covid restrictions affecting China’s economy.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 14 points higher at 7,466, according to CMC Markets.

Halfords creates 1,000 new roles after revenue soars

07:28 , Simon Hunt

Halfords is to recruit 1,000 new mechanics to meet surging demand after it reported booming revenue.

The company said its new recruitment programme will be aimed at over-50s and retirees in a bid to bring older skilled workers back into the labour market.

The firm reported sales growth of 31% in the 6 months to September to £766 million, while pre-tax profits gew 2% to £29 million.

Graham Stapleton, Halfords CEO, says he wants to use the opportunity created by a boom in demand to rewire the company’s workforce.

“We have a big focus on people who left the workforce in recent years but are now starting to return in these tough economic times,” he said. “We want to give people the best possible route to return to work. Becoming a qualified automotive technician can be an incredibly satisfying second career.”

