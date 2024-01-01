FSU football lands Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei out of NCAA transfer portal

Florida State football just landed its next starting quarterback.

After announcing he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 30, former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, announced his commitment to FSU on Monday.

The addition is just what FSU needed after losing Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury, a College Football Playoff snub and an unexpectedly large number of players hitting the portal, including backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker and fourth-string AJ Duffy.

Uiagalelei is likely to be the Seminoles' starting quarterback next fall as the Seminoles leaned heavily on true freshman Brock Glenn to start in the ACC Championship Game and Orange Bowl. They only have two walk-ons behind him, Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant, along with incoming freshman Luke Kromenhoek.

He visited FSU on Dec. 15, around the same time Washington State quarterback Cam Ward visited Tallahassee. Ward declared for the NFL Draft on New Year's Day.

After his visit, Uiagaelei said he was impressed with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Travis.

“Yes, 100 percent," Uiagalelei said after his Dec. 15 visit to FSU. "For me, I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t think it was a fit. There’s a reason why I’m here and a reason why I like Florida State, and it’s because I think it’s a great fit for me.”

Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State this season from Clemson and had a standout year.

With the Beavers, he passed for 2,638 yards, competing 180-of-315 passes and throwing 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 219 yards on 68 carries and found the end zone six times.

He's similar to Travis in the sense that he favors his passing game but has no issue with being a mobile threat quarterback.

Uiagalelei is very familiar with FSU, facing the Seminoles twice in his career, going 2-0. In 2021, he threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, in a 30-20 win.

In 2022, he threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 victory in Tallahassee. He was sacked three times.

Uiagalelei is the second transfer FSU has picked up out of the portal as FSU football legacy, former Georgia edge Marvin Jones Jr. transferred in on Dec. 18.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU lands Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei out of NCAA transfer portal