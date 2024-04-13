Frisco Wakeland defeats Colleyville Heritage in Class 5A girls soccer state championship

Frisco Wakeland girls soccer celebrated its fourth state championship at Birkelbach field as Colleyville Heritage players looked on with dejected looks on their faces and tears in their eyes.

Both Colleyville Heritage and Frisco Wakeland entered the girls Class 5A soccer state championship without suffering a loss in the 2024 season, and the Wolverines got the upper hand with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Wakeland head coach Jimmie Lankford, with a 3-0 lead and four minutes remaining, subbed in his bench to give all players and opportunity to participate in the championship game. The Panthers nearly made the decision backfire.

Colleyville Heritage freshman Addison Shimmick scored consecutive goals to cut a 3-0 Wolverine lead, but the Panthers couldn’t record the equalizer with less than two minutes remaining.

Wakeland girls soccer has championship wins in the 2011, 2018 and 2022 seasons. The 2024 championship further solidifies the Wolverines as a Texas soccer powerhouse.

The first half was a stalemate with both teams failing to score. The Panther and Wolverine offenses controlled the ball well at midfield but struggled to get into the box. Wakeland did have two chances at the net but couldn’t finish.

The Wolverines took a lead with a goal from Audrey Gilbert, who was named the championship most valuable player. Sophie Altieri sent a cross into the box and Gilbert scored with a header.

Wakeland extended its lead with another goal from Gilbert, who was assisted by Finley McKight. The pass threaded the needle through the Panther defense and into the box.

Wakeland’s last goal followed two saves from Colleyville Heritage goalie Juliana Grider. She couldn’t keep control of the ball following two blocked shots and Ana Carrera put in an easy, open shot.

Colleyville Heritage girls soccer was one win away from securing its first title in the 1999 season. The victory would’ve completed a back-to-back for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Athletics; the Grapevine Mustangs won the title in the 2023 season.

Colleyville Heritage, as a school, has had a very successful year with many athletic programs but did not win a state title. Panther football made it to the regional quarterfinals, volleyball made it to the state semifinal, boys basketball reached the regional semifinal and girls basketball made the regional quarterfinals.