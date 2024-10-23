Frimpong linked with January move to Real Madrid

Jeremie Frimpong is being linked with Real Madrid as they look to bring in a replacement for the long-term injured Dani Carvajal.

With Dani Carvajal expected to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture, it makes sense for Real Madrid to look for a replacement for the veteran full-back.

According to Sport Bild, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is one of the candidates being considered by the Spanish giants.

Real already showed interest in Frimpong during the summer, but ultimately decided against signing a right-back at the time.

They could now move for the Dutchman again, but Leverkusen will be in a much stronger negotiating position in January than they were in the summer, as Frimpong's €40 million release clause cannot be activated until the summer transfer window.

So far, Frimpong has scored one and provided 10 assists for Leverkusen this season.