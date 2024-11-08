Friedkin ready to appoint Roberto Mancini as Roma head coach during international break

Friedkin ready to appoint Roberto Mancini as Roma head coach during international break

Dan Friedkin is ready for yet another revolution at Roma following Ivan Juric’s disastrous spell.

The Croatian manager seems to be destined to depart the club after the match against Bologna.

As reported by Leggo, the draw with Union St. Gilloise seems to have prompted Dan Friedkin to speed up his search for Juric’s successor.

The newspaper claims that Roberto Mancini is currently the favorite to take over.

The ex-Italy head coach is negotiating a two-year deal with the Giallorossi as he does not wish to enter as an interim figure.

His appointment could take place during the international break.