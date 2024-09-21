Friday Rewind: Will Wilson powers RNE past Camden. Dutch Fork, River Bluff earn shutouts

Richland Northeast was looking for some respect and earned it Friday night.

The Cavaliers used a dominant defensive second half to defeat Camden, 26-15, at Zemp Stadium in the Region 4-4A opener for both teams.

With the win, RNE moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2005 — the same season it played for a state championship. The Cavaliers proved they are going to be contenders with a performance like that.

“The first four games are for show and the last six (region) games are for dough,” RNE coach Walt Wilson said. “Our goal is to have a playoff game at the house. That’s our goal and we are one step closer.”

RNE is sure to move up in the Class 4A rankings when they’re released Tuesday. The Cavs went into Friday’s game ranked No. 6, while the Bulldogs were No. 3.

The game was high on emotion during warmups with Camden players going on the 50 yard-line and talking to RNE players. Wilson pulled his team aside and told them not to get involved in any of it.

“That actually gave them an advantage when they thought they could talk to us,” Wilson said. “I just tell my kids to do your job. You don’t have to do anything special.”

All of the game’s scoring came in the first half. The Cavs got another big performance from N.C. State quarterback commitment Will Wilson, who accounted for all of the team’s four touchdowns.

Richland Northeast jumped out to a 26-7 lead in the second quarter as Wilson had two TD passes and also ran for a pair of scores. Wilson hit Blake Betette on a 47-yard pass to put the Cavs up 26-7 with 1:35 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs (3-2, 0-1) cut the lead to 26-15 on Wyatt Thompson’s touchdown pass to Lavonte Williams with 1:12 left in the half. Camden had one more chance before halftime but missed a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Dutch Fork 51, Oceanside Collegiate 0

Maurice Anderson ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Ethan Offing added two for the Silver Foxes.

Dutch Fork (4-0) has recorded three shutouts in four games this season.

Offing was 13-of-16 passing with a touchdown and also ran for a score. Isaac Shine also had a TD run for Dutch Fork.

Irmo 38, Myrtle Beach 12

Virginia Tech commitment AJ Brand had more than 300 yards of total offense and accounted for three TDs as the Yellow Jackets went to 5-0.

Brand was 16-of-21 passing for 236 yards and also rushed for 107 yards and two TDs. Maleek Miller had a TD run and Joey Albritton caught a TD pass. Donovan Murph had 10 catches for 145 yards.

Westwood 7, Blythewood 0

Carrington Carter’s 9-yard TD pass to Uriah Lofton in the third quarter was the difference as the Redhawks (3-2, 1-0) won The Battle of the Axe.

Westwood’s defense came up with a big stop in the fourth quarter as Jayce Rios picked off a pass in the end zone with less than two minutes left.

Angelo Rios rushed for 75 yards for Westwood.

It was the first loss for Blythewood (4-1, 0-1) this season. The Bengals had three touchdowns called back in the game because of penalties. QB Johnny Collins threw for 249 yards.

Hammond 55, Hilton Head Christian 21

The Skyhawks (5-0) scored all of their points in the first half to win the battle of defending SCISA state champions.

Quarterback Andrew Turner threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a TD.

Manny Johnson and Kinson Holland each caught a TD and also had a rushing score. LSU commit Mike Tyler and Jack Croft each had TD catches.

River Bluff 44, Cheraw 0

Darius Cane rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns as the Gators moved to 5-0 on the season.

River Bluff’s Caleb Pinkney returned an interception for a TD.

Summerville 53, Chapin 32

The Eagles lost their first game in a matchup of top-10 teams in Class 5A.

Quarterback Brady Albro threw three touchdowns, two to Khalen Bostick and Colione Martin had a TD run.

Gray Collegiate 26, Midland Valley 21

BJ Montgomery rushed for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as the War Eagles won their region opener.

Tyler Waller also had a TD run for Gray.

Keenan 26, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20

Gary Gownes had two touchdowns in the Raiders’ win.

Desmond Washington and Tyheim McNeil also had TD runs for Keenan.

Columbia 15, Wagener-Salley 0

The Capitals scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to move to 4-1 on the season for the first time since 2008.

Malachi Butler had a 20-yard pass to Myles McDuffie early in the fourth and Darius Cunningham had a TD with less than a minute left.

Heathwood Hall 21, Cardinal Newman 17

Keon McKinley scored on a 4-yard run with 29 seconds left as the Highlanders rallied past Cardinal Newman.

Heathwood trailed 14-0 and was down 17-7 with eight minutes left. The Highlanders cut it to 17-14 on Patrick Belk’s TD pass to Tennessee commit Onis Konanbanny. The two hooked up on a TD pass earlier in the game.

Heathwood tried an onside kick but Cardinal Newman recovered. The Highlanders got the ball back on their own 11 with 1:35 left and marched 89 yards for the winning score.

Caleb Ford and Jason Horton had TD runs for CN.

Airport 34, Aiken 16

Airport freshman quarterback Jay Eady threw a TD pass, rushed for one and caught one in the Eagles’ region-opening win.

Montrelle Keys had two sacks and picked off two passes.

Batesburg-Leesville 60, Calhoun County 0

The Panthers scored on their first six drives in the win over Calhoun.

Amadre Wooden rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns. QB Tanner Watkins had three touchdown passes, two to Jemerius Clark. KD Whitt had 138 all-purpose yards and two TDs.

North Augusta 37, Gilbert 14

Mike Doe ran for three touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets handed the Indians a loss in their region opener.

Cooper James threw for two touchdowns for Gilbert.

Brookland-Cayce 34, South Aiken 27

Jimmy Thompson had two touchdown runs and Dre Dopson threw two TD passes as the Bearcats won their region opener.

It was Dopson’s first game of the season after missing the first three following a medical procedure. Dopson threw TD passes to Bennett Plane and Jvonn Edwards. Aden Price also had an 80-yard TD run.

Fairfield Central 49, Newberry 42

TyDarion Grier rushed for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter to give the Griffins a 14-point lead.

QB Kaden Diggs threw three touchdown passes and ran two for Fairfield.

BJ Jones ran for three touchdowns for Newberry. QB Kenton Caldwell threw a TD pass to Caleb Levy and ran one in. Levy also returned a kick for a score to get the Bulldogs within 49-42.

Saluda 19, Southside Christian 14

Quarterback Brayden Williams threw for a TD and ran for one in the win over the Sabres.

Jayden Foulks returned an interception for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 19-7.

Barnwell 14, Swansea 7

The Tigers committed three turnovers in their first loss of the season.

Jacob Harper had a TD pass to Dante Caldwell.

Northside Christian 54, Spartanburg Christian 19

BJ Suits had two touchdown runs and also threw a TD pass in Northside’s win.

Jefferson McCallum had two TD passes in the first half. Jake Jeffrey had two TD catches, and Adrian Wilson had two TD runs.

Richard Winn 30, Wardlaw 16

Charlie Bonds had two TD passes and ran one in for the Eagles.