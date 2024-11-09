Friday’s prep basketball rewind: Davidson Day outlasts Burlington School at Carmel Tip-Off

Isaiah Denis (left) and Davidson Day drives to the basket against The Burlington School at the Phenom Hoops’ Carmel Christian tip-off tournament Friday

Reigning NCISAA 3A boys basketball state champion Davidson Day picked up its first win of the season Friday, beating NCISAA state power Burlington School in an 80-76 double OT thriller at the Carmel Tip-Off Classic.

Led by North Carolina Tar Heels commit and senior captain Isiah Denis, the Patriots were able to edge the Trojans to secure their first win of the season.

Denis is a top 50 player in the class of 2025. Burlington School’s King Gibson is a top 10 player nationally in the class of 2027.

“I thought we definitely fought through adversity,” Davidson Day head coach Ricky Hickman said following the victory. “It was a tough game; you know I feel like it was a tough call at the end that sent it overtime. We also had some times in overtime where we didn’t play the way we know how to play, but overall, I thought we showed a lot of toughness.”

In fact, both teams showed playoff-level toughness in an early November game.

Burlington was able to find a slight edge toward the end of the first quarter and earned a slight halftime lead.

Davidson Day, though, held the lead for much of the second half, though it was rarely more than one possession.

Gibson was the motor for much of Burlington’s offense, driving into the lane and coming out with either a bucket or drawing contact and heading to the line for free throws.

Davidson Day made a free throw to push its lead to 3 in the final seconds of regulation, but Burlington School guard Drew Johnson was fouled on a 3-point shot as time expired.

He made all three free throws to send the game into the first overtime.

After Gibson made a contested layup to force a second overtime for Burlington School, Denis took over in the second OT. He scored several clutch baskets and added two free throws to put the game away late.

“It means a lot,” Denis said when asked what it means to be able to come through for his team when it needs it most. “We just had a game against Combine where I feel like I didn’t show up in the fourth quarter like I was supposed to. I didn’t kind of take over the game like I was supposed to against Combine, so I knew I had to do that tonight.”

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

Isaiah Denis, Davidson Day: The Patriots’ senior captain came up big in the double OT win, knocking down key buckets in both periods while also creating shots for his teammates. He finished with 28 points.

William Stevens, Davidson Day: The big man in the middle for the Patriots, Stevens was a monster in the paint, collecting multiple key rebounds and blocking several shots.

King Gibson, Burlington: The sophomore guard was virtually unguardable all night in the loss, driving to the paint with authority and kicking the ball out for his teammates.

WHAT’S NEXT

Davidson Day will host Gaston Christian next Tuesday, while Burlington plays at Carmel Christian on Saturday.

Friday’s top performers

Isaiah Denis, Davidson Day: In an 80-76 win over Burlington School, the UNC commit had 28 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Myana Fore, Westminster Catawba girls: In a 56-45 win over the Greater Cabarrus Stallions, Fore had a game-high 27 points and six rebounds. Teammate Leah Ross had 22 points and five rebounds.

King Gibson, Burlington School: Gibson had 35 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the overtime loss against Burlington School.

Brett Phillips, Piedmont Charter girls: Phillips had a game-high 19 points in a 57-17 win over Gaston Day.

Friday’s boys’ box scores

COMBINE ACADEMY 92, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN 57

COMBINE 92 — Kaden Magwood 24, Caleb Thomas 24, Josiah Parker 17

BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN 57 — Karon Washington 13, Charles Pur 13, Manny Vanhook 12

DAVIDSON DAY 80, BURLINGTON SCHOOL 76 2 OT

DAVIDSON DAY 80 — Levon Jacobs 11, Isaiah Denis 28, Spruill 3, Andrew Washington 26, Vinson 9, Stevens 3

BURLINGTON SCHOOL 76 — King Gibson 35, Flippen 8, Drew Johnson 26, Hammond 6

Friday’s girls’ box scores

PIEDMONT CHARTER 52, GASTON DAY 17

Piedmont: 12 13 17 9 — 57

Gaston Day: 3 6 3 4 — 17

PIEDMONT 57 — Bree Phillips 19, Allasha Houser 9, Aubree Cammer 7, Evie East 7, Aniyah Jones 4, Aalaysia Friday 2, Aleena Gaff 2, Erielle Smith 2

GASTON DAY 17 — Chaney Thompson 8, MnKenna Brown 4, Freeda Belbase 3, Lanie Conklin 2

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 56 GREATER CABARRUS 45

Westminster Catawba 17 8 17 14 — 56

GCAA 7 15 8 15 — 45

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 56 -- Emery Harding 4, Bella Sherer 3, Leah Ross 22, Myana Fore 27

GCAA 45 — M Bargesser 17, S Rodriguez 12, L McDonnell 8, M Locklear 6, A Miller 2

Notables: Bella Sherer 8 rebounds, Emery Harding 6 rebounds, Myana Fore 6 rebounds, Leah Ross 5 rebounds

Records: WC 1-0