Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 4 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live updates on X.com from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

▪ Sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) will be at Tates Creek where the Commodores will attempt to end Frederick Douglass’s 33-game win streak against its Lexington rivals.

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the Internet. *Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

LEXINGTON TEAMS

Ballard at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (Go.PrepSpin.com*)

Frederick Douglass at Tates Creek, 6:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Henry Clay at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Lafayette at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Lexington Catholic at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. (Great Crossing Hudl*)

Shelby County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY TEAMS

Berea at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Bourbon County at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. (WPBK-FM, 102.9) (wpbkfm-YouTube video)

Boyle County at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports) (Scott County Hudl*)

Danville at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420) (HometownLive Radio Facebook)

Henry County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (mypassportradio.com) (Glicod.com)

Montgomery County at Paris, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

North Bullitt at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

North Laurel at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Wayne County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

West Jessamine at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WGRK-FM 105.7)

Woodford County at Warren (Downey, Calif.), 7 p.m. (Yellow Jackets Sports Network)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Check back here at 5 p.m. Friday for the winners of this week’s Kentucky.com offensive and defensive players of the week. Our players of the week polls go up each Tuesday with the winners announced each Friday in this space and the polls themselves.

Scholastic Ball Report

Tune into CWKYT at noon each Sunday for the “Scholastic Ball Report” hosted by Gary Ball and featuring Friday night football highlights plus a closer look at achievements beyond the classroom by scholar athletes from every high school sport. Learn more at Facebook.com/ScholasticBallReport/.

X.com stream

Click here to view live updates from around Kentucky.

Vote: Kentucky.com’s high school football offensive player of the week (Week 3)

Vote: Kentucky.com’s high school football defensive player of the week (Week 3)

Boyle County climbs into Top 25 in two national high school football rankings

Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Boyle County goes up to Ohio and stuns nationally ranked St. Edward

‘Our kids are freakin’ ballers.’ LCA win vs. Pikeville proves it’s still 1 of state’s best.

Amid a moment 30 years in the making, a new Kentucky football rivalry flourishes

‘It’s like a family.’ Transfers already helping elevate Tates Creek football.

Orange is the new awesome. Paris makes a statement with its colorful turf football field.

Coaching legends offer a weekly behind-the-scenes look at Kentucky high school football

Love at first snap: How Western Hills’ Javeon Campbell became state’s top football recruit

Your guide to the 2024 Lexington high school football season

Boyle County football’s Quisenberry makes the ridiculous look easy

Rebels on a run: Boyle County seeking a fifth straight state football title ... again

‘Welcome home.’ Scott County finally has its own football stadium on stunning new campus.

The Herald-Leader Hundred: 2024’s top Kentucky high school football players

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class A high school football preseason poll for 2024

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 2A high school football preseason poll for 2024

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 3A high school football preseason poll for 2024

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 4A high school football preseason poll for 2024

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 5A high school football preseason poll for 2024

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 6A high school football preseason poll for 2024