Friday night lights in Kansas: Victors include Blue Valley, Spring Hill, Rockhurst

Here’s a look at highlights from some big Kansas-side high school football games around the Kansas City metro on Friday night.

Rockhurst 20, Bishop Miege 3

It wasn’t pretty, but Rockhurst won’t complain with a win against cross-state rival Bishop Miege.

The Hawklets, No. 2 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, improved to 5-0 with a 20-3 win at Miege on Friday night.

A combined three missed field goals and two turnovers resulted in a 6-3 Rockhurst lead at halftime. Pierce Fisher capped a Hawklets drive to start the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown plunge for a 13-3 lead with 8:52 left. The TD was Fisher’s second of the night, as the junior scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter while also picking off a Miege pass.

Rockhurst put the game away when QB Charlie Loose faked a handoff at the 14, bootlegged to the right and connected with Riley Sullivan in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard TD with 2:28 left.

The Hawklets will travel to Blue Springs (3-2) next Friday, while Bishop Miege (0-4) faces St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0).

Blue Valley 20, St. James Academy 10

Blue Valley got back into the win column with a victory over St. James Friday night.

The Tigers, who absorbed their first loss of the season against St. Thomas Aquinas last week, opened the scoring early in the second period: Charlie Stachowiak found the end zone on a 7-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing possession, a punt-snap from the St James 27 sailed back toward the end zone and was covered up at the 3. Blue Valley scored on the next play on another Stachowiak run, this time to the right for a 14-0 lead with 10:01 left.

The teams traded field goals — St. James getting a 32-yarder from Ben Johnson and Blue Valley cashing in Maguire Richman’s 24-yard attempt with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

St. James drew within a TD on a 10-yard keeper up the middle by senior QB Tyson Beashore with 33 seconds to play in the third period. But Richman booted a 29-yard field goal with 8:25 left in the game to help keep the Thunder at bay.

Spring Hill 20, Piper 13

Spring Hill led for just eight seconds Friday night. But they turned out to be the most important eight seconds of the game.

The Broncos, ranked No. 25 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, fended off the Pirates to stay undefeated at 3-0. But Spring Hill needed some late heroics to get it done.

After forcing a Piper punt, the Broncos started at their own 35 with 1:30 left. They proceeded to march the length of the field, aided in a big way by junior QB Jordan Miller’s 37-yard hookup with Maydsen Dodson with 36 seconds left.

Runs of 4 and 8 yards moved the Broncos to the Piper 2. With just eight ticks left in the game, senior running back Patrick Stumpff took a handoff through the pile for a 2-yard TD run — the winning score.

Spring Hill will travel to Ottawa (3-1) next Friday night.

For scores, stats, recaps, rankings, broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.