Frida Formann, Lior Garzon, Jade Masogayo rally Colorado women past No. 14 West Virginia 65-60

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann made four 3-pointers and scored 22, Jade Masogayo added 18 points and Lior Garzon scored 12 of her 14 in a pivotal fourth quarter as Colorado rallied to beat No. 14 West Virginia 65-60 on Saturday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 11 heading to the final quarter before outscoring the Mountaineers 25-9.

Formann made 8 of 14 shots for Colorado, which shot 81.8% in the final 10 minutes (9 of 11). Masogayo buried 9 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds.

Jordan Harrison led the Mountaineers (10-2) with 18 points and five assists. Ja'Naiya Quinerly scored 15.

West Virginia got one basket from six different players in taking a 16-9 lead after one quarter. Formann had eight points in the second quarter to get Colorado within 28-25 at halftime. Harrison scored 10 of West Virginia's 12 points in the quarter.

The Buffaloes pulled within a point to begin the third period on a layup by Masogayo, but West Virginia stiffened and led 41-30 with a quarter to go.

Masogayo had a layup and Garzon made two straight baskets to pull Colorado within 51-46 with 6:51 remaining. Grace Oliver buried a 3-pointer, Masogayo followed with three straight baskets and Formann made two free throws to cap an 11-0 run and Colorado led 62-55 with 36 seconds left.

West Virginia is idle until it hosts UCF on New Year's Day in a conference matchup. Colorado is also idle until Jan. 1 when it travels to play No. 12 TCU in Big 12 action.

The Associated Press