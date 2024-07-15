Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford steps down due to health concerns

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford announced he is stepping down from his position due to health concerns.

"It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check-up, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State's head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program," Tedford said in a statement on Monday.

The 62-year-old coach's announcement comes less than two months before the 2024 college football season is scheduled to begin. Tedford was at the Mountain West media days in Las Vegas last week.

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford looks on during a game against San Diego State.

Tedford was in his second stint as head coach of the Bulldogs and has dealt with health issues throughout his five total seasons in Fresno. He was head coach from 2017-19, which included a 12-win season in 2018 and a Mountain West Conference title. However, he resigned following the 2019 season due to health reasons.

Kalen DeBoer would coach the Bulldogs for two seasons, and when he left for the head coaching job at Washington at the end of the 2021 season, Fresno State brought back Tedford. In the past two seasons, Tedford went 19-8 and won the 2022 Mountain West title. The Bulldogs went 8-4 in the 2023 regular season and were selected to play in the New Mexico Bowl, but Tedford didn't coach the game due to health reasons.

"I have a tremendous amount of pride and passion for Fresno State, and I understand the time and energy necessary to lead at a high level," Tedford said. "The players, coaches and Bulldog supporters deserve the best. Unfortunately, I am not able to sustain the commitment needed to perform at the level needed to guide the program."

Tedford went a combined 45-22 in the five seasons coaching at his alma mater. He's also the California Golden Bears' most successful coach with 82 wins.

Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper was named interim head coach of Fresno State for the 2024 season. Skipper served as the head coach while Tedford was away for last season's New Mexico Bowl. Fresno State opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeff Tedford steps down as Fresno State football coach due to health