Fresh update provided on Pep Guardiola’s chances of becoming the next England manager

A new update has been delivered on the chances of Pep Guardiola being appointed as the next manager of the England national team following Gareth Southgate’s exit.

The Manchester City boss has been tentatively tied to interest from the Football Association following the resignation of Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, after England’s European Championship final defeat to Spain at the weekend.

Southgate’s tenure ended after an eight-year run as England boss, overseeing a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, runners-up at Euro 2020, quarter-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, and runners-up at Euro 2024.

Pep Guardiola has consistently made clear his desire to become a national team head coach at some stage in his managerial career, but it remains unknown as to when that time could come, and also which country could appeal to the Catalan boss the most.

Despite admiration and desire from the England camp, a new report has explained why Pep Guardiola may not be the most likely candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate as chief tactician of the Three Lions.

According the information of the Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, the chances of Pep Guardiola taking the vacant job at Wembley Stadium appear remote despite recent claims of tenuous plans from the Football Association.

It is explained that while Guardiola remains under contract at Manchester City until the end of the upcoming season, the 53-year-old is not expected to decide his future for another ‘several months’.

Furthermore, there are said to be financial concerns for the Football Association, who would struggle to match Pep Guardiola’s current Manchester City salary, believed to be close to £20 million-a-season.

From the side of Manchester City, the Premier League champions remain largely in the dark over what could happen in their own managerial hot-seat, but will no doubt attempt their best efforts to persuade an extended stay for the 53-year-old.

Guardiola did recently hold in-person negotiations with Manchester City’s chiefs in Abu Dhabi, delivering the club’s fourth consecutive Premier League trophy to the Middle-East and greeted by the club’s owner Sheikh Mansour.

The celebratory event in Abu Dhabi was also attended by chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak, chief executive Ferran Soriano, and sporting director Txiki Begiristain, and whilst it remains unknown, there may have been questions asked about Guardiola’s future intentions.