When is French Open men’s final? Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud start time

Novak Djokovic bids for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title against Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Djokovic has the chance to move ahead of Rafael Nadal as the Serbian aims to become the oldest Roland Garros champion in history.

Ruud has reached his second French Open final in a row as the 24-year-old looks to claim a first grand slam title.

The Norwegian was thrashed by Nadal in last year’s final and admitted he will again be the “underdog” as Djokovic attempts to make history.

“Novak is going for his 23rd, I’m going for my first. It’s a big difference,” Ruud said.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:00pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Odds

Novak Djokovic - 2/9

Casper Ruud - 7/2

Results so far

Novak Djokovic

1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics

3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)

Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)

Casper Ruud

1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)

2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri

3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen

4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry

Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)

Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)