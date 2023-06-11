When is French Open men’s final? Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud start time
Novak Djokovic bids for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title against Casper Ruud in the French Open final.
Djokovic has the chance to move ahead of Rafael Nadal as the Serbian aims to become the oldest Roland Garros champion in history.
Ruud has reached his second French Open final in a row as the 24-year-old looks to claim a first grand slam title.
The Norwegian was thrashed by Nadal in last year’s final and admitted he will again be the “underdog” as Djokovic attempts to make history.
“Novak is going for his 23rd, I’m going for my first. It’s a big difference,” Ruud said.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud
The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:00pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
Odds
Novak Djokovic - 2/9
Casper Ruud - 7/2
Results so far
Novak Djokovic
1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics
3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)
Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)
Casper Ruud
1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)
2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri
3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen
4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry
Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)
Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)