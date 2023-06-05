French Open LIVE: Tennis scores and updates from Roland Garros with Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in action

French Open LIVE: Tennis scores and updates from Roland Garros with Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in action

The French Open quarter-final line-up is almost complete as the fourth round at Roland Garros concludes on Monday.

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur are among those looking to join Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight of the women’s draw, with the Belarusian showcasing her strength with a 7-6 6-4 victory over Sloane Stephens on Sunday night. Swiatek will look to continue the defence of her title against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, with the world No 1 on a streak of 20 games in a row ahead of this last-16 clash.

In the men’s draw, fourth seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Holger Rune can set up a rematch of last year’s heated French Open clash with progress to the quarter-finals. They’ll be aiming to join the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight after the pair moved ever closer to a blockbuster semi-final match-up by easing through their fourth-round matches on Sunday.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open as the fourth round continues.

Where can I watch the French Open 2023?

French Open order of play as fourth round concludes

Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff look to book quarter-final spot

Ons Jabeur advances to French Open quarter-finals for the first time

Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal record after fourth-round win

French Open doubles pair disqualified for hitting ball girl on head

French Open 2023: Latest scores

11:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Nicolas Jarry 0-0 Casper Ruud

Last year’s French Open runner-up Casper Ruud hasn’t been at his best this year at Roland Garros - but will need to be if he is to see off the challenge of Nicolas Jarry on Philippe-Chatrier. The Chilean, ranked 35, defeated Ruud on his way to winning the clay-court tournament in Geneva last week. It was Jarry’s second title on clay this season and the 27-year-old is in the form of his life as he plays in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

French Open highlights: Novak Djokovic moves closer to Carlos Alcaraz clash

11:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic looked rather convincing yesterday as he brushed aside Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets.

French Open 2023: Latest scores

11:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Jabeur’s draw has been opened up by Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal from Roland Garros due to illness, which was announced on Saturday ahead of her third-round match. It gave Sara Sorribes Tormo a walkover and the Spaniard is now a set up against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Sorribes Tormo was involved in controversy yesterday as she was on the doubles team that were playing when opponent Miyu Kato was disqualified for hitting a ball girl.

French Open 2023: Game, set and match!

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1 Bernardo Pera

Ons Jabeur advances to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time! The Tunisian took over an hour to brush aside the poor Bernardo Pera, who just couldn’t hold serve to save her life. Neither could Jabeur for much of it, but the Wimbledon and US Open finalist still produced a wonderful array of winners and drop-shots to delight the Philippe-Chatrier crowd. Her game is far from complete at the moment, but Jabeur is getting there...

French Open 2023: Latest scores

11:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Bernarda Pera 3-6 1-4 Ons Jabeur

Jabeur volleys a ball in frustration as Pera pushes for another break - but the American can’t convert the break points as she gifts Jabeur the hold with a couple of errors. It puts Jabeur in total control of this very strange contest.

French Open 2023: Latest scores

10:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Bernarda Pera 3-6 1-1 Ons Jabeur

More breaks! Pera moves ahead at the start of the second set after breaking Jabeur, but then the seventh seed immediately brings up three break points in the next game. A forehand winner gets the break straight back.

French Open 2023: Latest scores

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Bernarda Pera 3-6 Ons Jabeur

Set! Remarkable. Jabeur takes the set after holding serve just once against Pera - who was broken every time. Jabeur showed some wonderful flashes of shot-making but there were plenty of errors too, which really is quite fitting for her French Open so far. Jabeur herself has spoken about how her game just isn’t quite there at the moment.

Pera, though, won just nine per cent of her second-serve points...

French Open 2023: Latest scores

10:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Bernarda Pera 2-4 Ons Jabeur

Breaks, everywhere! There’s only been one hold of serve so far, and that was Jabeur in her opening game. Pera has done well to disrupt Jabeur’s serve and the Tunisian has been unable to settle into this one. The American’s own service game is looking shaky, however.

French Open highlights: Carlos Alcaraz continues stunning form in Roland Garros

10:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive form as he returned to the French Open quarter-finals with a storming 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Up next is Stefanos Tsitsipas is what is a brilliant quarter-final clash on Tuesday. The Greek also cruised into the last eight with a comfortable 7-5 6-3 6-0 victory over Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner.

French Open 2023: Latest scores

10:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Bernarda Pera 0-3 Ons Jabeur

Double break! Lovely start from Ons Jabeur to break Bernarda Pera in the American’s opening service game. The Tunisian is already finding some nice angles and breaks Pera for the second time with a delightful drop shot.

French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur in action

10:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Ons Jabeur opens the action on Philippe-Chatrier as the fourth round continues but last season’s Wimbledon and US Open finalist says she has been far from her best at Roland Garros.

"There are things that are going well. Others that are going less well. Mentally I'm present. The physical sensations will come back. Tennis sensations also. These things take a lot of time," she said after beating Olga Danilovic on Saturday.

"I have to accept my current condition now, because I was injured quite a lot of times this year. I'm not going to be impatient. I will give time to my body to adapt. And right now I'm winning matches without being at 100%, so I'm learning."

Jabeur is up against American Bernarda Pera, who beat her in straight sets when the two last met in Guangzhou in 2019.

"Another lefty, so it's going to be a tricky one," Jabeur said. "Pera has been playing very well. She's a tough opponent."

(Getty Images)

French Open highlights: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Sloane Stephens in late-night clash

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

World number two Aryna Sabalenka weathered a spectacular first set implosion to beat American Sloane Stephens 7-6(5) 6-4 on Sunday and advance to the French Open quarter-finals.

The Belarusian, who will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the last eight, gave Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, no hope at the start, unleashing a barrage of baseline missiles that left the 30-year-old stunned and looking around for help.

Sabalenka, the hardest-hitting player on the women’s tour and the 2023 Australian Open champion, raced to a 5-0 lead with Stephens winning a total of just eight points.

But the American, no stranger to the Paris big stage after reaching the final in 2018, was not done yet, clawing her way back and saving a set point at 5-2 to cut the deficit.

With her own first serve wilting, Sabalenka, in complete freefall by now, missed another two set points at 5-4 on Stephens’ serve before her opponent spectacularly levelled and then held to take it to a tiebreak.

The Belarusian, looking win a second Grand Slam trophy, managed to pull herself together at the last moment, clinching the first set on her fourth opportunity.

She cut down on the unforced errors in the second set but again Stephens battled back from 4-2 down to level before Sabalenka broke again to go 5-4 up and serve out the match. -- Reuters

French Open 2023: Doubles pair disqualified for hitting ball girl on head

09:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Japanese doubles player Miyu Kato has apologised after hitting a ball girl in the head, which resulted in her disqualifcation from the French Open.

Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi, the 16th seeds, were leading Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (1) 1-3 in the third round of the women’s doubles when the Japanese player hit the ball down to the other end of the court at the end of a point.

Unaware that the ball was coming, the ball girl was struck directly on the head and began crying.

Kato apologised to the ball girl and lengthy discussions took place before the decision was made to disqualify the pair.

She said she has been forfeited her prize money and points from Roland Garros.

Kato said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to the ball girl, my partner Aldila and team, and my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional. As a result, I am penalised by RG Roland Garros, forfeiting my prize money and points. I appreciate all your continued support!”

Responding to Kato’s tweet, the French player Alize Cornet said: “Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you.”

Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) June 4, 2023

French Open 2023: Yesterday at Roland Garros

09:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s all-time record by reaching his 17th French Open quarter-final.

The 22-time grand slam champion defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 to maintain his run of not having lost before the last eight at Roland Garros since 2010, and set up a clash with 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic is still 12 Paris titles behind Nadal, though, and with the Spaniard missing for the first time since 2004, his great rival knows what an opportunity this is.

He said: “I’m proud of it but my attention is already on the next match. Obviously quarter-finals, Khachanov, I know what my goal is here. I’m trying to stay mentally the course and of course not look too far.

“Obviously the performance of today gives me a great deal of confidence about how I felt, about how I played. So I’m looking forward to the next match.”

By Eleanor Crooks

Novak Djokovic breaks Rafael Nadal French Open record with thumping win

French Open order of play - Monday 5 June

09:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00 (all times BST)

Bernarda Pera vs Ons Jabeur

Nicolas Jarry vs Casper Ruud

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Coco Gauff

Not before 19:15

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Yoshihito Nishioka

How to watch the French Open 2023

09:46 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open 2023

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open quarter-final line-up is almost complete as the fourth round at Roland Garros concludes on Monday.

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur are among those looking to join Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight of the women’s draw, with the Belarusian showcasing her strength with 7-6 6-4 victory over Sloane Stephens on Sunday night. Swiatek will looking to continue the defence of her title against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, with the world No 1 on a streak of 20 games in a row ahead of this last-16 clash.

In the men’s draw, fourth seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Holger Rune could set up a rematch of last year’s heated French Open clash with progress to the quarter-finals. They’ll be aiming to join the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight after the pair moved ever closer to a blockbuster semi-final match-up by easing through their fourth-round matches on Sunday.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open throughout the day the fourth round continues