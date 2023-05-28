French Open LIVE: Tennis scores and Dan Evans updates after Aryna Sabalenka refused handshake by Marta Kostyuk
The French Open begins today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Aryna Sabalenka might just end up as world No 1 should she go well at Roland Garros, but first up she has a tricky match against a player who “hates” her.
The Belarusian, whose breakthrough in the slams came at the Australian Open this year in a three-set win over Elena Rybakina, looks in fine form after victory at the Madrid Open, with Iga Swiatek now in sight, as she targets a second slam in 2023 and £2m in prize money. But there will be extra tension in the first round against Marta Kostyuk, the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia, with the 20-year-old refusing to shake hands with players from the Russia and Belarus.
Other names to watch out for on Day 1 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, while Britain’s Dan Evans and Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis could combine for a fiery encounter.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:
French Open 2023 - Day 1 latest scores and results
Sabalenka breezes past Kostyuk 6-3 6-2 as Ukrainian refuses post-match handshake
SET! Dan Evans loses first set 4-6 against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis
French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 1-0 Kokkinakis*
12:14 , Ben Fleming
Evans is on the board in this second set but it’s not without further strife. He’s 15-30 down before three points on the trot eases any concerns.
French Open 2023: * Vesely 4-3 Tsitsipas
12:12 , Ben Fleming
Tsitsipas holds to love to force the pressure back on Vesely. He’ll be looking to break back and level up this game with that momentum.
French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 3-2 Lestienne
12:11 , Ben Fleming
Could this be the moment it starts to change. Lestienne starts the game with a delightfully-judged drop shot but the game soon runs away from him. Down a break point, the Frenchman fires long with a backhand and he’s now a break down.
Khachanov serving for a 4-2 lead and perhaps the chance to finally put some pressure back on Lestienne.
French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 2-2 Lestienne*
12:06 , Ben Fleming
Lestienne is clearly trying to manage this niggle that is affecting him but he’s staying in many of these rallies.
He takes Khachanov to deuce once more but the Russian holds on and it’s 2-2 in the third.
French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 Kokkinakis
12:04 , Ben Fleming
Dan Evans holds serve - we are going to the final game. What can the Brit muster up as he looks to break back with Kokkinakis serving for the set?
Unfortunately, not enough and the Aussie takes the first set. A big forehand winner sets up two opportunities. He double faults at the first time of asking but makes no mistake the second time round. 6-4 to Kokkinakis and Evans has work to do.
French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 1-2 Lestienne
12:00 , Ben Fleming
Lestienne holds serve and the moves 2-1 up in the third set but there’s some concern on the face of the Frenchman with the physio coming on after the game. It appears to be a problem with his left calf - an issue which affected him in Munich a few weeks ago
* Vesely 2-1 Tsitsipas
11:58 , Ben Fleming
Well, that’s not the start Tsitsipas would have wanted! An early break from Vesely who has the serve at 2-1. Early work to do for the number-five seed.
*Evans 3-5 Kokkinakis
11:55 , Ben Fleming
Kokkinakis makes no mistake on his serve, powering into a 40-0 lead before taking the game. Evans needs to muster up something superb to avoid losing this first set.
French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 1-1 Lestienne*
11:53 , Ben Fleming
Khachanov continues to cut a frustrated figure out here against Lestienne. A mishit forehand brings the game to deuce but the Russian gets to advantage, before thundering a forehand down the line to get o the board in this third set.
Evans 3-4 Kokkinakis*
11:51 , Ben Fleming
Dan Evans is the only Brit in action today but it has not been going his way so far. Kokkinakis has put him under serious pressure and the Brit finally falters with a missed return on break point. The Aussie is now just two games away from taking the first set.
French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 0-1 Lestienne
11:49 , Ben Fleming
Khachanov has to get back into this match sooner rather than later, and throwing away two break points certainly won’t help his cause. Lestienne is able to hold on to his first service game of this third set.
Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk - Kostyuk refuses handshake
11:45 , Ben Fleming
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after defeat in the French Open first round to the Belarusian.
It was a dominant win for the world No 2 to begin her Roland Garros campaign, which could see her become world number one, but it came against a player who “hates” her.
Kostyuk has been the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia and believes Russian and Belarusian players should have been willing to condemn their nations’ actions.
Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk - Kostyuk refuses handshake
11:44 , Ben Fleming
Earlier on, Belarussian world number two Aryna Sabalenka completed a routine victory against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk has been a vocal supporter of banning players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine and refused to shake Sabalenka’s hand following the victory.
Here is the full clip below:
A 𝒇𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 Roland-Garros start for Aryna Sabalenka with a straight-set victory over Marta Kostyuk! 👏@SabalenkaA | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/RjxXzJ3rlo
— Eurosport (@eurosport) May 28, 2023
French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6 Lestienne
11:37 , Ben Fleming
Second set for Lestienne!
Remarkable tennis from the Frenchman who races to the front of the court to punish an attempted drop shot from Khachanov. The Russian then inexplicably double faults to gift Lestienne the second set. He pumps up the home crowd who roar him on as he goes to sit down in his chair after another superb set of tennis.
French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-5 Lestienne
11:35 , Ben Fleming
It’s a thunderous forehand down the line from the Frenchman to go 30-15 up and the partisan crowd here in Paris are loving this action.
Khachanov responds with two well-worked points but a crisp backhand down the line takes up to deuce.
French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-5 Lestienne
11:32 , Ben Fleming
Elsewhere on day one, Frenchman Constant Lestienne has broken for a second time in his second set against 11th-seed Karen Khachanov. The Russian is now serving to stay in the set having lost the first 6-3.
French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk
11:27 , Sport Staff
Sabalenka speaking after her victory: “I have so much belief I can do well at the French Open this year.”
“Hope they’re not going to do that every match,” says the commentator, referring to the non-handshake. Perhaps more understandable from a Ukrainian opponent, naturally.
French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk
11:21 , Jack Rathborn
Game, set, match!
Sabalenka too good, Kostyuk refuses the handshake.
The crowd whistle and the world No 2 bows to the delighted crowd.
French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 5-2 Kostyuk
11:19 , Jack Rathborn
Kostyuk fighting to the end and has two break points here.
Sabalenka serving for the match...
There goes one, Kostyuk’s timing just not right on the pass attempt.
French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 4-1 Kostyuk
11:06 , Jack Rathborn
Too goo! Sabalenka ruthless here and secures the double break.
The crowd trying to help Kostyuk, but to no avail.
This is an easy Sunday morning’s work for the world No 2.
French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 2-1 Kostyuk
11:02 , Jack Rathborn
Sabalenka still in the driving seat here.
Kostyuk is on the board though.
French Open 2023: Day 1 latest scores
10:52 , Jack Rathborn
Around Roland Garros we go:
Goffin 0-1 (3-6) Hurkacz
Khachanov 3-5 Lestienne
Zhang 0-1 (1-6, 1-5) Frech
Podoroska 1-0 (6-0, 2-1) Ponchet
French Open 2023: Sabalenka 6-3 Kostyuk - game, first set!
10:47 , Jack Rathborn
This is remarkable, Sabalenka stretches on the backhand but still has the power to make the winner down the line.
Kostyuk barely holding on all of a sudden from such a great position barely 20 minutes ago.
Three set points... No mistake. Awesome hitting and a 1-0 lead now.
French Open 2023: Sabalenka *5-3 Kostyuk
10:44 , Jack Rathborn
Kostyuk battling again on serve and now at 40-30, second serve, needs this one to ease the pressure created by Sabalenka.
Doesn’t get it, big return from the world No 2 and we’re at deuce.
Pure class Sabalenka, and a break point: She picked up the deep ball, spotted Kostyuk coming in and angled a back hand winner cross court.
Now she steps in and thumps a forehand winner, BREAK!
French Open 2023: Sabalenka *3-3 Kostyuk
10:36 , Jack Rathborn
Deuce! Kostyuk is a fighter.
Back from 40-15, she’s alive again. A fist pump too, we’ve got a game here.
French Open 2023: Sabalenka *3-3 Kostyuk
10:33 , Jack Rathborn
Back on serve!
Some power to get herself back level, the volleyed forehand on the run is too much for Kostyuk.
We’re level again, time to settle for the world No 2, who screams in delight and has a word with her coach.
French Open 2023: Sabalenka 2-3* Kostyuk
10:29 , Jack Rathborn
This is some start from Kostyuk, but that’s a nervy start to her service game.
She needs this to settle and consolidate the break.
Pivotal moment in the game at 15-15.
Good grief, this is serious hitting form Sabalenka, at 15-30, she absolutely hammers a forehand cross court on the rise and Kostyuk faces two break points.
One saved, a bender from Sabalenka down the line on the run just can’t come back in time. One more breaker.
French Open 2023: Sabalenka 1-0* Kostyuk
10:12 , Jack Rathborn
Serious power from Sabalenka to get out of a small hole.
Kostyuk steps in again on that second serve, but it’s not enough to combat those heavy ground strokes.
Big start. 1-0.
Sabalenka begins French Open campaign against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros
10:10 , Jack Rathborn
It’s the heavy-hitting Sabalenka who serves first here and that’s a shaky start.
Kostyuk up inside the baseline, mind games already perhaps.
Sabalenka eyes early French Open statement against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros
10:06 , Jack Rathborn
This should be a cracker here, can Sabalenka shine here in an early statement to Swiatek as the battle to be the queen of tennis heats up.
After a sexism ‘fiasco’, the focus switches to matters on the court.
The pair have met just once before in Dubai last year, Sabalenka won in straight sets.
French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?
10:02 , Jack Rathborn
There will be a new men’s champion at the French Open this year with 14-time singles winner Rafael Nadal absent from Roland Garros for the first time since 2005.
Nadal triumphed on the Paris clay last June to become the oldest French Open champion in history, but he has been sidelined this year by a hip injury.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top contenders to take Nadal’s title - while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Opens as she begins the defence of her crown.
Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more
09:57 , Jack Rathborn
The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.
The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.
With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka to begin French Open against player who ‘hates’ her
09:52 , Jack Rathborn
Aryna Sabalenka could end the French Open as world number one but accepts she will begin it against a player who “hates” her.
The Belarusian won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open and has maintained the momentum, winning the Madrid Open earlier this month and closing the gap on Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings.
Winning a second successive major crown would guarantee Sabalenka the number one spot for the first time but first up comes what will be an awkward encounter against Marta Kostyuk.
French Open order of play and schedule for Day 1
09:48 , Jack Rathborn
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10am (all times BST)
Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi
Not before 7pm
Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10am
Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev
Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz
Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez
Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet
Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina
Court 7
From 10am
Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans
Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova
Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer
