French Open LIVE: Tennis scores and Dan Evans updates after Aryna Sabalenka refused handshake by Marta Kostyuk

The French Open begins today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka might just end up as world No 1 should she go well at Roland Garros, but first up she has a tricky match against a player who “hates” her.

The Belarusian, whose breakthrough in the slams came at the Australian Open this year in a three-set win over Elena Rybakina, looks in fine form after victory at the Madrid Open, with Iga Swiatek now in sight, as she targets a second slam in 2023 and £2m in prize money. But there will be extra tension in the first round against Marta Kostyuk, the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia, with the 20-year-old refusing to shake hands with players from the Russia and Belarus.

Other names to watch out for on Day 1 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, while Britain’s Dan Evans and Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis could combine for a fiery encounter.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

French Open 2023 - Day 1 latest scores and results

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 1-0 Kokkinakis*

12:14 , Ben Fleming

Evans is on the board in this second set but it’s not without further strife. He’s 15-30 down before three points on the trot eases any concerns.

French Open 2023: * Vesely 4-3 Tsitsipas

12:12 , Ben Fleming

Tsitsipas holds to love to force the pressure back on Vesely. He’ll be looking to break back and level up this game with that momentum.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 3-2 Lestienne

12:11 , Ben Fleming

Could this be the moment it starts to change. Lestienne starts the game with a delightfully-judged drop shot but the game soon runs away from him. Down a break point, the Frenchman fires long with a backhand and he’s now a break down.

Khachanov serving for a 4-2 lead and perhaps the chance to finally put some pressure back on Lestienne.

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 2-2 Lestienne*

12:06 , Ben Fleming

Lestienne is clearly trying to manage this niggle that is affecting him but he’s staying in many of these rallies.

He takes Khachanov to deuce once more but the Russian holds on and it’s 2-2 in the third.

French Open 2023: Evans 4-6 Kokkinakis

12:04 , Ben Fleming

Dan Evans holds serve - we are going to the final game. What can the Brit muster up as he looks to break back with Kokkinakis serving for the set?

Unfortunately, not enough and the Aussie takes the first set. A big forehand winner sets up two opportunities. He double faults at the first time of asking but makes no mistake the second time round. 6-4 to Kokkinakis and Evans has work to do.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 1-2 Lestienne

12:00 , Ben Fleming

Lestienne holds serve and the moves 2-1 up in the third set but there’s some concern on the face of the Frenchman with the physio coming on after the game. It appears to be a problem with his left calf - an issue which affected him in Munich a few weeks ago

* Vesely 2-1 Tsitsipas

11:58 , Ben Fleming

Well, that’s not the start Tsitsipas would have wanted! An early break from Vesely who has the serve at 2-1. Early work to do for the number-five seed.

*Evans 3-5 Kokkinakis

11:55 , Ben Fleming

Kokkinakis makes no mistake on his serve, powering into a 40-0 lead before taking the game. Evans needs to muster up something superb to avoid losing this first set.

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 1-1 Lestienne*

11:53 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov continues to cut a frustrated figure out here against Lestienne. A mishit forehand brings the game to deuce but the Russian gets to advantage, before thundering a forehand down the line to get o the board in this third set.

Evans 3-4 Kokkinakis*

11:51 , Ben Fleming

Dan Evans is the only Brit in action today but it has not been going his way so far. Kokkinakis has put him under serious pressure and the Brit finally falters with a missed return on break point. The Aussie is now just two games away from taking the first set.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-6, 0-1 Lestienne

11:49 , Ben Fleming

Khachanov has to get back into this match sooner rather than later, and throwing away two break points certainly won’t help his cause. Lestienne is able to hold on to his first service game of this third set.

Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk - Kostyuk refuses handshake

11:45 , Ben Fleming

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after defeat in the French Open first round to the Belarusian.

It was a dominant win for the world No 2 to begin her Roland Garros campaign, which could see her become world number one, but it came against a player who “hates” her.

Kostyuk has been the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia and believes Russian and Belarusian players should have been willing to condemn their nations’ actions.

Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk - Kostyuk refuses handshake

11:44 , Ben Fleming

Earlier on, Belarussian world number two Aryna Sabalenka completed a routine victory against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk has been a vocal supporter of banning players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine and refused to shake Sabalenka’s hand following the victory.

Here is the full clip below:

A 𝒇𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 Roland-Garros start for Aryna Sabalenka with a straight-set victory over Marta Kostyuk! 👏@SabalenkaA | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/RjxXzJ3rlo — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 28, 2023

French Open 2023: Khachanov 3-6, 1-6 Lestienne

11:37 , Ben Fleming

Second set for Lestienne!

Remarkable tennis from the Frenchman who races to the front of the court to punish an attempted drop shot from Khachanov. The Russian then inexplicably double faults to gift Lestienne the second set. He pumps up the home crowd who roar him on as he goes to sit down in his chair after another superb set of tennis.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-5 Lestienne

11:35 , Ben Fleming

It’s a thunderous forehand down the line from the Frenchman to go 30-15 up and the partisan crowd here in Paris are loving this action.

Khachanov responds with two well-worked points but a crisp backhand down the line takes up to deuce.

French Open 2023: *Khachanov 3-6, 1-5 Lestienne

11:32 , Ben Fleming

Elsewhere on day one, Frenchman Constant Lestienne has broken for a second time in his second set against 11th-seed Karen Khachanov. The Russian is now serving to stay in the set having lost the first 6-3.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk

11:27 , Sport Staff

Sabalenka speaking after her victory: “I have so much belief I can do well at the French Open this year.”

“Hope they’re not going to do that every match,” says the commentator, referring to the non-handshake. Perhaps more understandable from a Ukrainian opponent, naturally.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 Kostyuk

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Game, set, match!

Sabalenka too good, Kostyuk refuses the handshake.

The crowd whistle and the world No 2 bows to the delighted crowd.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 5-2 Kostyuk

11:19 , Jack Rathborn

Kostyuk fighting to the end and has two break points here.

Sabalenka serving for the match...

There goes one, Kostyuk’s timing just not right on the pass attempt.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 4-1 Kostyuk

11:06 , Jack Rathborn

Too goo! Sabalenka ruthless here and secures the double break.

The crowd trying to help Kostyuk, but to no avail.

This is an easy Sunday morning’s work for the world No 2.

French Open 2023: *Sabalenka 6-3, 2-1 Kostyuk

11:02 , Jack Rathborn

Sabalenka still in the driving seat here.

Kostyuk is on the board though.

French Open 2023: Day 1 latest scores

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

Around Roland Garros we go:

Goffin 0-1 (3-6) Hurkacz

Khachanov 3-5 Lestienne

Zhang 0-1 (1-6, 1-5) Frech

Podoroska 1-0 (6-0, 2-1) Ponchet

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 6-3 Kostyuk - game, first set!

10:47 , Jack Rathborn

This is remarkable, Sabalenka stretches on the backhand but still has the power to make the winner down the line.

Kostyuk barely holding on all of a sudden from such a great position barely 20 minutes ago.

Three set points... No mistake. Awesome hitting and a 1-0 lead now.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot (AP)

French Open 2023: Sabalenka *5-3 Kostyuk

10:44 , Jack Rathborn

Kostyuk battling again on serve and now at 40-30, second serve, needs this one to ease the pressure created by Sabalenka.

Doesn’t get it, big return from the world No 2 and we’re at deuce.

Pure class Sabalenka, and a break point: She picked up the deep ball, spotted Kostyuk coming in and angled a back hand winner cross court.

Now she steps in and thumps a forehand winner, BREAK!

(REUTERS)

French Open 2023: Sabalenka *3-3 Kostyuk

10:36 , Jack Rathborn

Deuce! Kostyuk is a fighter.

Back from 40-15, she’s alive again. A fist pump too, we’ve got a game here.

French Open 2023: Sabalenka *3-3 Kostyuk

10:33 , Jack Rathborn

Back on serve!

Some power to get herself back level, the volleyed forehand on the run is too much for Kostyuk.

We’re level again, time to settle for the world No 2, who screams in delight and has a word with her coach.

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 2-3* Kostyuk

10:29 , Jack Rathborn

This is some start from Kostyuk, but that’s a nervy start to her service game.

She needs this to settle and consolidate the break.

Pivotal moment in the game at 15-15.

Good grief, this is serious hitting form Sabalenka, at 15-30, she absolutely hammers a forehand cross court on the rise and Kostyuk faces two break points.

One saved, a bender from Sabalenka down the line on the run just can’t come back in time. One more breaker.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka (AP)

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 1-0* Kostyuk

10:12 , Jack Rathborn

Serious power from Sabalenka to get out of a small hole.

Kostyuk steps in again on that second serve, but it’s not enough to combat those heavy ground strokes.

Big start. 1-0.

(REUTERS)

Sabalenka begins French Open campaign against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

It’s the heavy-hitting Sabalenka who serves first here and that’s a shaky start.

Kostyuk up inside the baseline, mind games already perhaps.

Sabalenka eyes early French Open statement against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros

10:06 , Jack Rathborn

This should be a cracker here, can Sabalenka shine here in an early statement to Swiatek as the battle to be the queen of tennis heats up.

After a sexism ‘fiasco’, the focus switches to matters on the court.

The pair have met just once before in Dubai last year, Sabalenka won in straight sets.

(Getty Images)

French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

10:02 , Jack Rathborn

There will be a new men’s champion at the French Open this year with 14-time singles winner Rafael Nadal absent from Roland Garros for the first time since 2005.

Nadal triumphed on the Paris clay last June to become the oldest French Open champion in history, but he has been sidelined this year by a hip injury.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top contenders to take Nadal’s title - while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Opens as she begins the defence of her crown.

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

09:57 , Jack Rathborn

The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.

The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.

With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka to begin French Open against player who ‘hates’ her

09:52 , Jack Rathborn

Aryna Sabalenka could end the French Open as world number one but accepts she will begin it against a player who “hates” her.

The Belarusian won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open and has maintained the momentum, winning the Madrid Open earlier this month and closing the gap on Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings.

Winning a second successive major crown would guarantee Sabalenka the number one spot for the first time but first up comes what will be an awkward encounter against Marta Kostyuk.

French Open order of play and schedule for Day 1

09:48 , Jack Rathborn

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10am (all times BST)

Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka

Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 7pm

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev

Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz

Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez

Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet

Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina

Court 7

From 10am

Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans

Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova

Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer

