French Open LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev latest score and updates from blockbuster first-round clash

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.

Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal the 2022 semi-finals.

Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek got her tournament defence underway with a straight-sets win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean, setting up a sensational clash with Naomi Osaka, while Jannik Sinner and Ons Jabeur also cruised into the second round.

Later, Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday. Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog

14:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal 1-2 Zverev*

There are certainly a few grunts from Nadal now, and cheers as the Spaniard gets on the board! Nadal dug himself out of a hole after a couple of backhands drifted wide. But he then outlasted Zverev in the baseline exchange, with the German putting a backhand into the net.

A steely look from Nadal as he makes his way back to his chair at the changeover.

Guess which side the crowd are on?!

14:33 , Kieran Jackson

Kieran Jackson at Roland Garros

Hell of an atmosphere inside Court Philippe-Chatrier, but Zverev quickly dampens the mood of the pro-Rafa crowd with a break of serve... to love.

First thing of note is, while you can hear the exertion in every Zverev shot, no sign of the trademark Nadal grunt as of yet.

Building his way into it? We all hope so...

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

*Nadal 0-2 Zverev

Philippe-Chatrier erupts as Zverev double faults to give Nadal a look at 0-30. But the German then steps up the power, landing a series of heavy blows that push Nadal back behind the baseline.

Within a flash, Zverev gets the hold. Nadal’s movement is going to be put to the test today. Zverev is dictating the opening exchanges.

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal 0-1 Zverev* - Zverev breaks

Not the start the fans wanted. A lengthy opening rally from the baseline goes Zverev’s way as Nadal puts a drop shot in the net. Zverev then powers a winner past Nadal, before a double fault from the Spaniard sets up three break points. Zverev, pushing Nadal around the baseline, then gets the break as Nadal puts a backhand into the net.

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go. To many, the French Open IS Rafael Nadal. For almost two decades, the 14-time champion has dominated this tournament in a manner that is unparalleled in sport.

This could be it. It’s not the draw Nadal wanted, but it’s a special afternoon in Paris. Court Philippe-Chatrier is ready. Can the King of Clay add a victory that would stand with some of his greatest ever recorded here?

The 37-year-old will serve first.

14:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Marc Maury, the voice of Roland Garros, reads out Nadal’s list of 14 French Open titles and the Spaniard is given a standing ovation as he returns to Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Goosebumps. This feels like a final. An electric atmosphere awaits under the roof.

Nadal, like a coiled spring, sprints to the baseline after the coin toss.

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal is in the tunnel, jumping around, ready to get into the ring. The Spaniard’s trademark shadow boxing before entering the court adds to his aura here. He’s standing ahead of Zverev, who has to watch Nadal come out... He’s going to be the first out.

This is going to be a special entrance...

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: The backstory behind blockbuster French Open clash

14:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal will require every ounce of his aura at the French Open when he faces the fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the opening round.

It is a truly unbelievable draw and there were audible gasps during the ceremony when Nadal’s name was pulled out of the hat next to Zverev’s: it is staggeringly early in a grand slam for such a heavyweight contest, to add to what was an important day for the Spaniard anyway.

Zverev is arguably the favourite for the fortnight given the uncertainty around the other top seeds: defending champion Novak Djokovic has not won a title this season and is openly admitting to being “worried” about his form, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have had their preparations disrupted by injury.

Zverev, meanwhile, won the title in Rome and has a good record at Roland Garros with three appearances in semi-finals.

That perhaps his most significant came against Nadal adds another layer to the blockbuster.

Zverev was in a position to become only the third man in French Open history to beat Nadal at the French Open after splitting two gruelling sets in the 2022 semi-final, only to break his ankle in a freak injury that saw the German leave the court on crutches.

The 27-year-old has spent much of the two years since rebuilding his form and confidence, as well as facing allegations of domestic abuse from a former girlfriend. Zverev was served a fixed penalty order from a Berlin court last November and his trial is set to begin during the French Open. Zverev denies the allegations and does not have to attend the trial in person.

Zverev insists the looming trial date is not on his mind and points to his Italian Open title as evidence of that. “Of course on paper, it’s not the best draw,” Nadal said, while Zverev talked up the historical challenge he is about to face.

“In my mind, I’m going to play peak Nadal,” Zverev said. “That’s what I expect him to be. I expect him to be at his absolute best. I expect him to play the best tennis he’s played in a long time on this court.”

Nadal and Zverev met in the 2022 semi-finals, with the German breaking his ankle (AP)

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Right then. The big one. Rafael Nadal is minutes away from returning to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time since winning his 14th French Open title in 2022. Will this be his last match here? Nadal is not sure, but we know it’s going to be a cracker.

The French Open draw has given us a blockbuster. Nadal will face fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a rematch of their 2022 French Open semi-final.

Strap in.

French Open: Game, set and match!

13:57 , Jamie Braidwood

15 wins in a row for Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros!

The three-time French champion Open champion wraps up a 6-1 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean in 61 minutes. We expected that.

Naomi Osaka is next for Swiatek. What a match that will be on Wednesday.

Lets here from the defending champion: “It feels like home here. I’m really happy to be back and feel like I can play really good tennis - hopefully I’ll be here for as long as possible.

“The last tournaments gave me a lot, I was able to play really good tennis in difficult circumstances. But I’m not taking anything for granted. I’m taking it step by step.”

Ahead of the return of the ‘King of Clay’, Swiatek is asked if she is now the ‘Queen of Clay’ at Roland Garros.

“I think it’s too early! FOr sure, I’m proud of my achievements and it’s my favourite surface. Comparing myself to Rafa, I don’t want that yet. I have much too prove, I’m just at the beginning!”

French Open: The rain returns

13:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Groans around Roland Garros as a few spots of rain appear from under the dark clouds and play is suspended once again on the outside courts.

Good news for those on Philippe-Chatrier, though, with the decision to keep the roof closed proving to be a sensible decision.

Iga Swiatek is now a game away from booking her place in the second round. Will she beat the hour-mark?

Rafael Nadal wary of ‘complete disaster’ against Alexander Zverev

13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal admitted he was wary of “complete disaster” when he faces Alexnander Zverev in the first round of the French Open today.

Speaking to Alex Corretja for Eurosport, Nadal said: “I haven’t played at a high level, it’s a fact. Most of the time I haven’t played and when I have it’s been with limitations. I’ve been training for a week with few limiations but it’s insufficient for a match like this in the first round. It’s true, it’s place I know well. Winning 14 times is unimaginable.

“If I didn’t have the minimum of hope that I could be competitive I wouldn’t be here. I’m very aware that the match on Monday might be a complete disaster. It’s very difficult. He’s in great form, I know what he is going to be, what I don’t know is how I’m going to react. It’s going to demand a lot from the first day. I know I’m better in training but let’s see what happens.”

Rafael Nadal, the French Open and the uncertainty of the King’s last stand

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

The voice of Roland Garros, Marc Maury, is preparing for his big moment for what could be the final time. As the master of ceremonies on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the largest of the show courts at the French Open, part of Maury’s duties during the tournament is introducing the players as they make their way out on court. Most of the time, this is a straightforward assignment; many of the names slip by over the chatter of the afternoon crowds.

But when it comes to Rafael Nadal, Maury’s role is transformed into a performance; a goosebumps moment as his announcement builds to a powerful crescendo. As for all former winners, Maury does not just announce the number of French Open titles they have won, but enumerates the years as well. Maury’s voice is deep as it begins to rumble: “Champion de Roland Garros en deux mille cinq, deux mille six, deux mille sept, deux mille huit…”

And on and on, until the voice of Roland Garros reaches Nadal’s 14th and last title in Paris, “deux mille vingt-deux”. Most players are introduced to Philippe-Chatrier within half a minute but by the time Nadal’s roll-call is complete, Maury can take more than 90 seconds, all of which add to the Spaniard’s legend. His historic resume of titles, and the manner in which they were won, is what made the boy from Mallorca and the French capital such a special combination.

Rafael Nadal, the French Open and the uncertainty of the King’s last stand

French Open: Swiatek races to opening set

13:28 , Jamie Braidwood

True to form, Iga Swiatek is not hanging around and wraps up the opening set against Leolla Jeanjean in just 28 minutes. The World No 1 likes to keep her feet down so Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev could be on court very soon.

The conditions are improving in Paris and the covers are being taken off the outside courts. It will give the tournament organisers a decision to make ahead of Nadal’s match: do the open the roof on Philippe-Chatrier?

‘You feel like he is impenetrable’: Is Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros the most dominant athlete ever?

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Few athletes receive the honour of having a statue built for them at the end of their careers. Even fewer see their achievements recognised while they are still playing. Yet at Roland Garros, a 10ft steel sculpture of Rafael Nadal has stood at its gates since 2021, the great Spaniard locked in a position of typical intensity as he launches himself into a ferocious forehand. Nadal’s statue stands alongside the “Four Musketeers” of French tennis, Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, Henri Cochet and Rene Lacoste, the men who, between them, swept Roland Garros between 1924 and 1932. As a result, the trophy awarded to the men’s singles champion at the French Open is called the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

It is the Spaniard, though, who will leave behind an even greater impact at Roland Garros, with Nadal lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires a record 14 times. Since first arriving in Paris, the kid from Mallorca in his baggy shorts and sleeveless tees, Nadal has obliterated records and dominated the French Open in a manner that has transcended the sport. The “King of Clay” won his first title as a 19-year-old in 2005 and won his 14th as a 36-year-old in 2022, a lifetime of triumph. In total, Nadal has played 115 matches at Roland Garros, winning 112 and losing just three. A win percentage of 97 per cent is the highest of any player at a grand slam, unmatched in tennis history.

Is Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros the most dominant athlete ever?

French Open: Andy Murray proud of his Roland Garros legacy after defeat to Stan Wawrinka

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray will depart Roland Garros, probably for the final time, proud of his legacy at the French Open, writes Andy Sims.

The 37-year-old Scot, still expected to retire this year despite some recent wavering, was beaten in the first round by fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka.

Murray never won the French Open, due chiefly to the dominance of Rafael Nadal and, to a lesser extent, Novak Djokovic.

But on his least favourite surface, and one that he has struggled on physically, Murray still reached the final in 2016 where he was runner-up to Djokovic.

“I did really well here over the years,” he said. “You know, a lot of results and stuff, I think the issue for me is that when you compare it to what Rafa or Novak achieved in the same time, it obviously is minuscule in comparison.

“Most players would sign up for the results I’ve had here. I played a final, I think four semis and made the quarters a couple of times as well. I lost in the semis to Novak in five, Stan in five, and twice to Rafa. Obviously no shame in that.

“In a different time maybe the results would have been a bit different. But I’m proud of the results that I had here. I had great memories.

“It was not an easy surface for me. But I always showed up and put in some strong performances, considering. It was a good run here over the years.”

Andy Murray did not last long in what is probably his final French Open (AP)

French Open: Iga Swiatek begins Roland Garros defence

12:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek is back on Court Philippe-Chatrier, as the World No 1 and tournament favourite begins the defence of her title. The Pole is going for three in a row, and fourth in five years, and arrives in Paris having won the major clay titles in Madrid and Rome.

Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka in both finals, and a rematch against the World No 2 looks a likely final on form. Both Swiatek is a level above at the moment, and the odds are stacked against her opening opponent Leolia Jeanjean. The French qualifier is ranked 148th in the world.

The intrigue here is Swiatek will play fellow four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka if she wins. It would be a sensational round two match between the current World No 1 and a former World No 1.

Play is still suspended on the outside courts so this is one of two matches currently in action. It’s underway now with Jeanjean to serve.

French Open: Game, set and match!

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Ons Jabeur is also safely through after a 6-3 6-2 win over the American wildcard Sachia Vickery; plenty of drop shots and variety on display from the eighth seed during the straight-sets win.

“It’s all about getting through and getting to the next round. It was slow conditions and the road to the final is long. I hope the people will be with me all the way.”

It’s hard to believe Jabeur has only reached the quarters at Roland Garros. She could have Coco Gauff to come should she return to the last eight.

French Open: Game, set and match!

12:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner opens his French Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Christopher Eubanks. It looked fairly routine for the Australian Open champion, but Sinner looked a little uncomfortable with his movement in the third set.

The Italian closed it out and now faces Richard Gasquet in the next round.

“I’m just happy to be back on court,” Sinner says. “I’m trying to build every day and I’m happy about today’s performance.

“The hip is good, I’m very happy. We worked very hard to get back on court as soon as possible. I’m not 100 per cent yet, but we are building.”

Rafael Nadal on whether this is his last French Open

12:06 , Jamie Braidwood

This was Nadal’s full answer when he spoke about his future ahead of the tournament.

“In terms if that’s going to be my last Roland Garros, it’s a long answer, but I think I need to answer that, because we’re going to avoid future questions since the beginning – so I’m going to do it.

“As I said, it’s a big, big chance that it’s going to be my last Roland Garros, but if I have to tell you it’s 100 per cent my last Roland Garros, sorry, but I will not, because I cannot predict what’s going on. I hope you understand.

“Myself, I have been going through a long process of recovery with a very difficult injury, almost two years of suffering, a recovering process that seems like I feel better now.

“I am not a guy that reacts because I lost there or I lost in the other place, no? I react about my personal feelings, and my personal feelings are better now than one month and a half ago, without a doubt.

“So in some way I don’t want to close, 100 per cent, the door, because of a very simple thing.

“First thing, I am enjoying playing tennis. Second thing, I am travelling with the family. They are enjoying and I am enjoying sharing all this process with them.

“And the third thing, I was not able to explore yet the proper way how I will be able to play in more or less healthy conditions, playing without limitation.

“So give me some time. Maybe in one month and a half I say ‘OK it’s enough, I can’t keep going’, but today in some way I cannot guarantee that that’s going to be the last one. But of course it’s a big chance.”

French Open scrap farewell after Rafael Nadal says 2024 may not be his last

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

French Open organisers have scrapped a planned farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal after the 14-time champion revealed he may not quit this year after all, writes Andy Sims.

The Spaniard, who turns 38 next week, was expected to retire at the end of the current season but said on Saturday that he was not certain that this year’s tournament would be his last.

“If I have to tell you it’s 100 per cent my last Roland Garros, sorry, but I will not, because I cannot predict what’s going on,” he said.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo admitted that Nadal had already told her about his apparent U-turn.

She said: “As you can imagine, we had something planned for him, but he said yesterday – he told us actually before yesterday – that because he doesn’t know if it’s going to be his last Roland Garros or not.

“He wants to leave the door open for him maybe to come back next year as a player. So we’re not going to push him obviously to do anything.

“It’s his decision when he wants to have a proper ceremony. So we’re not going to do it this year. That’s his wish, even though we’re ready to push the button.”

French Open LIVE: Latest scores

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Ons Jabeur has taken the opening set 6-3 against the American wildcard Sachia Vickery, as the Tunisian looks to make her grand slam breakthrough following three final defeats. The former Wimbledon and US Open runner-up has only made the quarter-finals at the French Open, even though she has the game to be the champion here.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is cruising against the American Chris Eubanks and leads 6-3 6-3 and by a break in the third set. All eyes are on the Australian Open champion’s fitness, after the Italian missed his home tournament in Rome due to injury. He, too, is a big favourite in Roland Garros.

French Open LIVE: Latest scores

11:54 , Jamie Braidwood

There are dark skies over Paris and unfortunately plan on the outside courts is suspended due to rain.

Thankfully there are roofs over Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen, so the action is continues there.

Ons Jabeur and Jannik Sinner are in action first up on the main show courts.

French Open order of play, Monday 27 May

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal

Not before 7:15pm

Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Chris Eubanks vs Jannick Sinner

Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Coco Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva

Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils

Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva

Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev

Full for the full order of play, click here

How can I watch Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

What time is Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?

11:49 , Jamie Braidwood

The match is scheduled third on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following two matches in the women’s singles. It will follow Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek’s opening matches, with play starting at 11am UK time. Nadal could therefore expect to be on court at around 2pm, but it could be later depending on the earlier matches. Jabeur and Swiatek are heavy favourites in their matches, though, so could wrap a pair of quick victories.

Welcome!

11:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.

Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal the 2022 semi-finals.

Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek gets her tournament defence underway while Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff are in action. Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog