French Open LIVE: Latest tennis score and results as Alcaraz in action after Gauff and Swiatek wins

Iga Swiatek began the action at the French Open today, before Coco Gauff took to the court, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also set to feature on another packed day of action at Roland Garros.

Women’s top seed Swiatek has battled through so far as she seeks a fourth French Open title but destroyed Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 first up on Court Philippe-Chatrier before one of her rivals for the title, Gauff, dispatched Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto in similarly emphatic style, 6-1, 6-2.

Meanwhile, another Italian, Sinner, eased into the fourth round with a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotov earlier this week and now takes on home favourite Corentin Moutet in a fascinating night-session match in front of an undoubtedly raucous French crowd.

Alcaraz will also be playing, against the 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, seeded third in the tournament, beat Sebastian Korda in straight sets last time out after being pushed by Jesper de Jong in the previous round.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from day eight at the French Open below.

French Open day 8 updates

The French Open continues with fourth-round action on day 8 at Roland Garros

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek obliterated Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 first up on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Coco Gauff disaptaches Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner follow later

Novak Djokovic endures 3am finish on day 7

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 4-2* Stefanos Tsitsipas

13:01 , Chris Wilson

Another tight game in the sixth, as Tsitsipas hooks the backhand wide for 40-30.

Chance for Arnaldi to hold serve and move within two games of the set, and he does just that after Tsitsipas can only find the net!

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, *3-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

12:55 , Chris Wilson

An enthralling net point ends with Anraldi firing it across court for 30-all.

There’s a little rally on the next point, which Arnaldi wins with a peach of a lob.

Break point for the Italian, and he wins the game after Tsitsipas can only find the net!

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 2-2* Stefanos Tsitsipas

12:51 , Chris Wilson

Tsitsipas holds serve for 2-1 in the third game.

Arnaldi to serve, and he forces Tsitsipas into hitting the net on first point. The Greek plays a simple drop shot to get to 15-all, before Arnaldi makes a simple unforced error to give him 15-30.

The Italian levels it with an accomplished backhand slice after a powerful serve, and then he crashes a forehand across court for 40-30. He finishes by taking the game with yet another powerful forehand!

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 1-1* Stefanos Tsitsipas

12:43 , Chris Wilson

Break point for Tsitsipas after Arnaldi mistimes the slice, but he hits it long when returning the serve.

Deuce again, but Tsitsipas hits it long to give the Italian a chance. He gets it after Tsitsipas fails to get the return shot over the net! Another great drop shot from Arnaldi.

(*denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, *0-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

12:39 , Chris Wilson

The longes rally of the match so far ends on shot 21, as Arnaldi powers a backhand straight back down the line for 15-0.

He slams his third ace of the day for 30-0, before Tsitsipas answers with his own lovely one-handed backhand down the line.

We’re back to 30-all after Arnaldi makes an unforced error, and then to 30-40 after he needlessly hits a shot long past the baseline.

It’s deuce after the Italian hits a lovely drop shot.

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, *0-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

12:35 , Chris Wilson

A lovely half-volley from Tsitsipas gives him a 15-40 lead in the first game, and he makes it 1-0 after Arnaldi hits the return from the serve into the net.

(*denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas – Arnaldi takes the first set!

12:31 , Chris Wilson

Plenty of cheers for Tsitsipas as he charges in and fires a simple forehand past Arnaldi. He makes an unforced error for 15-15 right after though.

A fantastic forehand return straight back down the line from the Italian gives him 30-30, before Tsitsipas makes another error.

Set point for the world number 35, and he gets it after the return from Tsitsipas is wide!

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi 5-3* Stefanos Tsitsipas – Arnaldi holds

12:24 , Chris Wilson

Great control from Tsitsipas to volley a powerful winner into the ground and out of reach of Arnaldi.

The Italian narrowly loses the next point after a beautiful volleyed return, as he sends a cross-court short just wide. He makes an unforced error for 15-40, but forces Tsitsipas into errors of his own to take it to 40-40.

Tsitsipas hands over the advantage after hitting a return at the net, and then loses the game after messing up a backhand return and sending it wide down the line.

(*denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Matteo Arnaldi *4-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

12:19 , Chris Wilson

Moving on to the first men’s game of the day, where ninth-seed Giorgios Tsitsipas is struggling a bit against Matteo Arnaldi.

Nevertheless, he crashes in an ace to make it 4-2 in the first set.

*(denotes player next to serve)

GAME, SET AND MATCH! Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 Elisabetta Cocciaretto – Gauff moves into the quarter-finals!

12:16 , Chris Wilson

Lovely from Gauff as she closes out the first two points of the game easily.

The 20-year-old is beaten by Cocciaretto’s backhand to make it 30-15, and then double faults to make it 30-30.

Nevertheless, she recovers to get to match point, before Cocciaretto’s hits her return long! The American is in yet another major quarter-final, and she’ll face either Ons Jabeur or Clara Tauson.

Over on Suzanne Lenglen, Arnaldi is now 4-1 up after breaking the Tsitsipas serve.

French Open – Coco Gauff 6-1, 5-2 Elisabetta Cocciaretto

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Coco Gauff moves within two games of the quarters as she holds her serve.

She goes 30-15 up after an impressive rally between the two, and then makes it 40-15 with some beautiful movement to meet Cocciaretto’s return and volley it back across.

She finishes the game with an excellent sprint to meet the Italian’s backhand, and she gets the double break to make it 5-2.

The first men’s game of the day is moving quickly too, with Arnaldi now 2-1 up against ninth-seed Tsitsipas.

French Open – Coco Gauff 6-1, 3-2* Elisabetta Cocciaretto

12:04 , Chris Wilson

Cocciaretto not out of it yet, as she wins the fifth game to take it to 3-2. On Suzanne Lenglen, Arnaldi has taken the first game against Tsitsipas.

French Open – Coco Gauff 6-1, 3-1* Elisabetta Cocciaretto

11:57 , Chris Wilson

Dominant from Gauff again as she easily takes another game. Some great athleticism from the American as she covers a lot of ground to return a cushioned slice, before showing excellent skill to crash a backhand return past Cocciaretto when she was pegged back into the corner.

Coco takes the fourth game too, and she’s within three games of the quarter-finals.

(*Denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Coco Gauff 6-1, 1-1* Elisabetta Cocciaretto

11:49 , Chris Wilson

Cocciaretto wins the first point of the game after a lovely return from Gauff’s volley, and she goes 30-0 up after the American slices a shot into the net.

Gauff crashes another return against the net, and she wins two points in a row before a double fault hands Cocciaretto the game!

(*Denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Coco Gauff 6-1, *1-0 Elisabetta Cocciaretto

11:46 , Chris Wilson

The American takes the first game of the second set within four minutes, and she’s not waiting around.

The first men’s singles match of the day has been pushed back again, with an ETA of 12.50pm CET.

(*Denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Coco Gauff 6-1 Elisabetta Cocciaretto

11:39 , Chris Wilson

Coco Gaiff takes the first set 6-1 – fairly straightforward for the number-three seed.

Over on Suzanne-Lenglen, the match between Tsitsipas and Arnaldi is due to start any moment now.

French Open – Coco Gauff *5-1 Elisabetta Cocciaretto

11:35 , Chris Wilson

Cocciaretto goes 30-0 up in the sixth game after an entertaining point ends with a lovely cross-court backhand.

The Italian wins another point for 40-0, before Gauff crashes a return back across from her serve.

Cocciaretto wins her first game after Gauff’s return hits the top of the net and lands out!

(*Denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, 2-6 Vondrousova – Vondrousova into the quarter-finals!

11:31 , Chris Wilson

More frustration from Danilovic as she sends two returns wide to set up match point for Vondrousova.

Let on first serve, before Danilovic sends a return long on another unforced error! The Czech fifth seed is into the quarter-finals!

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, 2-5* Vondrousova

11:27 , Chris Wilson

Vondrousova is within one game of the quarter-finals after Danilovic pushes a return long. She’s had her chances, but too many mistakes when she had the upper hand.

Gauff is within one point of 4-0 too! An easy match so far for the number-three seed.

(*denotes player next to serve)

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, *2-4 Vondrousova

11:23 , Chris Wilson

A lovely point at 40-15 sees Vondrousova return a perfect backhand slice, and Danilovic puts the return just centimetres wide of the line. 4-2 now to the fifth seed!

Coco Gauff has just gone 3-0 up in the first set too.

(*denotes the player currently serving)

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, *2-3 Vondrousova

11:19 , Chris Wilson

Coco Gauff is already 1-0 up in her game against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and it’s 30-15 in the second game on Philippe-Chatrier.

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, *2-3 Vondrousova

11:17 , Chris Wilson

A closer game in the fifth, with Danilovic crashing home an ace to bring it to 40-40. She gets the advantage but on game point her return is too simple and Vondrousova brings it back level with another acccomplished lob.

Another advantage for the Serb after a powerful serve, and she wraps the game up with an easy forehand down the line.

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, *1-3 Vondrousova

11:12 , Chris Wilson

An easy game for Vondrousova after a couple of impressive lobs, and she has a two-game cushion once again.

(* denotes player currently serving)

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, 1-2* Vondrousova

11:08 , Chris Wilson

The fifth seed takes the second game and edges closer to the quarter-finals, but Danilovic responds by taking the third game after a lovely cushioned shot to finish.

In other news, Iga Swiatek spoke after her straightforward win over Anastasia Potapova, saying that she “was really focused and in the zone”.

“I wasn’t looking at the score so I continued working on my game.

“We’ll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise. We’ll see and we’re good at adjusting. I’ll use my coaches experience. He’s more confident than me with my strings.”

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, 0-1* Vondrousova

11:03 , Chris Wilson

Danilovic has a great chance to take game two, but she scoops her volley and it lands past the byline for 40-40.

The Serb gets the advantage but it’s a great recovery from Vondrousova, who brings it level before crashing a simple shot out to hand her opponent the advantage!

Plenty of to-ing and fro-ing as both players exchange the advantage point.

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, 0-1* Vondrousova

10:58 , Chris Wilson

Vondrousova takes the first game after a tired shot from Danilovic lands out.

The Serb is clearly frustrated, letting out a roar after crashing a return against the net at the beginning of game two.

French Open – Danilovic 4-6, 0-0* Vondrousova

10:55 , Chris Wilson

With that match finished, attention goes across to Suzanne-Lenglen, where the fifth seed is currently one set up.

Vondrousova is 30-0 up in the first game.

(*denotes next to serve)

French Open – Iga Swiatek eases into the quarter-finals!

10:52 , Chris Wilson

The world number one storms to a win in the final game and it finishes 6-0, 6-0.

The top seed will face the winner of the ongoing match between Danilovic and Vondrousova – the Czech fifth seed has taken the first set of that game just now (4-6).

10:50 , Chris Wilson

Here’s a recap of the matches and results from yesterday at Roland Garros, where Novak Djokovic was involved in the latest finish in the history of the French Open, and there were straightforward wins for Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the women’s two and four seeds.

French Open – Iga Swiatek 6-0, 5-0* Anastasia Potapova

10:48 , Chris Wilson

A tight battle to go 5-4 up in the first set of the other match, with Danilovic and Vondrousova exchanging the advantage before the latter takes it!

What a comeback in this set so far – the fifth seed was 4-1 down at one point.

On Philippe-Chatrier, Swiatek has just gone within one game of the quarter-finals after another 40-0 game.

French Open – Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-3 Anastasia Potapova

10:45 , Chris Wilson

Coco Gauff is seen warming up ahead of her match against Elisabetta Cocciarretto , which is scheduled to begin at 11.15am BST on Philippe-Chatrier.

On the same court, Swiatek has gone 3-0 up in the second set.

French Open – Women’s Singles scores

10:40 , Chris Wilson

Swiatek takes the first game of the second set within two minutes, and despite a spirited fightback from Potapova in the second game, Swiatek takes the second too after a lovely disguised shot.

In the other game, Vondrousova has clawed back another two games to level the first set at 4-4 on Suzanne-Lenglen.

10:40 , Chris Wilson

Below is the full order of play for today, including the various doubles matches, as well as the future dates for the next rounds.

French Open – Women’s Singles scores

10:32 , Chris Wilson

Swiatek has taken the first set 6-0 within 20 minutes. A dominant display from the world number one.

Danilovic has dropped another game, and it’s now 4-2 in that match.

French Open – Women’s Singles scores

10:28 , Chris Wilson

Very simple for the tournament’s top seed so far. It’s looking like Swiatek will make her way to a 6-0 first set at this rate – it’s now 5-0, with just under 20 minutes played.

In the other match, Marketa Vondrousova has clawed back a game, with the fifth seed now trailing Danilovic 4-1.

French Open – Women’s Singles scores

10:22 , Chris Wilson

Danilovic has gone 3-0 up in the first set. Swiatek surrenders a 40-0 lead in her third game, but closes it out after a lovely backhand that Potapova can only return to the net.

French Open – Women’s Singles

10:17 , Chris Wilson

Iga Swiatek has taken the first game against Potapova, while Danilovic won the first two in her match against Vondrousova.

The world number 1 comes from 30-15 down to take the second game too.

Today at the French Open – order of play

10:13 , Chris Wilson

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Play began at 10am BST

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v 5-Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia)

Matteo Arnaldi (Italy) v 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Clara Tauson (Denmark) v 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

8-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 10-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

10:08 , Chris Wilson

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Play begins around 10am BST

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Anastasia Popatova (Russia)

3-Coco Gauff (USA) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)

21-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Corentin Moutet (France) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

10:00 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic endured the latest finish in French Open history against Lorenzo Musetti to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The world number one and defending champion’s match was shoved back into the early hours due to the incessant rain which has seen this tournament dubbed the ‘Drench Open’.

Djokovic finally emerged victorious from the five-set ordeal at 3.08am.

09:51 , Luke Baker

Iga Swiatek begins the action at the French Open on Sunday, with the likes of Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also set to feature on another packed day of action at Roland Garros.

Women’s top seed Swiatek has battled through so far as she seeks a fourth French Open title and will face Anastasia Potapova first up on Court Philippe-Chatrier – mere hours after Novak Djokovic completed his third-round encounter in a ludicrous 3am finish – before one of her rivals for the title, Gauff, faces Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Meanwhile, another Italian, Sinner, eased into the fourth round with a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotov and now takes on home favourite Corentin Moutet in a fascinating night-session match in front of an undoubtedly raucous French crowd. Alcaraz will also be playing, against the 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, seeded third in the tournament, comfortably beat Sebastian Korda after a tough encounter last time out.

Here’s the order of play and match schedule ahead of a bumper day eight of the French Open:

French Open order of play and schedule today including Iga Swiatek

French Open Day 8

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the eighth day of the French Open.

Jannik Sinner is in early action with Carlos Alcaraz also due to play later on.