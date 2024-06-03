French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results as Novak Djokovic returns after ‘unhealthy’ late finish

The French Open fourth round continues as Novak Djokovic returns to action following his 3am finish on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Djokovic battled past Lorenzo Musetti in the latest finish in French Open history to keep his hopes of winning a 25th grand slam title alive. The World No 1 now takes on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo after fellow players, including Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, criticised the scheduling of the tournament and warned Djokovic’s late-night epic was “not healthy”.

Elsewhere today, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are in action as they look to reach the quarter-finals. Rybakina takes on Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabelanka faces the American Emma Navarro. Djokovic then returns against Cerundolo before the night session is headlined by the meeting of German fourth seed Alexander Zverev and the 21-year-old star Holger Rune.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below

French Open LIVE: Elina Svitolina 4-6 Elena Rybakina - SET!

10:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Impressive from Rybakina as she saves a break point from Svitolina before going on to serve out a 6-4 opening set on Chatrier. Svitolina is unlikely to go away quitely, and will serve first as the second set begins.

French Open LIVE: Elina Svitolina 2-4 Elena Rybakina

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Svitolina responded well to earn the immediate break back, but Rybakina has settled and claims the second break of the opening set as she adds a thumping serve and forehand to her variety from the baseline early on.

The fourth seed is looking strong through the first 20 minutes.

(REUTERS)

French Open LIVE: Elina Svitolina 0-1 Elena Rybakina

10:14 , Jamie Braidwood

The sparse crowd on Philippe-Chatrier suggest many fans at the French Open may still be getting out of bed as we get underway at 11am local time. An opening break goes Rybakina’s way, with the drop shot proving useful early on.

(REUTERS)

French Open LIVE: Elina Svitolina vs Elena Rybakina

10:04 , Jamie Braidwood

The roof is open on Philippe-Chatrier and there are blue skies overhead as the day’s schedule begins with an intriguing clash between Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina.

The former Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Rybakina is expected to go far in Paris but Svitolina, a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros last year, will be her toughest test yet.

The players last met in the opening round of the Olympics in 2021, with Svitolina winning in three sets on her way to claiming the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Carlos Alcaraz happy with French Open progress

09:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz believes his French Open campaign is getting better and better after cruising past Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the quarter-finals, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas tomorrow.

Alcaraz had questions over his form and fitness after arriving at Roland Garros with a right forearm injury, but thrashed Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 6-1.

“I think I played a high level of tennis. Really focused. No ups and downs. I’m happy with everything. My serve, my shots, my movement on the court,” he said.

“I think the most important thing is for me to believe in myself. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have too many matches on my back or that I didn’t come with a lot of rhythm.

“I just believe in myself with my team. We put in really good work every day before coming here and every day here. After every practice and every match I was getting better and better.

“Here on Court Philippe Chatrier it’s easy to play... the history this court and this tournament has, it’s better to play and get to 100%.”

(AP)

Iga Swiatek breezes into quarter-finals with fastest win of career

09:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek had a double bagel for breakfast in Paris, trouncing Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open, writes Andy Sims.

Swiatek did her part as she took just 40 minutes, one of the shortest matches in Roland Garros history, to dispatch the Russian.

She hit just two unforced errors to Potapova’s 19 and won 94 per cent of points on her first serve. Out of the 58 points played in the match, 23-year-old Potapova won just 10.

“I was just really focused, in the zone and not really looking at the score, and yeah it went pretty quickly, pretty weird,” said Swiatek.

“Because we played really early with the open roof it’s always a bit different but it’s still not too warm. It doesn’t feel like summer in Europe but we’ll see what it’s going to be like in two days.”

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jannik Sinner overcomes slow start to ease past Corentin Moutet

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Second seed Jannik Sinner shook off a sluggish start and blazed into the French Open quarter-finals last night with a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over local hope Corentin Moutet that kept his world number one dreams alive.

Australian Open champion Sinner was in a spot of bother in front of partisan fans on Court Philippe Chatrier as the off-colour 22-year-old went 5-0 down in 23 minutes, but he managed to get on the board and avoid an embarrassing bagel.

“It was very tough for me. I think he played very well in the first set,” said Sinner.

“I had some chances, but he played much better than me, so I had to adjust a little bit. He had an amazing run here at Roland Garros. The atmosphere as always was amazing.

“He plays differently to most of my opponents, so it was tough for me. He is also a lefty. You don’t play so many times against left-handers, so I’m happy to be in the next round.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Novak Djokovic diplomatic on late matches as Coco Gauff calls them ‘not healthy’

09:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic admitted his late-night finish at the French Open “could have been handled differently” while Coco Gauff branded playing into the early hours “not healthy”.

Djokovic endured the latest finish in Roland Garros history as he beat Lorenzo Musetti in five sets to reach the fourth round, with the last ball struck at 3.08am local time.

“I don’t want to get into it,” said the defending champion. “I have my opinions but I think there are great things to talk about as we are talking about this match and both Lorenzo’s and my performance stands out.

“I don’t want to be talking about schedule. I think some things could’ve been handled differently. But there’s beauty, as well, winning the match at 3.30am if it’s the last one of the tournament.

“But it’s not so I’m going to have to switch on all of my young genes and try and recover as quick as possible.”

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Today’s order of play

09:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00am

(15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

(22) Emma Navarro (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (23) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

(4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (13) Holger Rune (Den)

Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00am

Elina Avanesyan (Rus) v (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

(11) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v (5) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

(12) Taylor Fritz (USA) v (7) Casper Ruud (Nor)

Good morning

09:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open in today’s live blog