French Open LIVE: Latest scores and results as Sinner faces Dimitrov; Swiatek and Gauff set up semi-final

The French Open quarter-finals are underway at Roland Garros as defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris.

US Open champion Gauff defeated eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, in a thrilling contest that was defined by deft shots and powerful hitting. Jabeur took the lead in a breathtaking first set but Gauff dug deep to comeback and claim a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory.

World No 1 Swiatek faced Marketa Vondrousova in the next quarter-final clash and blew her away with a straight set 6-0 6-3 win. Swiatek extended her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches and is the most dangerous player left in the women’s tournament.

This afternoon, it’s over to the men’s singles, as second seed Jannik Sinner takes on a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov before Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in the night session. Alcaraz and Sinner have not met in best-of-five since becoming grand slam champions and it would be a dream semi-final for the tournament.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below

French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results from Roland Garros

French Open quarter-finals begin at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff wins thriller against Ons Jabeur in opening match of the day

Iga Swiatek blows away Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets

Men’s action begins with Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas headline night session, not before 7:15pm

French Open: Jannik Sinner 5-1 Grigor Dimitrov*

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

A very straight-forward game for Sinner as Dimitrov barely moves on a forehand from the Italian that skids right through.

A love hold.

French Open: *Jannik Sinner 4-1 Grigor Dimitrov - BREAK

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Dimitrov is feeling the pressure and a double-fault gives Sinner a window at 0-30, which the Italian takes full advantage of with a crosscourt forehand winner.

Three break points: but Dimitrov saves all three! A good balance of defence and attack from the Bulgarian, but Sinner nets on the forehand down the line.

The game swings back in Sinner’s direction though as the ball skids of the line and catches Dimitrov out. And on fourth break point, Sinner takes it, with Dimitrov netting down low.

A scrappy old game but Sinner breaks to take a commanding lead in this opener.

French Open: Jannik Sinner 3-1 Grigor Dimitrov*

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner is moving so confidently into the court and Dimitrov is struggling to withstand this early hitting from the Australian Open champion. The Italian has certainly made a better start than in the previous round, where he lost the opening set to the Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

French Open: *Jannik Sinner 2-1 Grigor Dimitrov - BREAK!

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner hunts the first break as he goes after Dimitrov’s backhand and finds a crack - Dimitrov was able to save the first as Sinner fired long, but on the second the Italian continues his assault.

And there it is, ruthless attacking from Sinner.

(Getty Images)

French Open: Jannik Sinner 1-1 Grigor Dimitrov*

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Fast start. Dimitrov wins the point of the match so far as he reaches a Sinner volley and finds a lovely angle. Sinner is able to hold with some good touch at the net, and the first few signs of the forehand loosening up.

French Open: *Jannik Sinner 0-1 Grigor Dimitrov

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Perfect start for Dimitrov as he holds serve with a powerful ace. The 33-year-old has only lost one set so far through to the fourth round, too.

French Open: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

13:59 , Karl Matchett

Head to head between the two:

Jannik Sinner (ITA) - Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Rank 2-10

YTD titles 3-1

H2H wins 3-1

French Open: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

13:59 , Jamie Braidwood

The last time these players met was in the Miami final, with Sinner winning the title in straight sets. Dimitrov will serve first to get us started.

(Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek beats Marketa Vondrousova

13:57 , Karl Matchett

Another sensational showing from Swiatek who looks, unsurprisingly, the one to beat this week. Maria Sakkari remains the last player to beat Swiatek at Roland Garros - three years ago in the ‘21 quarter-finals.

As a reminder, she’ll now face Coco Gauff in the semis - the two met in Rome last month, the Pole winning 6-4 6-3.

Swiatek d. Vondrousova 6-0 6-2



Iga’s last four sets:



6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-2



Three consecutive bagel sets at Grand Slam level is almost unheard of



✅19 match win streak at Roland Garros

✅17 match win streak on clay

✅4th RG SF

✅6th Slam SF



Baking her way through the draw.



🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/FQ1JfnhYfa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 4, 2024

French Open: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The men’s quarter-finals begin as Jannik Sinner takes on Grigor Dimitrov, as both players attempt to reach their first French Open semi-final.

Second seed Sinner will be the favourite here. The Italian has dropped just one set so far this tournament and has won his last three matches against Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian won their only match-up on clay, but that was in 2020. Dimitrov’s resurgent form has been one of the stories of the season - and his win over eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz was impressive in the previous round.

Iga Swiatek reacts to Marketa Vondrousova victory

13:51 , Mike Jones

More from Swiatek who explained how she will prepare for her semi-final versus Coco Gauff: “The same as before any other match. You don’t want to change your routines.

“Not to put too much baggage on your shoulders, just treat it like any other match and not something huge. Against Coco it’s not easy, she really likes playing on clay especially here, I think so I’ll just focus on myself and I’ll prepare tactically and we’ll see.

“Thank you very much guys. The French fans, I really love playing here and I feel more and more support every year. Thank you for coming and see you in two days.”

Iga Swiatek reacts to Marketa Vondrousova victory

13:47 , Mike Jones

Post-match thoughts from Iga Swiatek: “I think everything worked. I feel like I have been serving better than in previous rounds so that gave me a lot of confidence and overall I just felt like I could just play my game, really go with my tactics and not really overthink anything.

“Today was pretty straightforward. I’m happy that I kept my focus. I wanted to really play my game no matter what was coming back from Marketa [Vondrousova]. I felt like I was in the zone today.”

Iga Swiatek sweeps past Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets

13:43 , Mike Jones

Iga Swiatek has never lost a semi-final at Roland Garros. Every time she has featured in one, she has gone on to win the title.

The top seed’s semi-final opponent will be Coco Gauff who said she wouldn’t be watching this quarter-final after her earlier victory over Ons Jabeur.

Gauff doesn’t have the greatest record against Swiatek and it’ll be a difficult outing for her on Thursday.

Iga Swiatek sweeps past Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets

13:39 , Mike Jones

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek 6-0 6-2 Marketa Vondrousova

13:34 , Mike Jones

Iga Swiatek wraps things up in style!

Some dismissive forehands, mixed with pinpoint accurate backhands to the baseline, set up two match points for the Pole. Another powerful backhand forces Marketa Vondrousova to blaze a forehand into the net.

That’s game, set and match and Swiatek moves into the semi-finals.

Iga Swiatek 6-0 5-2 Marketa Vondrousova*

13:29 , Mike Jones

Voundrousova continues to edge her way forward collecting points as she can. Swiatek wants to hold here but a blistering forehand whip from the Wimbledon champion puts her 15-30 ahead.

Swiatek responds with a sharp serve that is returned into the net. Another error from Vondrousova, this one from the backhand, finds the tape as well.

Swiatek clinches her hold of serve and she’s almost over the line.

*Iga Swiatek 6-0 4-2 Marketa Vondrousova

13:27 , Mike Jones

There’s no fear for Iga Swiatek but Marketa Vondrousova is starting to make things happen. She’s gone for power and, in this game at least, it works out well for her.

A quick hold and she doubles her tally for the set.

Iga Swiatek 6-0 4-1 Marketa Vondrousova*

13:22 , Mike Jones

Iga Swiatek is marching to victory with the minimal of fuss on Court Philippe-Chatrier. It’s been an incredible performance so far but then she’s arguably the best tennis player on clay at present.

Marketa Vondrousova has had no answers.

*Iga Swiatek 6-0 3-1 Marketa Vondrousova

13:17 , Mike Jones

There’s a confident swagger to Swiatek’s game when she’s on fire, and she is today. A couple whipped forehands brings her up to 15-30 against the serve and piles more pressure on Vondrousova.

The Czech forces a forehand slightly too long and Swiatek has two break points. She needs one. Vondrousova pushes a return wide and the world number one moves two games ahead in the second set.

Iga Swiatek 6-0 2-1 Marketa Vondrousova*

13:13 , Mike Jones

Oh there’s a few mistakes coming from Swiatek now which will raise Vondrousova’s spirits. The Czech takes the first point of Swiatek’s next service game and adds a second as the Pole pings a return into the net.

‘Come on!’ exclaims Swiatek as a backhand down the line draws a miss from her opponent. Swiatek moves level at 30-30 following another overhit from Vondrousova and the half-chance for the Czech is starting to slip away.

She forces her way to deuce and even has a break point but Swiatek holds serve to edge back in front.

*Iga Swiatek 6-0 1-1 Marketa Vondrousova

13:08 , Mike Jones

This game is a crucial one.

Vondrousova needs to get a foothold or else Swiatek will run away with the match. The Czech wins the first point and then forces Swiatek deep behind the baseline. Swiatek chips away and makes a couple of errors that put Vondrousova 40-15 up.

The game goes to the Czech after a forehand from Swiatek goes wide. The set is alive now.

Iga Swiatek 6-0 1-0 Marketa Vondrousova*

13:05 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova has already lost a set 6-0 in this tournament and managed to set through to the quarter-finals. Forcing her way past Iga Swiatek will take a whole heap of luck and skill though.

Swiatek has landed 14 of her 17 first serves meaning there’s been little for Vondrousova to go after. The Wimbledon champion manages to score with a drop shot but Swiatek responds through a smash winner to move back into the lead in this game.

From 30-15, the Pole takes the next two rallies and wins her seventh game in a row.

*Iga Swiatek 6-0 Marketa Vondrousova

13:00 , Mike Jones

With Vondrousova left-handed both players are targeting the wide sides of court to challenge the other. Vondrousova tries to switch things up with a drop shot but Swiatek sweeps up the court and prods over a winning return.

At 30-30, Vondrousova double faults to leave Swiatek with a set point. The Pole controls the rally and forces Vondrousova to defend with looping returns.

Swiatek continues to smoke her returns back and eventually the dam bursts with Vondrousova going long and the set going to Swiatek.

Incredible start to this match.

Iga Swiatek 5-0 Marketa Vondrousova*

12:54 , Mike Jones

Oh yes. Vondrousova unleashes a powerful forehand that Swiatek gives up chasing. The Wimbledon champion is starting to take more points away but Swiatek is a force of nature.

On clay she is almost unbeatable and a service game hold to 15 proves that. Swiatek is one game away from claiming the first set.

*Iga Swiatek 4-0 Marketa Vondrousova

12:52 , Mike Jones

Vondrousova seems to have settled but that won’t be enough in this set. It takes multiple attempts (five I think) but finally Swiatek secures the break of serve to move ever further ahead in the first set.

It’s a backhand winner down the line that does it for her and Vondrousova looks up with an abashed look. She’s not enjoying the start to this match.

Iga Swiatek 3-0 Marketa Vondrousova*

12:45 , Mike Jones

That was better from Vondrousova who falls in behind her own forehand and displaces Swiatek from the centre of court. The world number one was too good though. Her response is a backhand to the corner of the baseline which forces Vondrousova to stretch. Swiatek then come forward blazes back a return that her opponent can only fizz into the net.

Things aren’t all going Swiatek’s way but the fast and furious pace at which she’s working Vondrousova across court means she’s collecting more points than she’s losing.

A break point comes and goes after a backhand switch down the line flies out of play from Swiatek. This game goes to deuce.

Iga Swiatek 3-0 Marketa Vondrousova*

12:39 , Mike Jones

There isn’t much of an answer at the minute for Vondrousova who is permanently on the back foot. Swiatek is pulling off some incredible shots, an inside out forehand gives her another point before she serves to the body and forces an error.

That’s three in a row for the Pole.

*Iga Swiatek 2-0 Marketa Vondrousova

12:36 , Mike Jones

Vondrousova is a left-handed player and sends her opening serve down the centre line. Swiatek dispatches it with a dismissive backhand before winning the point with a shot to the opposite corner.

Vondrousova’s mian threat will come frommher own forehand but she needs to make it accurate. Swiatek opens up two break points and takes the first one.

This could be a quick match unless Vondrousova finds her feet quickly.

Iga Swiatek 1-0 Marketa Vondrousova*

12:34 , Mike Jones

That’s great. Swiatek is employing some short back swing forehands and really leading with her shoulder to generate her power. The Pole rapidly storms to a hold of serve with some pinpoint accurate shots down the line.

What can Marketa Vondrousova do from her own serve now?

*Iga Swiatek 0-0 Marketa Vondrousova

12:31 , Mike Jones

So it’ll be Iga Swiatek to get this match underway.

The world number one is the favourite to go and win this tournament and she’ll be hoping to set up a semi-final versus Coco Gauff by winning this one.

The first couple of points go Swiatek’s way and already she looks in great touch.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova

12:27 , Mike Jones

Next up on Court Philippe-Chatrier is the defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek who is taking on the Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

This should be an interesting one though Swiatek is the big favourite.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova

12:27 , Mike Jones

Next up on Court Philippe-Chatrier is the defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek who is taking on the Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

This should be an interesting one though Swiatek is the big favourite.

Coco Gauff defeats Ons Jabeur in three sets

12:25 , Mike Jones

More from Gauff: “I was definitely trying to be more aggressive, she was playing really well for the whole match. She was hitting a lot of winners on me which is something I’m not used to against anybody.

“Today I was trying to be aggressive towards the end and I got a little bit tight on the couple of match points but I think I did what I needed to do to win the match.”

Coco Gauff defeats Ons Jabeur in three sets

12:21 , Mike Jones

Coco Gauff speaking after the match: “She’s a tough opponent and she is well loved on tour. Whenever she is not playing, I cheer for her too so thank you guys for making it a great atmosphere. I like playing in atmospheres like this.

“I know you wanted her to win but even when I was in the bathroom, I was thinking this is really fun, win or lose. There were two people sitting behind my bench cheering.

“I know I have a lot of love in Paris, trust me I know. I really appreciate it.”

Coco Gauff defeats Ons Jabeur in three sets

12:17 , Mike Jones

Coco Gauff has reached her second Grand Slam semi-final of the year after making it to the last four at the Australian Open in January.

Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the end of 2023, lifting the US Open, can she win a second at Roland Garros?

Coco Gauff defeats Ons Jabeur in three sets

12:12 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(EPA)

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 6-3 Ons Jabeur

12:07 , Mike Jones

This is unbelievable. Jabeur is facing match point and she goes drop shot, lob, drop shot to win the point and keep the match going. That is wonderfully good but Gauff still has the momentum.

She moves back to match point and has to defend against a couple of smashes. Twice she lifts body shots over the net and the third attempt is drilled wide by Ons Jabeur!

Coco Gauff takes the set and the match!

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 5-3 Ons Jabeur

12:04 , Mike Jones

Gauff kicks off her service game with a couple of errors that put Jabeur 0-30 ahead. She then sprints into the middle of court and absolutely mullers a backhand winner past Jabeur to get on the board.

The next rally is full of slices and backhands before Jabeur comes forward and pushes a volley wide! 30-30.

Tense. Gauff is throwing everything at this game to get over the line but Jabeur sticks in their and fizzes a forehand back at Gauff who volleys one over the back.

Jabeur then fails to land one in from the serve and the game goes to deuce.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 5-3 Ons Jabeur

12:01 , Mike Jones

Jabeur holds! It’s a wonderfully flighted touch from a stretching forehand that just drops the ball over the net. Gauff gets to it but her flick doesn’t get the ball over the net and the game goes to the Tunisian.

Gauff to serve for the match.

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 5-2 Ons Jabeur*

11:58 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur is serving to stay in the match. She’s being encouraged by her team and the crowd but two errors send Coco Gauff into a 0-30 lead.

Jabeur looks frustrated and takes it out on an inside out forehand which clips the sideline and wins her the next rally. Gauff then misses and the game is level.

Gauff lays into a backhand to the back corner which sets up a match point, Jabeur serves down the centre and the return goes long. Deuce.

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 5-2 Ons Jabeur*

11:54 , Mike Jones

Stop it. Ons Jabeur leaps across court and drills a forehand into the back corner to move 0-30 ahead against the serve. The response is equally good from Gauff who whips a backhand onto the baseline for a winner.

Jabeur then has a chance to come down the line but pings a flat forehand into the net. 30-30.

Gauff misses her first serve in the next rally allowing Jabeur to unload a forehand. Gauff manages to flick it back and another flat shot from Jabeur lands in the net.

The Tunisian then lands one long and Gauff holds serve, she’s a game away from the match.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 4-2 Ons Jabeur

11:51 , Mike Jones

Better from Jabeur. She holds to love with some superb smashes and volleys. It’s still a long way back for the Tunisian but she’ll have a chance if she can break in this next game.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 4-1 Ons Jabeur*

11:47 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur’s mojo has abandoned her. Coco Gauff is singularly focused on keeping the ball in play, letting rallies go on and waiting for the error to come, which it does.

Gauff holds her serve to love and is one step closer to to a superb victory.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 3-1 Ons Jabeur

11:45 , Mike Jones

In serving second for the final set, Ons Jabeur will always be under more pressure to hold as she’s trailing behind. Two unforced errors from Gauff put Jabeur ahead in the game and she controls the next rally.

Gauff is sent running side-to-side but she hangs in there after a backhand drop shot flicks the tape and drops onto the wrong side of court.

Jabeur then errs and sets up a break point for Gauff... who takes it!

It’s another error from Jabeur who pelts a cross court backhand too wide to hand the advantage to her opponent.

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 2-1 Ons Jabeur*

11:40 , Mike Jones

Wow. Jabeur returns serve to the forehand which Gauff then pings across court. Jabeur unleashes on a forehand of her own but goes down the line and leaves Gauff no chance to get over to cover it.

An unforced error then puts Gauff level at 15-15 before a backhand return from Jabeur goes long. Gauff gives a slight fist pump, she’s zoned in now.

The 20-year-old then goes into the net and these two can’t be separated in this game. 30-30. Or can they? Jabeur goes into the net and then goes too long trying to pepper the forehand of Gauff who takes the game.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 1-1 Ons Jabeur

11:36 , Mike Jones

Jabeur’s first half of the year was spent recovering from a knee problem. Now she’s trying to get back to the top, top level and this match could be the key to that.

If she can get past Coco Gauff here she’ll feel as though she’s achieved something monumental. Gauff loops a forehand into the net to put Jabeur 30-15 ahead and a serve to the forehand gifts the Tunisian another point.

She holds serve and ends a run of five straight losses. Game on.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 1-0 Ons Jabeur*

11:33 , Mike Jones

Okay then, onto the final set to decide this close match. Ons Jabeur might just be flagging and the momentum does seem to be with Coco Gauff.

The American goes, bang, bang, bang to win the first three points of the opening game before Jabeur pushes an inside-out forehand into the corner to win her first point of the set.

Another wayward forehand from Jabeur though gives the game away.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-2 Ons Jabeur

11:28 , Mike Jones

The set may have drifted away from her but Ons Jabeur can look to regain some rhythm ahead of what is sure to be a blistering third and final set.

Jabeur takes the first two points of her service game, the second coming with a fine drop and volley. She then goes for another drop shot but fails to get this one over the net.

Jabeur is growing frustrated as she sends one too long and continues to miss her first serves. A miss from Gauff eases the pressure but Jabeur puts too much into a backhand and the game goes to deuce.

Oh. Jabeur misses out on three cross court forehands, each one finds the net and Gauff is given the game and the set.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 4-6 5-2 Ons Jabeur*

11:22 , Mike Jones

When she was down a break last time, Jabeur punched back straight away. She’s still punching. Gauff dominates and tries to force a winner, Jabeur flies along the baseline before smoking a forehand winner to back corner as Gauff steps up to the net.

15-15.

Gauff isn’t shaken. She’s composed and takes the next point before fizzing a serve to the body and forcing an error in return. The American holds serve and is one away from taking the set.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 4-2 Ons Jabeur

11:18 , Mike Jones

Insane! After such a great break Ons Jabeur floods errors galore into her own service game and gives away another break but this one to love.

The advantage is all with Gauff now.

Coco Gauff 4-6 3-2 Ons Jabeur*

11:15 , Mike Jones

The pressure is now on Ons Jabeur. The second set could be slipping away from her but she now needs to break Gauff back. Both women open up with shots into the net to make it 15-15 then Gauff double faults.

Ons Jabeur then repeatedly tests Gauff’s forehand and it breaks down. The 20-year-old fizzing one into the net to leave Jabeur with two break points.

She misses the first one with a forehand that goes wide. She takes the second with a smash from the net!

The second set is back on serve.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 3-1 Ons Jabeur

11:11 , Mike Jones

Oh wow. Jabeur’s backhand drop shot is sublime to watch. Gauff is quick across court and though she’s getting to the ball she isn’t able to get past Jabeur who volleys home the winner.

At 30-0 a powerful forehand from Gauff is drilled across court to get her a point before Jabeur moves further ahead. Jabeur then errs with two forehands to Gauff’s backhand allowing the American to bring the game to deuce.

Gauff comes up to the net with Jabeur attempting to lob. The ball goes long and this is the first break point for the American...

... she takes it!

Coco Gauff 4-6 2-1 Ons Jabeur*

11:07 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur fights back against the serve in this game. Both players trade blows and points on their way to deuce. Gauff then serves wide with Jabeur getting the return back only to set up a simple cross court backhand which Gauff mullers away for a winner.

It’s here forehand that is still the issue and Jabeur peppers it to bring the game back to deuce.

A wide return from the Tunisian puts Gauff back to advantage and this time she gets over the line for another hold.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 1-1 Ons Jabeur

11:01 , Mike Jones

This is very good from Coco Gauff. She’s found a new level which is making things more difficult for Ons Jabeur who is still holding her own and throwing enough punches to make the match interesting.

Gauff’s change up has seen her move further forward on the court in an attempt to control rallies early on. But, Jabeur is first up to advantage after Gauff takes the game to deuce.

She then misses her first serve and Gauff punishes her with a powerful backhand across court. Deuce number two...

... Jabeur aces. She then goes down the line to meet Gauff’s return but pumps it too long! Deuce number three...

... Ace. Then hold. Jabeur drills a backhand down the line with Gauff rooted to the spot and the game goes to the Tunisian. This match is a contest now though.

Coco Gauff 4-6 1-0 Ons Jabeur*

10:54 , Mike Jones

Onto the second set. Can Coco Gauff reset? She took a little time to leave the court during that quick break and has the opening serve once again.

It seems to have worked for her. There’s a bit more verve and confidence to her play in this game as she latches onto a smash winner. The forehand is flowing but Jabeur isn’t easy to beat.

The Tunisian gets her first point on the board with a fantastic lob after Gauff comes up to the net. It’s the only point Jabeur scores though as Gauff holds.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 4-6 Ons Jabeur

10:48 , Mike Jones

Coco Gauff has been having issues with her forehand in this first set and has scuffed more than a few balls out of play. Jabeur eases ahead in this game but a double fault brings Gauff back into it.

Jabeur targets the forehand again and again gets her reward. The Tunisian then switches it up and pings one down the line to Gauff’s backhand which she can only return into the net.

Jabeur takes the set with style from her next serve!

Ruthless.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 4-5 Ons Jabeur*

10:45 , Mike Jones

Another set point goes begging for Jabeur after she pumps a second serve return into the net. Gauff takes the next point to move up to advantage and holds her serve with a wonderful serve out wide.

Jabeur will serve for the set now.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 3-5 Ons Jabeur

10:43 , Mike Jones

For all of Jabeur’s brilliant qualities she also tends to make a few errors. Coco Gauff needs to stick in and hope Jabeur’s level drops slightly so she can go on the attack.

Serene calm under pressure sees Gauff make her way back to 30-30 but a backhand slice flicks the tape and sets up a set point for Jabeur.

Gauff saves it.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 3-5 Ons Jabeur

10:40 , Mike Jones

Jabeur has been setting the tempo and the standard in this match so far and that’s on display once more with a fantastic service game.

The first two serve bring her points without a rally developing then Jabeur drills a backhand winner down the line before securing her break with a drop shot and volley.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 3-4 Ons Jabeur*

10:38 , Mike Jones

A perfect drop shot from Jabeur tees up a volley for her to win the point but she turns it into the net to give Gauff the advantage. The American then scuffs a forehand out of play for the second deuce of the game.

Gauff then goes long in a lengthy rally and Jabeur has a break point. On the second serve, Jabeur drills her return down the line with Gauff looping the ball into the air to give herself time to get back to the centre of court. Jabeur switches onto her forehand but powers her attempted winner wide!

Can Gauff capitalise? No. Another fine drop shot from Jabeur sees Gauff flick the ball back for an easy cross court winner and Jabeur has a second break point attempt...

This time she takes it! Gauff smokes a backhand too long and the Tunisian goes ahead in the set.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 3-3 Ons Jabeur

10:33 , Mike Jones

Coco Gauff has such a good backhand. It’s evident that she is trying to favour that side of her game with Jabeur hoping to target the forehand.

A testing service game for the American sees her fight to 30-30.

A serve out wide to Jabeur’s forehand wins her another point and she releases a yell of celebration and surprise as the ball lands in the net.

Gauff then flicks the ball out to Jabeur’s backhand but the Tunisian leaps to the ball and smokes it down the line to draw the game level at deuce.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 3-3 Ons Jabeur

10:30 , Mike Jones

Jabeur’s first half of this season wasn’t great. First and second round exits were frequent but she seems to have refocused and is back to her best on clay.

Jabeur works her way through the service game and should hold serve with a smash. Gauff gets the ball back though with a fine defensive shot but Jabeur volleys it over at the net.

The 20-year-old doesn’t give up the point and flies up before lobbing Jabeur and, only just, knocking the ball too long.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 3-2 Ons Jabeur*

10:26 , Mike Jones

Gauff takes the first two points of her next service game and forces a reaction out of Jabeur who unleashes on a forehand down the line. It’s a powerful shot but just lands on the wrong side of the baseline.

The next rally is a lengthy one with Jabeur attempting a drop shot winner. Gauff reads it, sprints up the court and dispatches a backhand to the far corner for a hold to love.

Clinical.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 2-2 Ons Jabeur

10:23 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur is a thinking tennis player. She’s not afraid to take on tricky shots if she thinks they will give her an advantage. On top of that the Tunisian has the power to match the best players.

She targets Gauff’s weaker side, the forehand, and gets a couple of rewards as the American pumps a couple of shots long.

Jabeur steps into the middle of court and pings a backhand to Gauff’s forehand. Gauff has to lean back to reach it and another shot goes way over the back of court.

Jabeur holds.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 2-1 Ons Jabeur*

10:19 , Mike Jones

Wow. After an attempted drop shot goes wrong for Jabeur she meets Gauff’s next serve with a blistering backhand down the line to draw level at 15-15.

Gauff shakes it off with three wonderful first serves that Jabeur has no chance to get back. An easy hold for the American who is starting to find her rhythm.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 1-1 Ons Jabeur

10:17 , Mike Jones

Oh Ons. That is frighteningly good.

The Tunisian is so accurate from her serve that Gauff is caught off balance time and again. She holds serve in record time without conceding a point.

*denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff 1-0 Ons Jabeur*

10:15 , Mike Jones

Great shot! Ons Jabeur has a break point and manages to get the return of serve back over the net. Gauff though, smokes a two-handed backhand to the far corner with such pace that Jabeur can only find the netting with her reply.

Gauff, probably full of confidence after that shot, flies through the next two points and manages to hold serve.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 0-0 Ons Jabeur

10:13 , Mike Jones

Yes, good from Gauff.

Jabeur puts a couple of shots wide of the mark before Gauff steps into the middle of court to control the fourth rally of the match. She’s got Jabeur running along the baseline and scores a winner with a strong forehand to the back left corner.

Jabeur rallies though! Powerful hitting from the Tunisian force Gauff further back on the court and twice she mishits returns that just loop into the air.

Deuce.

*denotes next serve.

*Coco Gauff 0-0 Ons Jabeur

10:10 , Mike Jones

Coco Gauff has the opening serve and starts off with a double fault. That’s not what she would have wanted.

The error doesn’t seem to upset her as she targets Ons Jabeur’s back hand with the next rally. A shot straight in the corner sees the Tunisian belt her return out of play.

15-15.

*Denotes next serve.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur

10:07 , Mike Jones

The crowd are already singing as the two women go through their warm-ups. There’s a fine atmosphere around the court this morning for this quarter-final clash.

The question everyone is thinking though is who is going to win this one?

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur

10:03 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

Coco Gauff steps onto court with headphones on and a determined look on her face. She’ll know that this match is going to be tough and will need to come quickly out of the blocks.

Ons Jabeur seems relaxed and her usual energetic self.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur

10:01 , Mike Jones

First up on Court Philippe-Chatrier is US Open champion Coco Gauff who is facing crowd favourite and major winner-in-waiting Ons Jabeur.

The Tunisian is a fantastic player and will be a difficult opponent for 20-year-old Gauff. This match is too close to call and we’re in for a thrilling start to the day.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals key to dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of French Open rematch

09:57 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of a maiden French Open title will face a stern test when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, but the Spaniard will be high on confidence given his stunning record against the Greek ninth seed.

Third seed Alcaraz last year played some exceptional tennis to beat Tsitsipas 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) and earn a spot in the last four of Roland-Garros for the first time in his career.

Having won all five of their previous meetings, 21-year-old Alcaraz is eyeing a third Grand Slam crown while he tries to bury the heartbreak of last year’s semi-final loss, where he suffered severe cramps against eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals key to dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of rematch

Jamie Murray keen for Wimbledon doubles partnership with brother Andy

09:51 , Mike Jones

Jamie Murray is eager for one last doubles hurrah with brother Andy at Wimbledon. The Scottish siblings are set to reprise their Davis Cup-winning partnership on home turf this summer.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy revealed last week that he hoped to team up with his older brother at what is likely to be his final appearance at SW19.

Jamie Murray keen for Wimbledon doubles partnership with brother Andy

Aryna Sabalenka on her victory over Emma Navarro

09:45 , Mike Jones

Having successfully made it into the French Open quarter-finals, Aryna Sabalenka said: “With the sun out it is definitely more positive. We had a difficult few days last week with the weather, but now the roof is open with beautiful conditions.

“It was a little windy, but I was myself and tried to do my best. It was a tough battle. I went into it wanting to fight for every point. I expected long rallies. I had to fight to get the win.

“She is a tough opponent, but I am happy to get through the match.”

Aryna Sabalenka joins fellow big guns in French Open quarter-finals

09:40 , Mike Jones

Aryna Sabalenka continued to power her way through the French Open draw by pummelling Emma Navarro to reach the quarter-finals.

The big-hitting Belarusian won 6-2 6-3 and has now dropped only 18 games over her four matches.

Having won the Australian Open, Sabalenka’s record at grand slams this year now reads 11-0, and she has not lost a single set across those 11 matches.

American Navarro had beaten Sabalenka at Indian Wells in March, but she was up against it from the start at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka joins fellow big guns in French Open quarter-finals

Alex De Minaur roared on by his superfan to beat Daniil Medvedev at French Open

09:34 , Mike Jones

Alex De Minaur was roared on by his young superfan as he upset Daniil Medvedev to reach his first French Open quarter-final.

The Australian had launched an appeal on social media to find the boy who had cheered every point he won throughout his rain-interrupted third-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

And the boy was given a front row seat on Court Suzanne Lenglen to watch his hero reach the last eight after a 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory.

Alex De Minaur roared on by his superfan to beat Daniil Medvedev at French Open

Djokovic set for scan on knee injury

09:28 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic blamed the slippery court for the injury he appeared to sustain at the start of the second set against Francisco Cerundolo yesterday.

He began grimacing and rubbing his right knee shortly after taking the first set and required a medical time-out at 2-1 down in the second.

He said: “I guess we’ll do some more screening and tests and check-ups tomorrow, as well.

“We have done some with the doctor right now after the match. Some positive news but also some maybe concerns, so let’s see tomorrow. I can’t tell you more about it at the moment.”

At the time, Djokovic was heard telling the physio: “I screwed up my knee. I’m slipping and sliding all the time.”

Novak Djokovic limps through longest French Open match of career

09:23 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic limped into the quarter-finals of the French Open after defying a knee injury to come through the longest Roland Garros match of his career.

The defending champion defeated Francisco Cerundolo – in another five-setter – 6-1 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 in four hours and 39 minutes.

World number one Djokovic blamed the slippery court for the injury he appeared to sustain at the start of the second set.

He began grimacing and rubbing his right knee shortly after taking the first set and required a medical time-out at 2-1 down in the second.

Novak Djokovic limps through longest French Open match of career

French Open: Tournament schedule

09:17 , Mike Jones

Over the first 10 days of the tournament, play begins on the outside courts from 10am UK time, and the show courts from 11pm. There is then a night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which gets underway from 7:15pm.

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

09:12 , Mike Jones

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open order of play: Tuesday 4 June

09:06 , Mike Jones

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00am BST

(3) Coco Gauff vs (8) Ons Jabeur

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (5)Marketa Vondrousava (5)

(10) Grigor Dimitrov vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Not before 7:15pm BST

(9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (3) Carlos Alacaraz

Good morning

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The French Open quarter-finals are underway at Roland Garros as defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff look to set up a rematch of their 2022 final in Paris.

US Open champion Gauff takes on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, before World No 1 Swiatek faces Marketa Vondrousova in another blockbuster quarter-final clash. Swiatek will look to extend her winning run at the French Open to 19 matches against the Wimbledon champion.

Then it’s over to the men’s singles, as second seed Jannik Sinner takes on a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov before Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in the night session. Alcaraz and Sinner have not met in best-of-five since becoming grand slam champions and it would be a dream semi-final for the tournament.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open in today’s live blog