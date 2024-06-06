French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff updates and latest tennis scores on women’s semi-finals day

(AFP via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff will take on world number one Iga Swiatek in the first of the French Open singles semi-finals on Thursday.

Swiatek has an impressive record against Gauff, winning 10 out of their 11 previous matches against each other, including two matches at Roland Garros.

But Gauff, from the United States, has become a different player since Swiatek won the 2022 French Open in straight sets, especially after winning her first Grand Slam in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva stunned the World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semi-finals, where the 17-year-old rising star will face the Italian Jasmine Paolini after a day of upsets at Roland Garros.

Andreeva defeated an out-of-sorts Sabalenka 6-7 6-4 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim the win of her life, a year on from reaching the third round as a qualifier. The Russian will play another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, after Paolini upset Elena Rybakina. The 28-year-old Italian and 12th seed prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-4 against the former Wimbledon champion.

Mirra Andreeva stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach French Open semi-finals

Andreeva to face Paolini, with Iga Siwatek vs Coco Gauff in the other semi-final

Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open, sending Ruud through

Iga Swiatek 6-2 5-3 Coco Gauff

15:29 , Sonia Twigg

This is a massive game in this match, Gauff steadies herself to play a stunning, perfect smash winner from the baseline to go ahead on Swiatek’s serve.

But coming to the net didn’t work in her favour, she played some of the best forehands she has in the match so far, but Swiatek anticipated the approach shot.

Gauff misses another shot and her hands go to her head at 30-15, she misses a backhand at the net, the ball flies long and Swiatek moves further ahead.

There is a delay in play as a spectator makes her long way to her seat, and Swiatek takes the game to 15!

Iga Swiatek 6-2 4-3 Coco Gauff - BREAK

15:24 , Sonia Twigg

Swiatek takes the first point on Gauff’s serve, and another double fault gives her a 0-30 advantage.

Gauff is in trouble here, Swiatek goes 0-40 up with three break points, and she takes the game to love.

Iga Swiatek 6-2 3-3 Coco Gauff

15:21 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff shows a controlled aggression on Swiatek’s serve to go 0-15 ahead.

Swiatek has just had a couple of miss-tossed balls on her serve, and it’s a let. Is this a sign that she’s slightly nervous?

She doesn’t show it the next point, going 30-15 ahead, and another miss-hit from Gauff puts Swiatek further ahead.

Gauff pulls one back with a good passing shot and capitalises on Swiatek coming to the net, but another body serve gives the world number one the game.

Iga Swiatek 6-2 2-3 Coco Gauff

15:17 , Sonia Twigg

Here is a look at the incident between Gauff and the umpire:

Iga Swiatek 6-2 2-3 Coco Gauff

15:16 , Sonia Twigg

Swiatek has not backed off after being broken and takes the first point of Gauff’s service game. Gauff had a backhand winner chance, it just goes long, but she had lined it up perfectly.

Gauff opens up her powerful backhand to make it 15-30, and the game is level with a big serve that Swiatek returns into the net.

Swiatek has a chance for an immediate break back at 30-40m but Swiatek has broken back immediately!

Iga Swiatek 6-2 1-3 Coco Gauff - BREAK

15:11 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff takes the first point of Swiatek’s service game. Gauff is arguing with the umpire over a late call, telling her “they’re (the fans) are booing because you are wrong”, she lost the point.

Gauff said the call came as she was swinging so she didn’t have time to change her shot, the commentator has branded it “awful officiating” and it has got to the American who is in tears as she prepares to face Swiatek’s serve.

Still upset, Gauff is just trying to keep it together and this is quite difficult to watch. She manages to carve out a break point however, but Swiatek takes it to deuce.

Swiatek takes the advantage, but she hits it long and it’s another deuce. Gauff this time takes the advantage, and she takes it!

That was a brilliant effort from Gauff, especially given what happened earlier in the game, and the crowd is behind her!

Iga Swiatek 6-2 1-2 Coco Gauff

15:02 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff goes big at the start of this match, and does take the first point with a big high forehand winner, but she follows it up with a missed drop shot that hits the net.

Gauff’s first shot percentage has gone up and she is the bigger server of the two, but Swiatek pulls level again at 30-30.

A big wide ace puts Gauff in the lead, and a one-two-punch seals the game!

Iga Swiatek 6-2 1-1 Coco Gauff

14:59 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff take the first point on Swiatek’s serve. Swiatek had to work hard to hold a couple of games in the first set, will she be pushed the same again here?

However, the American built a great opportunity, but couldn’t get control of the forehand and fires it beyond the baseline, again.

Swiatek pushes ahead at 40-15, Gauff has made 24 unforced errors compared to just seven from the world number one, and she takes the game thanks to another.

Iga Swiatek 6-2 0-1 Coco Gauff

14:55 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff serves at the start of the second set, and she goes ahead in the first game with a well-timed drop shot that we didn’t see in the first set. Is that the start of a new strategy?

An ace at the start of the game put her ahead, but a double fault levelled the score at 30-30.

A wayward serve is then followed up with an open backhand cross-court winner, to go 40-30 up, but another double fault makes it level. Two double faults in the same game is a big blow.

She responds well to the crowd who have got behind her, and produces her second ace of the game, but again an unforced error draws Swiatek level.

Gauff goes for the second serve , and she does manage to get the hold!

Iga Swiatek 6-2 Coco Gauff - SET

14:47 , Sonia Twigg

Over to you, Swiatek. The world number one prepares to serve for the set.

She takes the first point with another overhit forehand from Gauff, but it’s soon all level at 15-15.

Gauff doesn’t quite get her footwork right, and her shot goes up and out of the court. A third wayward forehand of the game, and Swiatek has two set points.

Gauff returns a second serve straight into the net and Swiatek takes the first set without flinching or looking uncomfortable at all.

Iga Swiatek 5-2 Coco Gauff

14:42 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff has shown glimpses of her power and brilliance, and does so again in this match, opening up the court with a strong backhand to go 30-0 up.

Swiatek gets back into it when a Gauff backhand just drops beyond the baseline, but she restores the two-point advantage with a strong backhand.

Gauff takes the game with a strong overhand shot that was hit hard.

Iga Swiatek 5-1 Coco Gauff

14:40 , Sonia Twigg

Swiatek plays some of her best tennis when she goes ahead, and she is firmly ahead in the first set. Gauff’s shoulders just dropped at the end of that service game.

After a thrilling rally of 19 shots, Swiatek goes 30-0 up, Gauff goes for the high-percentage forehand and Swiatek is 40-0 ahead.

Swiatek holds to love, and Gauff is firmly on the back foot here, she started well after the first service game, attacking the world number one’s backhand, but has faded in the last two games.

Iga Swiatek 4-1 Coco Gauff - BREAK

14:36 , Sonia Twigg

Swiatek takes the first point of Gauff’s third service game, but it’s quickly levelled with a strong serve and then coming to the net combination.

Gauff is pushing, but might be too much and there’s another forehand error, maybe her sixth or seventh already in this match.

Swiatek is handed two break points with a double fault, the first of the match. The crowd are getting involved to encourage the American.

Gauff responds, saving one of them, but she can’t save the second, it was an error-strewn game and Swiatek goes two breaks up.

Iga Swiatek 3-1 Coco Gauff

14:33 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff attacks the second serve to her backhand, which is one of the strongest in the women’s game, and she levels the game at 15-15.

The American pulls back another point to make it level at 30-30, and she carves out a break point with some powerful backline hitting.

But having set up the shot she wanted, Gauff hits it long and another game will be headed for deuce, she loses her balance on another and Swiatek has the advantage.

Gauff gets past! A flying backhand at the net takes it back to deuce after another thrilling rally, Gauff takes it back to deuce again with a stunning centimetre-perfect lob that just lands on the line.

But all her hard work is undone with a hard, flat forehand that she gets way too much onto and it flies out of the court, and that time Swiatek makes the most of it and holds.

Iga Swiatek 2-1 Coco Gauff

14:24 , Sonia Twigg

Gauff takes the first point on her service game, when Swiatek’s forehand goes long, a big first serve sets up the second point, and her first serve percentage could be really important in this match.

Swiatek pushes a forehand wide, and Gauff, having been broken in her first game, now has a chance to hold to love.

Gauff fires a first serve wide, and Swiatek hits a winner after a lucky bounce off the net gave her extra time to get ready.

Gauff holds to 15, and that’s an important first game from the American.

Iga Swiatek 2-0 Coco Gauff

14:20 , Sonia Twigg

Swiatek takes the first point of her service game comfortably, but Gauff has attacked the second serve well to level this game at 15-15.

Another second serve, but this time, after a long 13-shot rally, Gauff misses the drop shot.

Gauff’s backhand is so strong, and she pounces again on a second serve with a return winner to make it 40-30, another impressive backhand and she has levelled the game.

Gauff has a break point as Swiatek gambled on one that just went long, and after a nervy first game, she has the chance to level.

A first backhand error and it will be deuce again, and another shot long, this time a forehand goes just long of the line, and Swiatek holds.

French Open: Iga Swiatek 1-0 Coco Gauff - BREAK

14:13 , Sonia Twigg

Swiatek takes the first point of the match, as Gauff has not settled in straight away. She’s forced onto a second serve for the second point as well, and hits a wild forehand well out.

Swiatek makes her first error, hitting the ball into the net and it’s 15-30, but she manipulates well to set up two break points.

Gauff chose to serve first, but could this backfire? It has done, she is broken in the first game of the match, missing a big high forehand, which just goes long.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

14:09 , Sonia Twigg

Coco Gauff will serve first

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

14:05 , Sonia Twigg

The players are just warming up, Swiatek has spoken about how she prefers day matches, and it’s a bit warmer than last week, with temperatures around 23 degrees.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

14:03 , Mike Jones

Gauff is the first player to stride out onto Court Philippe Chatrier and seems quite relaxed and loose. Swiatek looks determined and welcomes the applause of the crowd.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

14:02 , Mike Jones

The first of the women’s semi-finals sees the World No.1 and top seed at Roland Garros Iga Swiatek take on the US Open champion and American star Coco Gauff.

Swiatek is now the overwhelming favourite to lift the title having won here in three of the last four years. Swiatek has won 10 of the 11 matches against Gauff and has never been beaten by her on clay.

Gauff though will be ready. She came through a tricky match against Ons Jabeur last time out and will know that winning today gives her a real chance of winning the French Open title.

Stat of the day

14:00 , Sonia Twigg

Andreeva is the youngest Roland Garros semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1997.

Paolini on reaching Roland Garros semi-finals

14:00 , Mike Jones

Jasmine Paolini reached her first ever Grand Slam semi-final with an impressive victory over Elena Rybakina and after the match said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling, it was a really tough match.

“I got a bit too emotional in the second set. But I said to myself ‘she’s a great champion, it can happen’, and I just tried to fight and hit every ball, and I’m here!

“I tried just to stay there in every point and forget what happened in the second set. It happens, it’s tennis, it’s normal. Accept that and fight again.

“It was my first time playing on this beautiful court, it was a pleasure and a privilege to get my first win here.”

Jasmine Paolini, Mirra Andreeva and the different paths to unexpected French Open semi-final

13:53 , Mike Jones

When Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff returned to the semi-finals of the French Open, it seemed certain that another heavyweight clash would follow on the other side of the draw. With Elena Rybakina facing the 12th seed Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka up against the teenager Mirra Andreeva, it appeared that the top four seeds, and winners of seven of the last eight grand slam titles, would all be taking their place in the semi-finals.

But the big four became the top two on a day of shocks at Roland Garros, leaving two contrasting semi-finals in the women’s singles. Swiatek and Gauff have played on the biggest stages, including against each other in a French Open final, and on Monday they will occupy No 1 and 2 in the WTA rankings. Both Paolini and the 17-year-old Andreeva, meanwhile, will be playing in their first grand slam semi-final when they meet on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It’s an unexpected semi-final, offering a twist at the last moment just as Sabalenka and Rybakina looked to be on a collision course in Paris.

Alexander Zverev maintains impressive French Open semi-final run

13:45 , Sonia Twigg

Alexander Zverev reached his fourth French Open semi-final in four years after a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur.

The German fourth seed, still hunting a first grand slam title – and a first Paris final – won a late-night tussle 6-4 7-6 (5) 6-4 in a shade under three hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Zverev will play two-time runner-up Casper Ruud, the Norwegian seventh seed who was due to play Novak Djokovic until the defending champion withdrew through injury, in the last four.

“I have the mindset you have to work harder than everyone else to be the best player,” he said.

Alexander Zverev maintains impressive French Open semi-final run

Mirra Andreeva on defeating Aryna Sabalenka

13:40 , Mike Jones

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva will play in her first French Open semi-final this afternoon as she takes on Jasmine Paolini. This match comes after Andreeva defeated the No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka yesterday.

“Honestly I even forgot the score,” she said. “I really tried not to focus and on my second match point I was trying to imagine saving a break point. I tried to stay brave and I managed to win.

“I was really nervous before the match, I knew she would have the crowd but I was a little surprised you guys cheered for me.”

Andreeva vowed to take the same level of performance and ruthlessness into Friday’s last-four clash with Paolini.

“I played her in Madrid, it was a really tough match. She plays really fast and goes for it no matter what the score is. I think it will be a little bit like [against Sabalenka] and I will try to play with the same level and the same cold head.”

Novak Djokovic looking ahead after undergoing knee surgery

13:36 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic is hoping to be back on court “as soon as possible” following knee surgery.

The 37-year-old went under the knife on Wednesday after sustaining a tear in the medial meniscus in his right knee during a gruelling fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open.

Accompanied by a picture of the Serbian on crutches and surrounded by his team, Djokovic wrote on Instagram: “In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match.

“I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

French Open day 11: Teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches first grand slam semi-final

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

There were teenage kicks at the French Open as 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached a first grand slam semi-final, where she will meet another first-timer, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Alexander Zverev reached his fourth semi-final in four years after a late-night win over Alex De Minaur.

French Open day 11: Teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches first grand slam semi-final

Germany’s Laura Siegemund speaks after winning the mixed doubles alongside Edouard Roger-Vasselin

13:21 , Mike Jones

“Hello, I want to congratulate you guys, you are one of the best mixed teams so we had to play our best today, you will get some more titles that’s for sure.

“This was a last minute thing, I didn’t want to play mixed, because I was in singles and doubles also, but Edouard text me to two hours before the deadline.

“I wanted to play with him but it didn’t work out but I couldn’t say no and I think it was a good decision we signed up.”

Novak Djokovic set for knee surgery which will rule him out of Wimbledon

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

Novak Djokovic is to undergo knee surgery in Paris which will rule him out of Wimbledon, according to reports in France.

The 24-time grand slam champion suffered a knee injury during his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo in the French Open fourth round on Monday.

Djokovic underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday which revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee and forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Novak Djokovic set for knee surgery which will rule him out of Wimbledon

Mixed doubles final: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won in two sets

13:12 , Mike Jones

Britain’s Neal Skupski gives his post match reaction after finishing runner-up in the mixed doubles at Roland Garros.

He said: “First I want to congratulate Laura and Edouard, it’s been an amazing week. Edouard it must be very special to win in France for you, congratulations to you and all your team,” says Skupski.

“Thanks to Desirae once again for playing with me, we lost in the final in Australia but we’ll play at Wimbledon and I hope we can go one step forwards.

“Thanks for all the support this week, my sponsors and everyone who put the event on.

“It’s an amazing court, and thanks to all the fans who came out today, it’s been an amazing crowd for mixed doubles, hopefully we can see you next year.”

Mixed doubles final: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won in two sets

13:09 , Mike Jones

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won the title. (Getty Images)

Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Britain's Neal Skupski hold the trophy for second place. (AP)

Mixed doubles final: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won in two sets

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the mixed doubles final, which the duo will share 61,000 euros, a far cry from the singles winner prize fund.

(AP)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin have won the mixed doubles in two sets

12:51 , Sonia Twigg

Krawczyk misses her return and Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have the advantage at 15-0, but it’s levelled by a strong return from Skupski.

Their advantage is restored after the men are involved in a quick net exchange, and they will have three championship points.

They need just the one, the home player and his German partner celebrate and Skupski was the one with the final error.

They have won the mixed doubles final, having been the better duo throughout, and it is a decade since Roger-Vasselin won his last Roland Garros doubles final.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 5-6 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:47 , Sonia Twigg

Skupski misses a backhand volley, just overrunning it, to give the French and German pair the first point of the game.

It’s quickly levelled at 15-15, but Siegemund puts her pair ahead with a backhand volley, and there will be two game points.

Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have broken and will have the chance to serve for the championship again.

Ons Jabeur accuses French Open organisers of sexism over schedule

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

Ons Jabeur criticised the scheduling of women’s matches at the French Open after her quarter-final defeat to Coco Gauff at Roland Garros was played out in front of a sparse crowd on Tuesday.

US Open champion Guaff defeated three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur in a thrilling comeback across three sets, but with thousands of empty seats on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match was scheduled in the early 11am slot, which has seen poor attendances throughout the tournament.

The French Open has once again come under fire for its scheduling, with all ten of the standalone “night session” matches given to men’s matches and with women’s matches often being played earlier in the day on the tournament’s main showcourts.

Ons Jabeur accuses French Open organisers of sexism over schedule

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 5-5 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:43 , Sonia Twigg

A stunning forehand right into the corner of the court from Skupski makes it 30-30, having been 30-0 behind.

A great backhand from Kawczyk, at an awkward angle, tucked right into the body have given the American and the Brit a lifeline and way back into this match. They have two break points.

The first is returned right into the net and it will be a sudden death championship point.

Krawczyk and Skupski have taken it! There will be another game in this match.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 4-5 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:38 , Sonia Twigg

Skupski misses a backhand passing shot, the ball goes into the net and it’s 30-30, he misses another forehand, forced to go wider and Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have two break points.

Skupski holds his nerve to save one of them with an ace, his partner misses the chance at a winner, and Roger-Vasselin will serve for the championship.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 4-4 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:33 , Sonia Twigg

Krawczyk/Skupski have the break back! The second set is level, they have stayed in touch and took the deciding point at deuce with an important volley from Skupski.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 2-4 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:27 , Sonia Twigg

Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin have a break point, and a chance to go two breaks up, they save the first with a well-timed low forehand that just dipped and prevented the player at the net being able to make the return.

And they have recovered to hold the game, how important will that be?

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 1-2 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:25 , Sonia Twigg

The Frenchman holds, and Krawczyk/Skupski are running out of break opportunities to get back into the mixed doubles final.

It will be a key serve for Krawczyk.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 1-2 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

12:11 , Sonia Twigg

Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin have just broken to love! That could be the key game in the match.

The break came after some chants among the crowd that inspired laughter, and it seems to have had its affect on the home favourite.

Who is Mirra Andreeva? The 17-year-old Andy Murray superfan taking French Open by storm

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Teenage tennis star Mirra Andreeva is at it again on the grand slam stage. After reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon last season, the 17-year-old is through to the semi-finals of the French Open after stunning second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The Russian teeanger reached the third round of Roland Garros as a qualifier in 2023, in what was her grand slam debut. She followed it up with appearances in the main draw at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open, while her ranking improved to inside the top-50.

On her return to the French Open in 2024, Andreeva knocked out former World No 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka. A victory over the French player Varvara Gracheva set up a clash with Australian Open champion Sabalenka, who had won 11 matches in a row at the grand slams.

Who is Mirra Andreeva? The 17-year-old taking French Open by storm

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

11:56 , Sonia Twigg

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk have been beaten in the first set, despite a well-timed backhand winner down the line from Skupski.

The only break of serve in the first set was right at the start, and it proved decisive.

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk Skupski 3-5 Siegmund Roger-Vasselin

11:46 , Sonia Twigg

Skupski and his partner are on the brink of losing the first set in this mixed doubles final.

There have been a lot of close games going to deuce, but the majority have fallen in favour of Siegmund and Roger-Vasselin.

French Open: Tournament schedule

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

Krawczyk Skupski 2-3 Siegmund Roger-Vasselin

11:31 , Sonia Twigg

The British player and his American partner have pulled it back, at one point they were 0-2 down in the first set, but since then they seem to have settled down into the game and won two games.

French Open order of play and semi-final schedule including Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

11:15 , Sonia Twigg

French Open order of play: Thursday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

All times UK (BST)

Not before 2pm

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Not before 4pm

Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva

For the full order of play, click here

French Open: Today’s action

11:01 , Sonia Twigg

The first match of the day however, will see British player Neal Skupskji feature alongside Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final on Philippe-Chatrier.

The duo will take on Laura Siegemund and Eduoard Roger-Vasselin.

French Open: Today’s action

10:48 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of women’s semi-finals day at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the first of the semi-finals on Philippe-Chatrier, as she looks to continue in the same form she has shown since saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Swiatek has won 10 of her 11 career matches against Gauff, including the 2022 French Open final.

In the other match, teenager Mirra Andreeva will take on Jasmine Paolini, and both will be playing in their first Grand Slam semi-final. Andreeva stunned Aryna Sabalenka while Paolini defeated Elena Rybakina in two upsets on Wednesday.