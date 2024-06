French Open 2024: Today’s order of play, the full draw and how to watch on TV

Carlos Alcaraz (pictured) takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth-round - Getty Images

The French Open continues on Sunday with some of the sports’ biggest stars in fourth-round action.

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in one of the feature matches of the day, while Jannik Sinner plays Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Two men who have already played today are Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti after their third-round five-set contest started late on Saturday night before concluding at 3.07am Paris time - the latest finish to a French Open match ever.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff are also all in action in Paris on Sunday.

When does the French Open start and end?

The French Open began on Sunday, May 26 and concludes on June 9.

What is today’s order of play?

Second round games on show courts on day seven:

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (begins 11am UK time)

(1) Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Anastasia Potapova (Russia)

(3) Coco Gauff (US) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)

(21) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Corentin Moutet (France) v (2) Jannik Sinner (Italy)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (begins 10am UK time)

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v (5) Marketa Vondrousova (Czech)

Matteo Arnaldi (Italy) v (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Clara Tauson (Denmark) v (8) Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

(8) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v (10) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) or Zizou Bergs (Belgian)

When do the French Open finals take place?

The women’s final takes place on June 8 and the men’s final is the following day on June 9.

Where is the French Open held?

The French Open takes place at Roland Garros, which is located on the edge of Bois de Boulogne, close to Paris St-Germain’s Parc des Princes. The venue spans 18 clay courts including the main show court: Philippe-Chatrier.

Court Philippe Chatrier is one of the best arenas in tennis - AP/Thibault Camus

How to buy French Open tickets

You can buy tickets for the French Open here.

How to watch the French Open on TV and streaming in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport hold the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month.

Coverage on Eurosport and discovery+ is available across all major TV platforms and direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Sky, Virgin Media, EE TV, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV+, Sony, Google and Roku.

Expert analysis will be provided on-site and in studio from the likes of Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja, Chris Evert, John McEnroe and Laura Robson.

How to watch the French Open on TV in the US

NBC Sports will televise coverage of the French Open in the US.

What is the French Open prize money?

Total prize money for this year’s tournament comes to £45.7 million, up 7.82 per cent on last year.

Overall, prize money for the singles draw has increased by seven per cent compared with 2023.

How are the British players doing?

In short, not great. Dan Evans, the penultimate British man left in the singles draw, was defeated in straight sets by 13th seed Holger Rune on Tuesday evening. The Briton was always likely to be up against it, having come into the tournament on the back of some poor form, but an outburst at the umpire did not help.

The last Briton remaining in the women’s draw going into the third day was Katie Boulter, but she, too, exited at the first opportunity, beaten in three sets by Spaniard Paula Badosa.

That means all six of Britain’s singles players failed to get beyond the first round. Here, we look at why British players struggle so much on clay.

Emma Raducanu withdrew from the tournament just 24 hours before qualifying was due to begin.

The 21-year-old was not awarded a wildcard entry and her ranking was not high enough to gain direct entry into the main draw.

She is not injured but decided to skip the French Open to focus on the grass court season in preparation for Wimbledon.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic claimed his 23rd major singles title when he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek claimed her third French Open title when she overcame Karolina Muchova in three sets.

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open in 2023 - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The French Open trophies

The men play for the Coupe des Mousquetaires (Musketeers’ Cup), named in honour of the four Musketeers of French tennis: Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, Henri Cochet and René Lacoste.

The women play for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup, named after the woman who won the title six times.

The Musketeers' Cup (left) and the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

Latest odds

To win the men’s title

Carlos Alcaraz 13/5

Jannik Sinner 3/1

Novak Djokovic 7/2

Alexander Zverev 6/1

Casper Ruud 9/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 10/1

To win the women’s title

Iga Swiatek 1/2

Aryna Sabalenka 7/2

Elena Rybakina 7/1

Coco Gauff 15/2

Odds correct as of June 2

