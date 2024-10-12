French court issues international arrest warrant to former Australia rugby star Rocky Elsom

NARBONNE, France (AP) — An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia captain Rocky Elsom after a French court found him guilty of misusing corporate assets while he was president of French rugby club Narbonne.

According to French media reports, the former Wallabies flanker was sentenced on Friday in absentia to five years after also being found guilty of forgery and ordered to pay back squandered assets of 700,000 euros ($766,000 ) at the club from 2015-16.

The 41-year-old Elsom played 75 times for Australia from 2005-11 and represented Irish club Leinster, winning the 2009 European Cup.

He has been working as a coach at a school in Dublin, according to a recent interview with The Sunday Times newspaper. ___

