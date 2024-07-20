Freeman hits grand slam in 8th inning to lift Dodgers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Friday night.

Dodger Stadium was shaking to chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” after Freeman’s seventh career grand slam — second this season. Fans wanted a curtain call and Freeman waved from the top of the dugout steps.

The Dodgers, who lost six of seven before the All-Star break, had as many hits in the eighth inning — two — as they had combined in the pervious seven innings.

Ryan Yarbrough (4-2) earned the win after allowing one hit in a scoreless eighth and Daniel Hudson earned earned his fifth save after giving up one hit in the ninth.

All-Star game MVP Jarren Duran hit a solo home run off Gavin Stone in the fifth inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. It was his 11th homer.

In the eighth inning, Miguel Vargas walked before Zack Kelly got Chris Taylor to strike out looking. Brennan Bernardino (3-3) relieved and gave up a double inside the left-filed like to Shohei Ohtani. Will Smith was walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Freeman, who hit his 15th homer of the season.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta held the Dodgers scoreless on two hits through six innings. He faced just 21 batters, three over the minimum.

Ohtani struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth innings before his hit in the eighth.

Gavin Stone, the Dodgers' leader with nine wins at the break, gave up one run and six hits in five innings. It’s the eighth time this season he’s allowed just one earned run or fewer.

Miguel Vargas made a nice defensive play in the eighth inning, catching a ball hit to short left field by Rafael Devers and then doubled off Tyler O’Neill at first base.

The Red Sox had won three of their four games before the All-Star break.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Tristan Casas (torn rib cartilage) did not travel with the team to Los Angeles. He’s been out since April 21 and there’s still no return date but manager Alex Cora said he’s “still far” from going on a rehab assignment. ... INF Trevor Story (shoulder surgery) was with the Red Sox in Los Angeles and told reporters he’s not ruling out a potential return.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder surgery) has yet to pitch this season but made his second rehab start on Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said he could make his next start with the Dodgers. ... RHP Joe Kelly (right posterior shoulder sprain) was activated after being out since May 5. RHP Tyler Glasnow (back tightness) threw a 3-inning simulated game and after one more bullpen, expects to start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. ... INF/OF Mookie Betts (fractured left hand), will have another X-ray in a couple of days to make sure bones are healing properly.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.32 ERA) got a win in his last start before the All-Star break, allowing three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings against Kansas City. He allowed two home runs but earned his 10th victory.

Dodgers: LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.30 ERA) was promoted June 22 and will make his third major league start. He gave up two home runs in five innings in the Dodgers' extra-innings loss to Detroit last Saturday.

Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press