Free-agent middle infielders the Blue Jays should consider

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to build their 2018 roster, the middle infield is one of the most difficult position groups to shape.

Theoretically speaking they have two starters in Troy Tulowitzki and Devon Travis, plus a utility man in Ryan Goins. That should be enough to get you through the season. However, in the Blue Jays’ case its not so simple. Both Tulowitzki and Travis have had significant injuries in recent years and they simply can’t be relied on to turn in full, healthy, seasons.

Goins is fine as a backup, but despite his inexplicable run of clutch hitting in 2017, he’s not a player you want starting for an extended period of time. So, the Blue Jays find themselves in the position of wanting players who aren’t necessarily starters, and instead look like very high-end backups who could be useful if the Tulowitzki-and-Travis combo somehow stays healthy.

Here are some guys who fit that profile:

The 2017 Breakout: Eric Sogard

Age: 30

Positions: Second base, shortstop, and a little third base

Hits: Left

Throws: Right

2017 stats: .273/.393/.378, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 1.1 WAR in 299 PA

How it works: Sogard is a little hard to trust because he was so much better offensively last year than he’d ever been before. However, the skill that stood out – a newfound patience at the dish – is notoriously hard to fake. He may not replicate a .393 OBP, but if he brings back his 2017 approach he’s likely to have a healthy walk rate again, which will keep him productive.

Defensively, Sogard is more of a second baseman, which makes him Travis-insurance first, but he can certainly play short in spurts if necessary. He’s no star defensively at either position, but he’s capable presence up the middle who’s not a black hole in the lineup. That’s better than what the Blue Jays had this season.