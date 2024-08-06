Advertisement

Freddie Freeman delivered an emotional reflection on his son Max's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome

andrew joseph
·3 min read
.
.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was back in the lineup on Monday after what had to be a terrifying ordeal for his family.

Freeman's 3-year-old son, Maximus, was hospitalized in the pediatric ICU after he experienced partial paralysis from Guillain-Barré syndrome -- a rare neurological disorder. Max was initially diagnosed transient synovitis after falling ill on July 22. But as Max's condition worsened amid that treatment plan, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors reached the Guillain-Barré diagnosis.

Max is expected to make a full recovery -- though there is a long road ahead. And Freeman was understandably emotional upon meeting with the media before he received a standing ovation from Dodgers fans.

Freeman described the fear and uncertainty of the situation while fighting back tears. No parent should have to go through that.

The MLB world was all behind the Freeman family and wished Max the best in his recovery.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Freddie Freeman delivered an emotional reflection on his son Max's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement