Freddie Freeman delivered an emotional reflection on his son Max's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was back in the lineup on Monday after what had to be a terrifying ordeal for his family.

Freeman's 3-year-old son, Maximus, was hospitalized in the pediatric ICU after he experienced partial paralysis from Guillain-Barré syndrome -- a rare neurological disorder. Max was initially diagnosed transient synovitis after falling ill on July 22. But as Max's condition worsened amid that treatment plan, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors reached the Guillain-Barré diagnosis.

Max is expected to make a full recovery -- though there is a long road ahead. And Freeman was understandably emotional upon meeting with the media before he received a standing ovation from Dodgers fans.

“It's a good thing I'm here because it means things are trending better.... No one should have to go through this, especially a 3-year-old. I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch.”



Freddie Freeman, understandably emotional, speaks about the… pic.twitter.com/AYBrRdVv2O — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2024

Freeman described the fear and uncertainty of the situation while fighting back tears. No parent should have to go through that.

The MLB world was all behind the Freeman family and wished Max the best in his recovery.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

Freddie did not have to be this transparent and vulnerable with the media. His courage will provide strength to so many family’s going through similar struggles. Men and fathers are allowed to show emotion. Praying for Max’s recovery ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/jXcZBVhID7 — annette (@neshdrews) August 6, 2024

What an incredibly traumatizing series of events. Glad to see the baseball world wrap their arms around his family. https://t.co/97pKH7XCMz — britt (@brittanyanne08_) August 6, 2024

Heart-breaking situation. Truly one of the best people in sports. Best of thoughts your family's way, Freddie.



So, so glad his son is improving. https://t.co/5dOgQ43RbT — Alex Peterman (@Alex_Peterman) August 6, 2024

Praying for Freddie and his family. https://t.co/WLSunU7lj9 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 6, 2024

This is hard to watch. Have so much respect for Freddie Freeman. https://t.co/NXF0H3w40M — Dalen Qualls (@dq_dalen) August 6, 2024

Freddie Freeman is the best person in baseball.



Beyond being a future Hall of Famer, Freeman’s honesty and lack of fear in showing emotion makes him truly unique in the game. https://t.co/GPjnNrqbt0 — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) August 6, 2024

Dad first, baseball player second. This guy cares so much about all, especially about being dad. https://t.co/wEzFLLBvyb — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) August 6, 2024

This man had no requirement to do this presser. I cannot imagine what he went through https://t.co/rA1MmtQHg5 — Kevin Pritchard (@BfloBlog) August 6, 2024

Freddie is one of the truly great guys out there. Listening to what he and his family and Max went through, how utterly scary. In tears listening to him discuss it all. So thankful that Max is doing better even though he has to re-learn how to walk, etc. #MaxStrong https://t.co/cY9PuUc1iH — tracyrcat (@TracyRutter) August 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Freddie Freeman delivered an emotional reflection on his son Max's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome