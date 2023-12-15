Frankie Muniz says he's never had a sip of alcohol: 'I don't have a reason'

Frankie Muniz is proof that drinking isn't for everyone.

The 38-year-old former child star revealed on the "Breakdown" podcast that he has never had a sip of alcohol.

The "Malcolm in the Middle" star turned professional race car driver told host Mayim Bialik that he is the only member of his family who doesn't drink. Having suffering a mini-stroke in 2012 and struggled with memory loss, Muniz clarified there actually isn't a deep reason behind his decision not to drink.

Frankie Muniz at the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala in Las Vegas on Dec. 02, 2023.

Muniz said he's always hated how fast time goes since he was a child, which added to his distaste for drinking. He said he always stayed away from the drinking and drug scene in Hollywood growing up.

"I tried to figure out why I didn’t, because I don’t have a reason. It wasn’t, like, a religion," Muniz said. "In my mind, I felt like I had made it so long without it, I was like, 'Well, I’m not going to start now,' even though I was only 18."

He added that people throughout his life have struggled to grasp his sobriety.

"I was always kind of like, ‘It’s so weird that people have such a strong reaction to me not drinking. Like, who cares? I don’t care what you do. Why do you care so much about me?' I don’t know if I made a conscious decision, but it just stuck with me that I was never gonna drink or do anything," Muniz said.

"But now I'm 38 and I think I'm going to start tonight," he joked.

