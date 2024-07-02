Frankfurt signs promising 18-year-old Turkey forward Can Uzun on a 5-year deal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed the 18-year-old Turkey forward Can Uzun on a five-year contract for one of the most promising young players in German soccer.

Uzun, who was born and raised in Germany, scored 19 goals in 32 games for second-division Nuremberg last season. Frankfurt said he turned down other offers.

“Can Uzun is one of the biggest talents in Germany,” Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche said in a statement.

“We’re therefore delighted that he has chosen us ahead of several interesting offers that he received from all around Europe. He has incredible skills for his age. We’ve outlined our precise plans to Can and he’s bought into them."

Uzun made his international debut for Turkey in March but was not in the squad for Euro 2024.

The Associated Press