Frankfurt poised to complete Wahi capture

Eintracht Frankfurt appear to have found a replacement for Omar Marmoush, who recently signed for Manchester City.

According to Sky Germany, the Bundesliga side have agreed a deal to sign Elye Wahi from Olympique Marseille, with the French striker set to pen a contract until 2030.

Eintracht will reportedly pay €20-21 million upfront, with a further €5 million in potential add-ons included in the deal.

Wahi only joined Marseille from RC Lens for a reported €25 million last summer.

He has scored three goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.