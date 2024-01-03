Frank Ryan, Cleveland Browns' last championship quarterback, dies at 89

Quarterback Frank Ryan of the Cleveland Browns salutes in dressing room Dec. 27, 1964, in Cleveland after his three touchdown passes to Gary Collins help lift the Browns over the Baltimore Colts in the NFL title game.

Frank Ryan led an upstart Cleveland Browns team to the NFL championship in 1964 with a win over the Baltimore Colts. The team hasn’t claimed a title since, giving Ryan, who had NFL legend Jim Brown in his backfield, the distinction of being the last quarterback to bring home an NFL title for the area’s football fans.

Ryan died New Year's Day at age 89.

“The Cleveland Browns surprised their many critics, and their most avid fans, too, by not only defeating the Baltimore Colts today but also routing them, 27-0, in the National Football League's championship game before a crowd of 79,544,” William N. Wallace wrote in the New York Times’ game story.

“The Colts, who had won 12 of 14 regular‐season games, were the favorites of most experts and nonexperts alike.”

The Browns, led by Ryan and Brown, scored all of their points in the second half to give the Browns the title.

The NFL wasn’t the pass-happy league that it’s evolved into since, but Ryan connected on 11 of 18 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, outdueling Pro Football Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas. Brown rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries and wide receiver Gary Collins produced a career day with five receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan, who came to the Browns from the Los Angeles Rams for the 1962 season, played six seasons with the team and still ranks No. 5 in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns and fourth in quarterback rating. Playing in parts of 13 seasons, he finished his career with Washington.

But Ryan's imprint on society goes beyond professional athletics.

A mathematics genius who earned his PhD at Rice University, he began a teaching career while still a player with the Browns. He served as an associate professor at Case Western Reserve University from 1967 to 1971.

Ryan also worked for the United States Congress as the inaugural director of information services and was instrumental in creating the first electronic voting system.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Frank Ryan, who led Cleveland Browns to 1964 NFL title, dies at 89