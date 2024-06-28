Frank Bensel Jr. records back-to-back holes-in-one during U.S. Senior Open

The odds of making single hole-in-one are 12,500-to-1.

Frank Bensel Jr. has participated in six PGA Tour events in his career, including three PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Open. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Frank Bensel Jr. likely won't make the cut at this week's U.S. Senior Open, but he will have a historic takeaway from the tournament.

During the second round of play at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, the 56-year-old Bensel Jr. carded back-to-back aces.

Yes, that's right — consecutive holes-in-one.

Bensel's first ace came on the 184-yard par-3 fourth hole. He followed that up with another on the 203-yard par-3 fifth hole.

Frank Bensel Jr. made BACK-TO-BACK holes-in-one this morning at the US Senior Open. And yet somehow, he's even on the day! pic.twitter.com/rj0FsLLv9j — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) June 28, 2024

What are the odds of two holes-in-one in a row!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/mNiPhDRKv8 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024

The odds of making a hole-in-one, according to the National Hole-in-One registry, is 12,500-to-1. Consecutive aces? 156,250,000 to 1.

Bensel Jr. shot a 75 on Thursday in the first round and through 10 holes on Friday was one over for the day, even after those two aces.

When Bensel Jr. isn't hitting aces he's a golf coach at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York. He has participated in six PGA Tour events in his career, including three PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Open.