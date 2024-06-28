Advertisement

Frank Bensel Jr. records back-to-back holes-in-one during U.S. Senior Open

The odds of making single hole-in-one are 12,500-to-1.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·1 min read
Frank Bensel Jr. has participated in six PGA Tour events in his career, including three PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Open. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Frank Bensel Jr. has participated in six PGA Tour events in his career, including three PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Open. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Frank Bensel Jr. likely won't make the cut at this week's U.S. Senior Open, but he will have a historic takeaway from the tournament.

During the second round of play at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, the 56-year-old Bensel Jr. carded back-to-back aces.

Yes, that's right — consecutive holes-in-one.

Bensel's first ace came on the 184-yard par-3 fourth hole. He followed that up with another on the 203-yard par-3 fifth hole.

The odds of making a hole-in-one, according to the National Hole-in-One registry, is 12,500-to-1. Consecutive aces? 156,250,000 to 1.

Bensel Jr. shot a 75 on Thursday in the first round and through 10 holes on Friday was one over for the day, even after those two aces.

When Bensel Jr. isn't hitting aces he's a golf coach at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York. He has participated in six PGA Tour events in his career, including three PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Open.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement