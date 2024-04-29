Advertisement

Francis Ngannou’s 18-month-old son dies; ex-UFC champ expresses heartbreak on social media

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s 18-month-old son has died.

News of the tragedy was first reported Monday by Cameroonian outlet 237online.com and subsequently reported by Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Ngannou seemed to confirm the death of his son in a cryptic post on X, asking “Why is life so unfair and merciless?”

Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture, quoted Ngannou’s X post and asked that fans “please keep Francis and his family in your heart.”

The circumstances of Ngannou’s son’s death are unknown at this time.

Ngannou, 37, is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in his second professional boxing match on March 8. Ngannou, who is signed to the PFL, has remained mum on his future in boxing and MMA since the defeat.

