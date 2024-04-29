Francis Ngannou’s 18-month-old son dies; ex-UFC champ expresses heartbreak on social media

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s 18-month-old son has died.

News of the tragedy was first reported Monday by Cameroonian outlet 237online.com and subsequently reported by Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Ngannou seemed to confirm the death of his son in a cryptic post on X, asking “Why is life so unfair and merciless?”

What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?

Why is life so unfair and merciless?

Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm fucking tired — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024

Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture, quoted Ngannou’s X post and asked that fans “please keep Francis and his family in your heart.”

It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time. Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. ❤️ https://t.co/V6QVzbXKVi — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) April 29, 2024

The circumstances of Ngannou’s son’s death are unknown at this time.

Ngannou, 37, is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in his second professional boxing match on March 8. Ngannou, who is signed to the PFL, has remained mum on his future in boxing and MMA since the defeat.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie