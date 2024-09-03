Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: US Open score and updates as American targets spot in semi-final

Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match of the US Open on September 1 in New York City (Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe will look to book his spot in a second US Open semi-final as the American takes on Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final four.

Two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil, Tiafoe has again looked in good form on the New York hard courts, surviving a five-set thriller against good friend Ben Shelton before beating Alexei Popyrin, conqueror of Novak Djokovic, to reach this stage. It is now 21 years since Andy Roddick became the last American man to taste success at Flushing Meadows, and Tiafoe will hope to end that drought.

But he faces a vastly experienced last-eight opponent in the classy Dimitrov, back to somewhere near his best in the last 12 months. The Bulgarian has returned to the top ten in the world rankings after a 2024 that has included an appearance in the final of the Miami Open, and he holds a head-to-head advantage over his opponent, winning three of four meetings between the pair.

Tiafoe will face Dimitrov in the men’s quarterfinal at 8pm ET.

Follow all of the action from the US Open with our live blog below:

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov - US Open quarter-final

Frances Tiafoe targets a semi-final on home soil against Grigor Dimitrov

The American reached the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2022

Dimitrov has been back to his best this year

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

00:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first grand slam semi-final with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo

00:43 , Kelly Rissman

Jessica Pegula says she is not feeling the same pressure as she aims to end her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo.

The American made it through to her seventh career last-eight tie at a grand slam after she beat Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the US Open.

The previous six matches all ended in defeat, but Pegula has a different outlook heading into a tie with world number one Iga Swiatek tomorrow.

Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo

00:41 , Kelly Rissman

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight of the US Open. Tiafoe is back as a quarter-finalist two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on the New York hard courts, but faces tough opposition in the wily Bulgarian, back in the world’s top ten after a strong year.

A place in the semi-final of the year’s final major is on the line.