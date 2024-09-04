Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: US Open score and updates as American progresses to semis

Frances Tiafoe pumps his fist after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Frances Tiafoe has advanced to his second US Open semi-final after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury in their quarter-final clash.Tiafoe was winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and ahead by 4-1 in the fourth set when Dimitrov withdrew, handing the American the victory.

Tiafoe’s win keeps alive his hopes of ending a 21-year drought without an American US Open men’s champion.

He has looked in good form on home soil, surviving a five-set thriller against Ben Shelton and beating Alexei Popyrin to reach this stage.

Dimitrov, who has returned to the top ten in the world rankings, posed a significant threat, holding a head-to-head advantage over Tiafoe with three wins from their four previous meetings. However, injury ultimately curtailed his challenge, sending Tiafoe through to the semi-finals.

Tiafoe’s victory comes two years after his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil. He will now face a new challenge in the semi-finals as he bids to become the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

05:18 , Namita Singh

Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury. Tiafoe was leading 4-1 in the fourth set, having been ahead 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Dimitrov’s withdrawal hands Tiafoe a walkover victory, sending him into the next round.

Which celebs were at the US Open?

04:45 , Kelly Rissman

Tennis legend Roger Federer, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and actor Jason Sudeikis were spotted at tonight’s matches.

Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer (L) attends the women's quarterfinals match between Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and China's Zheng Qinwen on day nine of the US Open (AFP via Getty Images)

Anna Wintour attends the Men's Singles Quarterfinal match between Dimitrov and Tiafoe on September 3 (Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis is spotted watching the Men's Singles Quarterfinal on September 3, 2024 (Getty Images)

Tonight’s match, by the numbers

04:39 , Kelly Rissman

Both men have made eight unforced errors in the third set — but Dimitrov has made twice as many forced errors, perhaps explaining why he currently trails the American.

Tiafoe is up 5-3 in the third set after a nail-biting tiebreak in the second set, which Dimitrov won.

For his part, however, the Bulgarian has hit five winners this set compared to Tiafoe’s one.

The men are tied in sets, but Tiafoe looks like he’s about to clinch the third.

Dimitrov hits masterful winner during second set tiebreak

04:30 , Kelly Rissman

Just absolute artistry from Grigor in that tiebreaker 😍 pic.twitter.com/a7cTcPxj6T — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2024

ICYMI: Taylor Fritz reaches first grand slam semi-final

04:21 , Jonathan Veal

Taylor Fritz has ended his quarter-final hoodoo by reaching the last four of the US Open.

The 26-year-old American had lost all of his previous four last-eight matches at a grand slam but put that right on home soil by beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3) on Arthur Ashe.

Fritz is flying the flag for the United States and has his eyes set on becoming the first men’s home champion in New York since Andy Roddick 21 years ago.

Taylor Fritz downs Alexander Zverev to reach first grand slam semi-final

Dimitrov leads into the third set

04:15 , Kelly Rissman

Dimitrov came back in the second set, eeking out a win 7-6, after losing the first set 6-3.

Tiafoe came off of the first set as a powerful force, pushing the Bulgarian from one direction to the next, and hitting winners left and right.

But Dimitrov turned it around, reducing the number of unforced errors and leaning into his strategy.

ICYMI: Sabalenka inches closer to third grand slam win at US Open

04:00 , Jonathan Veal

Aryna Sabalenka has moved even closer to her first US Open title after breezing into the semi-final.

The world number two, who was beaten at Flushing Meadows last year by Coco Gauff, proved to be too much for Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng to handle in a repeat of the Australian Open final in Melbourne.

The Belarussian was victorious, getting the better of her Chinese opponent with a final score of 6-1 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka edges even closer to third grand slam win at US Open

In photos: Tiafoe and Dimitrov compete for a spot in the US Open semis

03:00 , Kelly Rissman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (AP)

Tiafoe wins first set

02:51 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe won the first set 6-3.

The 26-year0ol dhas shifted from playing on the defensive to dominating as the match goes on.

The American has pulled Dimitrov from one corner to the next, moving up to the net, and put away irretrievable shots.

His Bulgarian counterpart, however, has an impressive serving record. He leads the league in the number of first serve points won. While his overall average is 85% of first serves won, this game he has won 67%.

Tiafoe breaks Dimitrov

02:33 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe is on.

He broke Dimitrov, now leading 3-2 in the first set.

The 26-year-old has been playing offensively, often coming up to the net. In some cases, Dimitrov has predicted that Tiafoe was approaching, offering him a lob, but in others, Dimitrov has been forced to make risky shots down the line.

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns to Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York (AP)

Dimitrov leads in first few games

02:16 , Kelly Rissman

Both men have won on their serves. The rallies haven’t been long, typically ending with one of them making an unforced error within the first few shots as they still seem to be warming up.

So far, Dimitrov appears to be one step ahead of the young American. He has been accurately anticipating when he will move in and where he will try to land a drop shot.

In a highlight moment, Tiafoe recovered from a wide shot to his backhand with lob. Dimitrov returned with an overhead slam to the American’s forehand for a winner.

Dimitrov is up two games to one in the first set.

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day 9 (Getty Images)

Dimitrov takes the first game

02:03 , Kelly Rissman

Dimitrov started off strong. He opened with an ace on the first point. And another ace on the second.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian largely had Tiafoe on the defensive, taking the first game with a killer shot that hit the outside of the right singles line.

The 26-year-old American is serving next...

Tiafoe and Dimitrov step onto the court

01:50 , Kelly Rissman

Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov are about to face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The player who wins will face American Taylor Fritz, the number 12 seed, in the semis.

Sabalenka wins in two quick sets

01:35 , Kelly Rissman

Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1, 6-1.

“She is playing such incredible tennis and it was tough facing her,” the Belarusian star said after her victory about Zheng.

She is heading for the semifinals where she will face American player Emma Navarro.

When asked what to do to get New Yorkers to support her in the semis, she joked: “Drinks on me!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates a point against Zheng Qinwen of China during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Tennis legend Roger Federer makes a cameo

01:30 , Kelly Rissman

Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer (L) attends the women's quarterfinals match between Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and China's Zheng Qinwen on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Tennis great Roger Federer waves to the crowd during the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP)

Tennis great Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd during the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP)

Sabalenka is a force to be reckoned with in the quarters

01:19 , Kelly Rissman

Sabalenka has been dominating from the baseline, hitting with a power that has gone unreciprocated by Zheng.

The number 7 seed, meanwhile, has not only been forced to play defense but also has struggled with her first serve.

The Belarusian player is now ahead by one set and currently up by 4 games to 1 in the second.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to China's Zheng Qinwen during their women's quarterfinals match on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios makes open offer to coach Coco Gauff after US Open heartbreak

01:15 , Kelly Rissman

Coco Gauff was beaten by fellow American Emma Navarro in the fourth round of her US Open title defence as she struggled with many aspects of her game.

On that particular occasion, Gauff’s forehand struggled, but her serve completely let her down. She served 19 double faults, and 11 in the final set to cap off a difficult summer, where she has lost in the last 16 of the last three major tournaments.

Since the defeat, there have been calls for Gauff to replace her coach Brad Gilbert and look elsewhere - and there has been an unlikely offer from Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios makes open offer to coach Coco Gauff after US Open heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng

01:10 , Kelly Rissman

Meanwhile, another quarterfinals match is underway.

Belarusian star Sabalenka, the number 2 seed, is playing Zheng, who made history when she won a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris this summer. She became the first Asian tennis player to win an Olympic gold in singles.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (AP)

Sabalenka cleaned up the first set, 6 games to 1.

Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP)

Jack Draper blends style with substance to reach US Open quarter-finals in front of watching Vogue editor

01:00 , Kelly Rissman

Jack Draper is “incredibly proud” of reaching his first career grand slam quarter-final at the US Open – a feat pulled off with Vogue editor Anna Wintour watching in his box.

The 22-year-old destroyed Czech Tomas Machac in the fourth round to become the first British male quarter-finalist in New York since Andy Murray in 2016.

“To follow in Andy’s footsteps and make the quarter-finals here since he did it in 2016, it’s a big achievement for me,” he said after a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win. “I’m really, really proud of that achievement and hopefully I can do more.”

Jack Draper blends style with substance as Vogue editor watches US Open victory

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

Wednesday 4 September 2024 00:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first grand slam semi-final with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo

Wednesday 4 September 2024 00:43 , Kelly Rissman

Jessica Pegula says she is not feeling the same pressure as she aims to end her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo.

The American made it through to her seventh career last-eight tie at a grand slam after she beat Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the US Open.

The previous six matches all ended in defeat, but Pegula has a different outlook heading into a tie with world number one Iga Swiatek tomorrow.

Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight of the US Open. Tiafoe is back as a quarter-finalist two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on the New York hard courts, but faces tough opposition in the wily Bulgarian, back in the world’s top ten after a strong year.

A place in the semi-final of the year’s final major is on the line.