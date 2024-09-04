Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: US Open score and updates as American progresses to semis
Frances Tiafoe has advanced to his second US Open semi-final after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury in their quarter-final clash.Tiafoe was winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and ahead by 4-1 in the fourth set when Dimitrov withdrew, handing the American the victory.
Tiafoe’s win keeps alive his hopes of ending a 21-year drought without an American US Open men’s champion.
He has looked in good form on home soil, surviving a five-set thriller against Ben Shelton and beating Alexei Popyrin to reach this stage.
Dimitrov, who has returned to the top ten in the world rankings, posed a significant threat, holding a head-to-head advantage over Tiafoe with three wins from their four previous meetings. However, injury ultimately curtailed his challenge, sending Tiafoe through to the semi-finals.
Tiafoe’s victory comes two years after his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil. He will now face a new challenge in the semi-finals as he bids to become the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.
Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov - US Open quarter-final
Tiafoe into semis as Dimitrov retires with injury
Dimitrov leads into the third set
Tiafoe wins first set
Breaking: Tiafoe into semis as Dimitrov retires with injury
05:18 , Namita Singh
Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury. Tiafoe was leading 4-1 in the fourth set, having been ahead 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Dimitrov’s withdrawal hands Tiafoe a walkover victory, sending him into the next round.
Which celebs were at the US Open?
04:45 , Kelly Rissman
Tennis legend Roger Federer, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and actor Jason Sudeikis were spotted at tonight’s matches.
Tonight’s match, by the numbers
04:39 , Kelly Rissman
Both men have made eight unforced errors in the third set — but Dimitrov has made twice as many forced errors, perhaps explaining why he currently trails the American.
Tiafoe is up 5-3 in the third set after a nail-biting tiebreak in the second set, which Dimitrov won.
For his part, however, the Bulgarian has hit five winners this set compared to Tiafoe’s one.
The men are tied in sets, but Tiafoe looks like he’s about to clinch the third.
Dimitrov hits masterful winner during second set tiebreak
04:30 , Kelly Rissman
Dimitrov leads into the third set
04:15 , Kelly Rissman
Dimitrov came back in the second set, eeking out a win 7-6, after losing the first set 6-3.
Tiafoe came off of the first set as a powerful force, pushing the Bulgarian from one direction to the next, and hitting winners left and right.
But Dimitrov turned it around, reducing the number of unforced errors and leaning into his strategy.
In photos: Tiafoe and Dimitrov compete for a spot in the US Open semis
03:00 , Kelly Rissman
Tiafoe wins first set
02:51 , Kelly Rissman
Tiafoe won the first set 6-3.
The 26-year0ol dhas shifted from playing on the defensive to dominating as the match goes on.
The American has pulled Dimitrov from one corner to the next, moving up to the net, and put away irretrievable shots.
His Bulgarian counterpart, however, has an impressive serving record. He leads the league in the number of first serve points won. While his overall average is 85% of first serves won, this game he has won 67%.
Tiafoe breaks Dimitrov
02:33 , Kelly Rissman
Tiafoe is on.
He broke Dimitrov, now leading 3-2 in the first set.
The 26-year-old has been playing offensively, often coming up to the net. In some cases, Dimitrov has predicted that Tiafoe was approaching, offering him a lob, but in others, Dimitrov has been forced to make risky shots down the line.
Dimitrov leads in first few games
02:16 , Kelly Rissman
Both men have won on their serves. The rallies haven’t been long, typically ending with one of them making an unforced error within the first few shots as they still seem to be warming up.
So far, Dimitrov appears to be one step ahead of the young American. He has been accurately anticipating when he will move in and where he will try to land a drop shot.
In a highlight moment, Tiafoe recovered from a wide shot to his backhand with lob. Dimitrov returned with an overhead slam to the American’s forehand for a winner.
Dimitrov is up two games to one in the first set.
Dimitrov takes the first game
02:03 , Kelly Rissman
Dimitrov started off strong. He opened with an ace on the first point. And another ace on the second.
The 33-year-old Bulgarian largely had Tiafoe on the defensive, taking the first game with a killer shot that hit the outside of the right singles line.
The 26-year-old American is serving next...
Tiafoe and Dimitrov step onto the court
01:50 , Kelly Rissman
Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov are about to face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The player who wins will face American Taylor Fritz, the number 12 seed, in the semis.
Sabalenka wins in two quick sets
01:35 , Kelly Rissman
Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1, 6-1.
“She is playing such incredible tennis and it was tough facing her,” the Belarusian star said after her victory about Zheng.
She is heading for the semifinals where she will face American player Emma Navarro.
When asked what to do to get New Yorkers to support her in the semis, she joked: “Drinks on me!”
Sabalenka is a force to be reckoned with in the quarters
01:19 , Kelly Rissman
Sabalenka has been dominating from the baseline, hitting with a power that has gone unreciprocated by Zheng.
The number 7 seed, meanwhile, has not only been forced to play defense but also has struggled with her first serve.
The Belarusian player is now ahead by one set and currently up by 4 games to 1 in the second.
Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng
01:10 , Kelly Rissman
Meanwhile, another quarterfinals match is underway.
Belarusian star Sabalenka, the number 2 seed, is playing Zheng, who made history when she won a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris this summer. She became the first Asian tennis player to win an Olympic gold in singles.
Sabalenka cleaned up the first set, 6 games to 1.
Wednesday 4 September 2024 00:41 , Kelly Rissman
Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight of the US Open. Tiafoe is back as a quarter-finalist two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on the New York hard courts, but faces tough opposition in the wily Bulgarian, back in the world’s top ten after a strong year.
A place in the semi-final of the year’s final major is on the line.