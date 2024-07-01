France XI vs Belgium: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Euro 2024 today

Another shake-up to France’s attacking line-up is not out of the question when they face Belgium at Euro 2024 today.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the line-up for Tuesday’s draw with Poland which saw the pre-tournament favourites only manage to finish second in their group, behind Austria.

The Real Madrid-bound striker will continue to wear a face mask into the knockouts but his exact role, and the make-up of his supporting cast, is up for debate.

Didier Deschamps will reportedly not return Mbappe to the left wing, where he has often played his best football both domestically and internationally. That would require Les Bleus to gamble on starting the 37-year-old Olivier Giroud, or one of Randal Kolo Muani and the out-of-form Marcus Thuram, up front.

Antoine Griezmann is instead set to return having been dropped from the XI last time out in what is being billed as a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola are set to be dropped with Griezmann playing in behind Mbappe and Thuram.

Deschamps will face calls to leave Adrien Rabiot out of his line-up, particularly if France shift away from the three-man midfield seen in the last two games, but Aurelien Tchouameni’s place is also under threat given N’Golo Kante’s strong displays so far.

France have at least kept the goals out thanks to a settled backline and Arsenal man William Saliba should keep his place in front of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate for this evening’s last-16 tie.

Predicted France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Rabiot, Kante, Tchouameni; Griezmann; Thuram, Mbappe

Time and date: 5pm BST, Monday July 1, 2024

Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

TV channel: ITV1