France vs Italy LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

France vs Italy LIVE!

Round three of the Six Nations finishes in Lille this afternoon. Les Bleus continue their tour of the country as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Paris Olympic Games, hoping for better luck at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after being brushed aside by double Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Marseille on opening night.

Fabien Galthie’s side bounced back from that galling loss with a pulsating four-point victory at Murrayfield a fortnight ago, but one that came with a huge slice of luck as Scotland were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try. Though not firing on all cylinders without inspirational captain Antoine Dupont, who recently made his rugby sevens debut in Vancouver, France are still overwhelming favourites to put Italy to the sword today.

The Azzurri performed well in a narrow home defeat by England in their first match under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, but were shut out by formidable Ireland in Dublin in round two. Follow France vs Italy at the Six Nations live below!

France vs Italy latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to watch: ITV

France lineup as Tuilagi handed first start

Italy lineup as Quesada makes six changes

Prediction: France to claim emphatic win

France vs Italy prediction

13:03 , George Flood

We certainly haven’t seen vintage France in this Six Nations so far, with that heavy loss to Ireland followed by a very fortunate win over Scotland.

A home tie against Italy should offer them the chance to produce a far more comfortable victory ahead of their trip to Cardiff and a Super Saturday showdown with England in Lyon.

Italy were much improved for the most part against England and made things scrappy at times against Ireland, but it would be a huge shock to see them in contention for what would be a first win in France for some 27 years this weekend.

They might be able to keep things close and competitive in the early going, but expect France to quickly pull away and run up the scoreboard in style.

France to win, by 20 points.

Italy lineup with six changes from Ireland shutout

13:01 , George Flood

Italy make six changes from the side shut out in Dublin a fortnight ago, with Ross Vintcent and Riccardo Favretto both earning their first international starts in the back row.

Injured tighthead prop Pietro Ceccarelli is replaced by Giosue Zilocchi and Giacomo Nicotera is preferred to Gianmarco Lucchesi at hooker.

In the backs, the French-born Martin Page-Relo becomes Italy’s third starting scrum-half in as many games as he replaces Stephen Varney.

The other change is in the centres, where Federico Mori comes in as Tommaso Menoncello shifts out to the wing and Lorenzo Pani drops out.

Zebre lock Matteo Canali is set to become Italy’s newest debutant from the bench, where he is joined by the fit-again prop Simone Ferrari.

Italy remain without the likes of Lorenzo Cannone, Sebastian Negri and Edoardo Iachizzi, while Tommaso Allan has now taken a step back from international rugby to protect his well-being.

Italy XV: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Tommaso Menoncello, 13-Ignacio Brex, 12-Federico Mori, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 8-Ross Vintcent, 7-Michele Lamaro (c), 6-Riccardo Favretto, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3- Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Matteo Canali, 20-Andrea Zambonin, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Leonardo Marin

France lineup with Tuilagi, Boudehent and Lebel drafted in

12:52 , George Flood

France head coach Fabien Galthie initially made only two changes for today’s match, handing hulking lock Posolo Tuilagi - the nephew of England centre Manu and part of the Tuilagi rugby dynasty - his first senior international start in place of Paul Gabrillagues.

Captain Gregory Alldritt was ruled out with the leg wound he suffered at Murrayfield, with Francois Cros shifting to No8 and Paul Boudehent coming into the back row. Former skipper Charles Ollivon takes on leadership duties.

Towering second-row Romain Taofifenua is back among the replacements after a bout of illness, with Toulon flanker Esteban Abadie set to earn his first cap from the bench.

However, on Saturday evening young wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey withdrew through injury, leading Galthie to call up Toulouse’s Matthis Lebel.

Lebel had been released back to his club and was scheduled to start against Clermont in the Top 14 tonight, but instead comes straight into the French XV with Yoram Moefana still on the bench.

France XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Matthis Lebel, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon (c), 6-Paul Boudehent, 5-Posolo Tuilagi, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Esteban Abadie, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Yoram Moefana

How to watch France vs Italy

12:46 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game is being televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.

Live stream: The ITVX website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service to fans online.

Welcome to France vs Italy live coverage

12:43 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of the 2024 Six Nations.

An eventful round three has already seen Ireland brush aside Wales to move a step closer to an unprecedented second successive Grand Slam, before Duhan van der Merwe’s stunning hat-trick sealed a fourth successive Calcutta Cup win for Scotland over England at Murrayfield.

This weekend’s action concludes today at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, where France - lucky to escape Edinburgh with a narrow win a fortnight ago - are enormous favourites to make it back-to-back victories to help recover from that home humbling by Ireland on opening night against an Italy side that have showed fight under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada but were edged out by below-par England in Rome before being shut out completely by Ireland in Dublin.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates.