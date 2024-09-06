France vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and updates today after Barcola goal

France vs Italy – LIVE!

Les Bleus tonight host the Azzurri at the Parc des Princes in a heavyweight Nations League clash. Both sides are in action for the first time since a hugely disappointing Euro 2024, although for very different reasons.

While Didier Deschamps led his side to the semi-final, it would be fair to say their campaign never really got going. An injury to Kylian Mbappe led to some fairly indifferent performances and the striker makes his return to PSG’s home stadium for the first time since leaving for Real Madrid.

Luciano Spalletti, meanwhile, saw his first campaign in charge of Italy ended at pretty much the first hurdle. Switzerland made light work of the former defending European champions in the first knockout round. Given the manager’s impressive record at club level, it will be fascinating to see where he goes from here. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

France vs Italy latest news

GOAL! Barcola scores very early

France 1-0 Italy

19:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: International football does not get a whole lot of credit outside of major tournaments but this has been some spectacle...

France 1-0 Italy

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Huge chance for Italy!

Pellegrini nods across for Frattesi, who hits the bar with a header!

France 1-0 Italy

19:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: A dreadful start to Italy, who look scared whenever France foray forward.

GOAL! France 1-0 Italy | Braldey Barcola '01

19:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: GOAL!

Wow! Italy concede their quickest-ever goal, Barcola robbing Di Lorenzo before firing into the roof of the net!

KICK-OFF

19:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

France vs Italy

19:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big return for Sandro Tonali tonight.

The Newcastle midfielder has impressed at club level since being freed from his betting ban but tonight offers an entirely different test.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

France vs Italy

19:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

The warm-ups begin!

Confirmed Italy lineup

18:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Cambiasso, Frattesi, Ricci, Tonali, DiMarco; Pellegrini, Retegui

Subs: Vicario, Meret, Okoli, Buongiorno, Gatti, Kean, Bellanova, Brescianni, Fagioli, Raspadori, Udogie, Zaccagni

Confirmed France lineup

18:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

France XI: Maignan; Clauss, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Fofana, Griezmann; Olise, Mbappe, Barcola

Subs: Areola, Samba, Kounde, Bade, Upamecano, Digne, Kone, Guendouzi, Thuram, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Zaire-Emery

France vs Italy

18:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Michael Olise set for a senior debut!

France vs Italy

18:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big names back for the Italians!

France vs Italy

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Huge game in the Nations League tonight!

France vs Italy: Latest Nations League odds today

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

France: 4/7

Italy: 9/2

Draw: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

France vs Italy: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

France have won the last three matches between the two sides, though they have not met in a competitive fixture since Euro 2008.

Italy have not beaten Les Bleus in Paris for some 70 years.

France wins: 11

Italy wins: 18

Draws: 8

France vs Italy: Nations League prediction today

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy were largely unimpressive at the Euros and this is an incredibly tough test for them as they look to swiftly bounce back.

Injury issues have slightly impacted France’s depth, particularly in defence, but they should have more than enough attacking talent to get the job done here.

France to win, 3-1.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Italy team news vs France today

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Destiny Udogie, Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali all missed Euro 2024 but are included in this latest Italy squad, but Gianluca Scamacca remains out with an ACL injury.

Jorginho and Federico Chiesa were not called up, with Matteo Darmian and Gianluca Mancini also excluded.

(Getty Images)

France team news vs Italy today

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Michael Olise has earned a first senior call-up for France, after impressing at the Olympics on home soil. He will hope to make his debut, though the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are expected to start.

Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana has pulled out of the squad as a precautionary measure, with Loic Bade of Sevilla replacing him, while Lucas Digne is a late call-up due to Ferland Mendy’s injury problems.

(Getty Images)

France vs Italy: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: A UK broadcaster has not yet been confirmed for the match.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of France’s Nations League clash against Italy later today.

Kick-off from the Parc des Princes is at 7.45pm BST.